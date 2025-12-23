22 private degree colleges of under Mangalore University to shut down - full list here

Mangaluru: As many as 22 affiliated private degree colleges under Mangalore University (MU) will be shut down voluntarily after they failed to seek renewal of affiliation, primarily due to poor student enrolment and operational constraints. The decision was taken at a recent Academic Council meeting of the university.
The 22 colleges are:
Aaba Women’s First Grade College, Surathkal
Anjuman First Grade College, Mangaluru
Amrutha College, Padil
Silicon College of Advance Studies, Konchady
Moegling Institute of German Language, Balmatta
Sarsa College of Arts and Science, Mangaluru
Rosario College of Management Studies, Bolar
Karavali College of Education, Mangaluru
Premakanthi College of Education, Mangaluru
Sapientia Bethany First Grade College, Nelyadi
Sri Sharada Women’s College, Sullia
Ramakunjeshwara College, Ramakunja
Hazaratha Sayad Madani Banatha Women’s College, Ullal
St. Sebastian College of Commerce, Ullal
St. Thomas College, Belthangady
Mar Ivanios College, Kadaba
Madhava Pai College, Manipal
Mookambika First Grade College, Byndoor
Varasiddhi Vinayaka First Grade College, Kundapur
B.D. Shetty College of Business Management, Udupi
Vidyanikethana First Grade College, Kaup
Krishnabai Vasudeva Shenoy Memorial College, Katpady
Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.L. Dharma said principals of the affected colleges informed the university that they were compelled to suspend admissions for several courses after failing to secure the prescribed minimum number of students. Consequently, the managements opted for voluntary closure under Section 65 of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.
Apart from low enrolment, other administrative and financial factors also contributed to the decision to shut down the colleges, the Vice-Chancellor said. He clarified that the closures will not affect students who are already enrolled and currently pursuing their studies. The colleges have been directed to continue providing all student-related services, including verification of marks cards and academic records.
After the closure of these 22 colleges, the total number of colleges affiliated to Mangalore University will stand at 167, comprising 109 private colleges, 32 government colleges, nine autonomous colleges, 13 BEd colleges, and four constituent colleges.
