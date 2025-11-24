  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada’s 8-year-old author debuts novel on world stage at Sharjah Book Fair

Media Release
November 24, 2025

novel2.jpg

Sharjah, UAE: Ayisha Basheer Esra, a talented young writer hailing from Aramboor in Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia taluk, marked a significant milestone in her burgeoning literary career with the launch of her debut novel, The Betrayal of the Kingdom, at the Sharjah International Book Fair. The prestigious event, recognized as the world’s largest book fair, provided a fitting stage for the unveiling of Esra’s work.

The official release ceremony was conducted by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Religious Affairs Office of the Sharjah Government and a distinguished member of the royal family, underscoring the significance of Esra’s achievement. Mrs. Lini Shivaprasad, Principal of GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, had the honor of receiving the first copy of the novel.

The event was graced by the presence of numerous distinguished guests, reflecting the widespread recognition of Esra’s literary talent and the anticipation surrounding her debut novel. Among the notable attendees were Syed Panakkad Munawwarali Shihab Tangal, Dr. Mariam Al Shenasi, the UAE’s renowned writer and Head of Dar Al Yasmin Publications, Dr. K. K. N. Kurup, Retired Vice Chancellor of Calicut University and Historian, Sharjah Businessman Shamsuddin Bin Mohideen, Nizar Talangara, President of the Sharjah Indian Association, V. T Salim, Director of Silver Home Real Estate, Munir Al Wafa, MD of Lipi Publication Akbar, and other esteemed individuals.

At the remarkably young age of eight, Esra has already established herself as a prolific writer, authoring and publishing collections of short stories in addition to her newly released full-length novel. Her dedication to writing and her exceptional talent have positioned her as one of the youngest authors to achieve such literary success. 

Esra is the daughter of Basheer and Haseena, residents of Aramboor, Sullia, and currently a student at Sharjah’s GEMS Millennium School. Her early accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring young writers and a testament to the power of nurturing creativity from a young age.

novel1.jpg

News Network
November 22,2025

Udupi, Nov 22: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has officially confirmed Narendra Modi’s visit to Udupi on November 28 and shared his detailed schedule with the Karnataka chief secretary.

According to the itinerary, the Prime Minister will land at Mangaluru International Airport from Delhi at 11:05 am and depart for Udupi by helicopter at 11:10 am. He is expected to arrive at the Adi Udupi helipad at 11:35 am.

The earlier plan for a roadshow has been cancelled. Instead, PM Modi will proceed directly to Sri Krishna Math at 12 pm, where he will have darshan of Sri Krishna and address participants of the Laksha Kanta Geetha Gayana event.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart from the Adi Udupi helipad at 1:35 pm, returning to Mangaluru Airport before leaving for Goa at 2 pm.

The state administration has been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the visit.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13,2025

RehanEesa.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: In a significant boost for junior cricket in the region, two promising talents from Dakshina Kannada district, Rehan Mohammed and Eesa Hakeem Puthige, have been named in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 season.

The selection of the two young cricketers underscores their impressive performances in the domestic age-group circuit, marking them as players to watch in the highly competitive national long-format tournament.

Karnataka's campaign in the Cooch Behar Trophy is set to kick off at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, where they will face Uttarakhand in their first four-day encounter, scheduled from November 16 to 19.

Rehan Mohammed, a skilled wicketkeeper-batsman, and Eesa Hakeem Puthige will join the state's best junior players as they aim to emulate Karnataka's recent success in the tournament. The Cooch Behar Trophy is a vital stepping stone, traditionally serving as the proving ground for cricketers aspiring to play at higher levels, including the Ranji Trophy and the India U-19 team.

Karnataka U-19 Squad for Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 

Nitish Arya
Dhruv Krishnan
Adesh D Urs
Manikanth Shivanand (Captain)
Rehan Mohammad (WK)
Akshath Prabhakar (Vice Captain)
Dhyan Mahesh Hiremath
Rathan BR
Kuldeep Singh Purohit
Virat R Ganya
Vaibhav Sharma
Eesa Hakeem Puthige
Pratheek Akhil
Sidharth Akhil
Rohith AA

The Cooch Behar Trophy: A Long-Format Crucible

The BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy is India's national Under-19 inter-state cricket tournament, famed for its multi-day, long-format matches. Established during the 1945-46 season, it is named after the family of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar.

This four-day format provides young athletes with crucial exposure to the demands of longer cricket—challenging their batting endurance, bowling stamina, and match-reading tactics, preparing them for the rigours of First-Class cricket.

