MRPL to set up 5 oxygen generation units in DK, other parts of Karnataka

Mangaluru, May 4: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will be establishing five oxygen generation plants in Dakshina Kannada and in other parts of Karnataka to support the State Government’s fight against the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

A press statement by the company said on Monday that MRPL will be setting up a 930 litres per minute plant at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. Shell-MRPL Aviation, a joint venture between MRPL and Shell, will be contributing ₹75 lakh for this initiative. MRPL has already placed order for this unit to Summits Hygronics Pvt Ltd for an order value of ₹1.12 crore, it said.

This system will have compressors, PSA tank, filters, tanks, dryers, etc and should be sufficient to meet the medical oxygen requirement.

In addition to this, MRPL will also be setting up four more oxygen generation plants in different places in Karnataka as guided by the State government. Apart from these four plants of the company, MRPL’s parent company ONGC will be setting up two more oxygen plants in Karnataka, it said.

Quoting M Venkataesh, Managing Director of MRPL, the release said that the company is committed to support the citizens of the district, State and the nation at large during this unprecedented crisis.