  1. Home
  2. MRPL to set up 5 oxygen generation units in DK, other parts of Karnataka

MRPL to set up 5 oxygen generation units in DK, other parts of Karnataka

News Network
May 4, 2021

Mangaluru, May 4: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will be establishing five oxygen generation plants in Dakshina Kannada and in other parts of Karnataka to support the State Government’s fight against the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

A press statement by the company said on Monday that MRPL will be setting up a 930 litres per minute plant at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. Shell-MRPL Aviation, a joint venture between MRPL and Shell, will be contributing ₹75 lakh for this initiative. MRPL has already placed order for this unit to Summits Hygronics Pvt Ltd for an order value of ₹1.12 crore, it said.

This system will have compressors, PSA tank, filters, tanks, dryers, etc and should be sufficient to meet the medical oxygen requirement.

In addition to this, MRPL will also be setting up four more oxygen generation plants in different places in Karnataka as guided by the State government. Apart from these four plants of the company, MRPL’s parent company ONGC will be setting up two more oxygen plants in Karnataka, it said.

Quoting M Venkataesh, Managing Director of MRPL, the release said that the company is committed to support the citizens of the district, State and the nation at large during this unprecedented crisis. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 3,2021

Mangaluru, May 3: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that there was no shortage of oxygen in the district.

“In Dakshina Kannada, 66 hospitals, including government and private, are treating Covid-19 patients. There will be no shortage in the next 24 hours. One of the supply chains that provide oxygen from Palakkad in Kerala to Dakshina Kannada has been blocked. Hence, we have already requested the state government to allot another distributor for the district.”

“We have requested the officials concerned to arrange supply from Ballari instead of Palakkad,” the DC told reporters.

In another statement, the DC said there were three refilling plants in the district and they have been supplying oxygen to hospitals regularly. Due to the delay in the supply of liquid oxygen from Palakkad, there some disruption.

However, there was no variation in the supply of oxygen to patients in various hospitals in the district, the DC stated and appealed to people not to panic. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 27: The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) ponzi scam case, officials said.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Bengaluru, the central agency has also named the then MD of IMA Group Mansoor Khan, the company, Baig's company Daanish Publications and others.

"It was alleged that the accused former minister received several crores of rupees from IMA funds for election expenditure. It was further alleged that the accused was also utilising the said funds for day-to-day expenditure, including salaries of employees of his firm. It was also alleged that the accused has spent the funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said in a statement.

The IMA scam pertains to over Rs 4,000 crore collected by IMA Group from over a lakh gullible investors in the name of providing attractive returns on investment following Islamic ways.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the money was diverted to Baig, a minister in the erstwhile Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, so that the IMA Group could continue its illegal activities, officials said.

The CBI had registered four cases in connection with the scam and earlier filed three chargesheets and three supplementary chargesheets against 33 accused, including Khan, company directors, several revenue and police officials. 

"It was alleged that the said Group had raised unauthorised deposits & cheated the public by failing to repay the principal and as well as the promised returns. These funds were allegedly diverted for acquiring properties, paying bribe amounts, etc. Several properties, including moveable & immovable, were identified and attached under KPIDFE (Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments) Act, 2004 by the competent authority," Joshi said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.