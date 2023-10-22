  1. Home
  Palestine death toll rises to 4,651 including 1,871 children, 1,023 women as Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza

Palestine death toll rises to 4,651 including 1,871 children, 1,023 women as Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza

October 21, 2023
October 21, 2023

 

Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 4,651 Palestinians and wounded more than 14,245 in last two weeks of brutal war on the besieged Gaza. 

The Palestinian Health Ministry on October 22 said in a statement that the dead include 1,871 children, 1,023 women and 187 elderly people. Most of the deaths are in Palestine's Gaza, home to Hamas, though dozens have also been reported dead in Palestine's West Bank.

In addition, data provided by the United Nations shows that Israel forces killed 227 Palestinians this year before Hamas offensive while just 29 Israelis had been slain by Palestinian freedom fighters before the October 7 attack.

Hamas has said the attack was made in retaliation for Israel's multiple raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this year as Israelis continue to make illegal settlements on Palestinian lands in violation of international law.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society, an aid group based in Ramallah, said in a statement that seven hospitals and 21 other health centers in the country are out of service after being targeted by the Israeli military.

According to CNN, some Palestinians in Gaza are taking to writing the names of their children on their legs to help identify them if they are killed.

Meanwhile, the Israel has admitted to attacking the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Photos from Gaza show entire communities demolished by Israel's ongoing blitz.

The United Nations says about half of Palestinians in Gaza have been rendered homeless while still trapped inside the enclave, which is known to be one of the most densely populated places on earth.

Mass graves

The bodies of at least 43 unidentified Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks were buried in a mass grave, according to the government media office in Gaza.

“This is the second time that dozens of unidentified Palestinians have been buried since the beginning of the war,” Salama Marouf, the head of the media office, told Anadolu.

The accumulation of bodies in the courtyards, rooms and refrigerators of hospitals prompted residents of the besieged enclave to dig mass graves in the gardens of their homes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

October 8,2023
October 8,2023

The death toll from powerful earthquakes in western Afghanistan is estimated to be over 2,050, a senior Taliban leader said, adding that the number might rise further in one of the deadliest quakes to hit the country in two decades.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson based in Qatar, said that many people were missing and rescue operations were under way to save people trapped in debris in the wake of a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Herat province.

Shaheen said there was an urgent need for tents, medical and food items in the areas hit by the disaster, as he appealed to local businessmen and NGOs to come forward to help people in need.

Earlier, Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 people were killed in the quake and strong aftershocks. About six villages have been destroyed and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, he said, calling for urgent help.

The country’s national disaster authority said on Saturday the earthquake had killed about 100 people.

Later on Saturday, the United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 deaths. However, it later said the figure was still being verified, while the Red Crescent said 500 people were killed.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit 40km (24 miles) northwest of the city of Herat at about 11am on Saturday (06:30 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Strong aftershocks were felt in the neighbouring Badghis and Farah provinces. 

October 11,2023
October 11,2023

Gaza’s power authority has said the blockaded enclave’s sole power plant has run out of fuel, leaving the Palestinian territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies to punish people of besieged Gaza.

Meanwhile, doctors of Gaza have issued issue SOS to the WHOLE WORLD as the extremely over crowded hospitals have turned dark after Israel’s ‘total siege’ of Gaza, shut down power plant completely.

Palestinian Energy Authority Chairman Thafer Melhem had earlier warned that the plant would shut down in the afternoon in Gaza, where about 2.3 million people live in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

“I don’t have the words to describe how terrible it is here,” said a reporter speaking from northern Gaza. “It’s like a ball of hell,” he said.

“The streets are empty. People are afraid to seek their basic needs, including water.”

Moreover, he added that hospitals in Gaza were full as thousands were turning up to take shelter.

The power shut down has plunged the Gaza Strip into complete darkness and made it impossible to continue providing all basic life services, all of which depend on electricity, and it will not be possible to operate them partially with generators in light of the prevention of fuel supplies from Rafah Gate.

“This catastrophic situation creates a humanitarian crisis for all residents of the Gaza Strip,” said a statement issued by Gaza’s authorities on Wednesday.

The statement referred to Israel’s blockade “as the dirtiest crime of collective punishment against defenceless civilians in modern history”. 

October 9,2023
October 9,2023

Israel's war minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a 'complete siege' of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after shock attacks by the militant group killed more than 700 Israeli civilians.

Gallant is currently conducting an operational assessment at IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Southern Command, together with the Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman.

"I have given an order:  Gaza will be under complete siege. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric and will respond accordingly," Gallant was quoted in a statement as saying.

Gaza depends on Israel largely for its basic supplies and such a decision will have far-reaching consequences for 2.3 million people living in the densely populated area.

While Hamas activists looked celebrating on the street of the coastal territory on Saturday, wary commoners were seen looking to stock up basic needs speculating about the imminent harsh attack.

The streets of Gaza for the last two days have looked completely deserted, much like most Israeli towns in the south.

The 'complete siege' of the coastal Strip comes amid unabated air strikes being carried out by Israel in which some 500 Palestinians are said to have been killed.

The spokesperson for Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, going by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida, claimed that Israel’s bombing in the Gaza Strip has killed four Israeli hostages.

More than 100 Israelis, old, young and children have been taken captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the attack which started on Saturday.

"The occupation’s bombing tonight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captors, the Qassam Mujahideen,” Abu Obeida said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest war for the country in at least 50 years.

Israel's Minister of Defence has been issuing stern warnings of a protracted fight since Saturday.

"Today we saw the face of evil. The Hamas [terrorist organization] has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel - attacking men, women, children and the elderly, indiscriminately. Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake - a grave mistake, and will pay a [heavy] price," he said soon after the brutal attacks.

"Fifteen years ago, as Head of the Southern Command, I came close to 'breaking the neck' of [destroying] Hamas. I was stopped by the political echelon. This phenomenon will not continue. We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years. What was before, will be no more. We will operate at full force," Gallant asserted.

After more than 50 hours of firefight, the Israeli army claimed that it has regained control of all Gaza border towns, but said that some militants who infiltrated may be remaining around.

Israel has imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

