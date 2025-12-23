  1. Home
  22 private degree colleges of under Mangalore University to shut down - full list here

News Network
December 23, 2025

Mangaluru: As many as 22 affiliated private degree colleges under Mangalore University (MU) will be shut down voluntarily after they failed to seek renewal of affiliation, primarily due to poor student enrolment and operational constraints. The decision was taken at a recent Academic Council meeting of the university.

The 22 colleges are:

Aaba Women’s First Grade College, Surathkal

Anjuman First Grade College, Mangaluru

Amrutha College, Padil

Silicon College of Advance Studies, Konchady

Moegling Institute of German Language, Balmatta

Sarsa College of Arts and Science, Mangaluru

Rosario College of Management Studies, Bolar

Karavali College of Education, Mangaluru

Premakanthi College of Education, Mangaluru

Sapientia Bethany First Grade College, Nelyadi

Sri Sharada Women’s College, Sullia

Ramakunjeshwara College, Ramakunja

Hazaratha Sayad Madani Banatha Women’s College, Ullal

St. Sebastian College of Commerce, Ullal

St. Thomas College, Belthangady

Mar Ivanios College, Kadaba

Madhava Pai College, Manipal

Mookambika First Grade College, Byndoor

Varasiddhi Vinayaka First Grade College, Kundapur

B.D. Shetty College of Business Management, Udupi

Vidyanikethana First Grade College, Kaup

Krishnabai Vasudeva Shenoy Memorial College, Katpady

Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.L. Dharma said principals of the affected colleges informed the university that they were compelled to suspend admissions for several courses after failing to secure the prescribed minimum number of students. Consequently, the managements opted for voluntary closure under Section 65 of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.

Apart from low enrolment, other administrative and financial factors also contributed to the decision to shut down the colleges, the Vice-Chancellor said. He clarified that the closures will not affect students who are already enrolled and currently pursuing their studies. The colleges have been directed to continue providing all student-related services, including verification of marks cards and academic records.

After the closure of these 22 colleges, the total number of colleges affiliated to Mangalore University will stand at 167, comprising 109 private colleges, 32 government colleges, nine autonomous colleges, 13 BEd colleges, and four constituent colleges.

News Network
December 15,2025

Udupi, Dec 15: What was meant to be a post-pilgrimage gathering turned tragic in Padukere village of Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, late Sunday night, when a clash among youths escalated into a fatal assault, leaving one man dead.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Santosh Mogaveera, a resident of Padukere.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place during a late-night drinking party involving a group of local youths who had recently returned after completing their pilgrimage to the Sabarimala shrine. An argument reportedly broke out among the group and soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the ensuing brawl, Santosh Mogaveera was allegedly assaulted and collapsed at the spot after sustaining serious injuries. He was rushed by local residents to a private hospital in Brahmavar, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving information, senior police officials, including Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna, Kota Police Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar T, Station ASI Manthesh Jabagoudar, and head constables Pradeep and Ashok, visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Police have taken four youths into custody in connection with the incident. A case has been registered at the Kota police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the death.

News Network
December 15,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 15: Educational institutions in Mangaluru that rely on the popular Mangala Stadium for their annual sports events are bracing for an inconvenience as the city's key sporting venue is set to close its gates for a significant upgrade. The stadium is expected to be unavailable for approximately two months starting from January 15, 2026.

The closure is necessitated by a proposed overhaul of the stadium's facilities, with a special focus on upgrading the synthetic track. Pradeep Dsouza, Assistant Director of the District of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Dakshina Kannada, confirmed the development.

"Experts have visited the stadium, conducted a thorough inspection, and have given the go-ahead for a complete makeover," Dsouza stated. "Funds have been allocated for the project, and we are currently awaiting the final green signal from state officials to commence the work. We anticipate that the work will likely begin in the second week of January. Consequently, we have stopped renting out the stadium to colleges and other organizations in preparation for the upgrade."

The timing presents a logistical challenge for colleges, as many schools have already concluded their sports meets.

"Colleges will now be organizing their events and will need to find alternative locations to host their sports meets," Dsouza added. He suggested a few potential venues, including the Dakshina Kannada police ground, University College grounds, Panambur grounds, Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri, and the Mangalore University sports grounds in Konaje.

However, many institutions note that finding a comparable venue will be difficult. While the DK police ground and University College grounds are closer to the city center, they do not possess the extensive facilities and infrastructure offered by Mangala Stadium.

Dr. P Dayananda Pai - P Satisha Govt First Grade College, Carstreet, is one such institution dependent on the stadium. Principal Jayakar Bhandary expressed hope for a swift completion of the work. "We expect the work to be completed at the earliest. If not, we will be forced to look for other venues to host the sports day for our students," Bhandary said, highlighting the pressing need for the city's main sporting facility.

News Network
December 17,2025

melkar1.jpg

Melkar, Dec 17: The 17th Annual Day and Graduation Ceremony of Melkar Women’s PU and Degree College, themed “Fusion-2K25,” was celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey. The programme reflected the college’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence, character building, and the holistic development of students.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Asif Mohammed, whose presence greatly enriched the occasion. The celebration was further graced by the chief guests Mr. P. B. Ahmed Mudassir and Mr. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, along with the distinguished guests of honour Mr. B. A. Nazeer and Mr. Ibrahim Gadiyar. In their inspiring addresses, the guests encouraged the graduating students and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the management, faculty, and students.

The annual report was presented by the Principal, Mr. Abdul Majeed S, highlighting the institution’s academic progress, notable achievements, and extracurricular accomplishments during the academic year.

The presidential address was delivered by the esteemed Chairman of Melkar Women’s PU and Degree College, Dr. Haji S. M. Rasheed, who emphasized the vital role of education in empowering women and shaping responsible citizens. He also stressed the importance of discipline, dedication, and perseverance in achieving success.

Cultural programmes and academic recognitions formed an integral part of the celebration, showcasing the talents and achievements of the students. The graduation ceremony was a proud moment for the outgoing students as they were formally conferred degrees and wished success in their future endeavours.

Ms. Mashmooma Fathima served as the Master of Ceremonies. The welcome address was delivered by Ms. Fathima Nida, and the programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Ms. Ayisha Suhana.

The event successfully achieved its objectives and was highly appreciated by the guests and attendees.

melkar3.jpg

melkar2.jpg

