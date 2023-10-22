Palestine death toll rises to 4,651 including 1,871 children, 1,023 women as Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza

Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 4,651 Palestinians and wounded more than 14,245 in last two weeks of brutal war on the besieged Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on October 22 said in a statement that the dead include 1,871 children, 1,023 women and 187 elderly people. Most of the deaths are in Palestine's Gaza, home to Hamas, though dozens have also been reported dead in Palestine's West Bank.

In addition, data provided by the United Nations shows that Israel forces killed 227 Palestinians this year before Hamas offensive while just 29 Israelis had been slain by Palestinian freedom fighters before the October 7 attack.

Hamas has said the attack was made in retaliation for Israel's multiple raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this year as Israelis continue to make illegal settlements on Palestinian lands in violation of international law.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society, an aid group based in Ramallah, said in a statement that seven hospitals and 21 other health centers in the country are out of service after being targeted by the Israeli military.

According to CNN, some Palestinians in Gaza are taking to writing the names of their children on their legs to help identify them if they are killed.

Meanwhile, the Israel has admitted to attacking the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Photos from Gaza show entire communities demolished by Israel's ongoing blitz.

The United Nations says about half of Palestinians in Gaza have been rendered homeless while still trapped inside the enclave, which is known to be one of the most densely populated places on earth.

Mass graves

The bodies of at least 43 unidentified Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks were buried in a mass grave, according to the government media office in Gaza.

“This is the second time that dozens of unidentified Palestinians have been buried since the beginning of the war,” Salama Marouf, the head of the media office, told Anadolu.

The accumulation of bodies in the courtyards, rooms and refrigerators of hospitals prompted residents of the besieged enclave to dig mass graves in the gardens of their homes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.