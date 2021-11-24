24 students of SDM Medical College test positive for covid after get-together

Kasaragod, Nov 22: The Kerala wing of BJP has demanded the state government to ban halal food and boards across the state.

Last week, former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) state president SJR Kumar told the High court that halal-certified jaggery was being used to prepare prasadam (offerings).

The party’s demand came following allegations on social media claiming that the Muslim clergy would spit on the food to make it halal, according to a report.

“The BJP does not believe that halal is a religious practice and doesn’t think that even Islamic scholars would back it. By giving a religious façade for halal, extremist organisations are trying to implement a communal agenda in Kerala society,” said P Sudheer, BJP state general secretary, while addressing the media on Sunday. He claimed halal to be a “social evil”, like triple talaq.

“If this is being done on behalf of the religion, scholars should be ready to rectify it,” he added.

His statements were supported by K Surendran, the state president of the party, stating the ‘halal phenomenon’ in Kerala to be neither accidental nor innocent.

“Certain religious extremists are behind promoting halal culture. Those forces want to divide people of Kerala and foment tension in society. There is a clear agenda behind spreading halal culture,” Surendran said.

The issue was also backed by PC George, a former leader of regional Christian party Kerala Congress (M), claiming halal food to be a part of religious fundamentalism.

George, who had garnered hate from Muslim organisations for his anti-community comments, said, “Spitting on food is mandatory for Muslims. While kneading the dough, they would spit on it three times. The prasadam at Sabarimala should not be used as halal jaggery is used for making it.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Varier, the BJP state spokesman, who had earlier voiced against the campaign, opting for communal harmony, in a Facebook post, happens to have deleted the same.

“All should understand that Hindus, Muslims and Christians cannot live in this state boycotting each other economically. Hindus work in Muslim’s institutions and vice versa. A simple social media post can destroy such an institution. But the closure of an organisation will push people of all sections into poverty,” his post read.