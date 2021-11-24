  1. Home
  24 students of SDM Medical College test positive for covid after get-together

News Network
November 25, 2021

Twenty-four students studying at SDM Medical College at Sattur near Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19.

Forty medical students had been to a get-together and after returning, they had given their swab samples for testing. The report confirmed that 24 students have contracted the infection.

All 24 students had two doses of vaccination and are asymptomatic. They are quarantined in the students hostel, confirmed health officials.

News Network
November 22,2021

Kasaragod, Nov 22: The Kerala wing of BJP has demanded the state government to ban halal food and boards across the state.

Last week, former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) state president SJR Kumar told the High court that halal-certified jaggery was being used to prepare prasadam (offerings).

The party’s demand came following allegations on social media claiming that the Muslim clergy would spit on the food to make it halal, according to a report.

“The BJP does not believe that halal is a religious practice and doesn’t think that even Islamic scholars would back it. By giving a religious façade for halal, extremist organisations are trying to implement a communal agenda in Kerala society,” said P Sudheer, BJP state general secretary, while addressing the media on Sunday. He claimed halal to be a “social evil”, like triple talaq.

“If this is being done on behalf of the religion, scholars should be ready to rectify it,” he added.

His statements were supported by K Surendran, the state president of the party, stating the ‘halal phenomenon’ in Kerala to be neither accidental nor innocent.

“Certain religious extremists are behind promoting halal culture. Those forces want to divide people of Kerala and foment tension in society. There is a clear agenda behind spreading halal culture,” Surendran said.

The issue was also backed by PC George, a former leader of regional Christian party Kerala Congress (M), claiming halal food to be a part of religious fundamentalism.

George, who had garnered hate from Muslim organisations for his anti-community comments, said, “Spitting on food is mandatory for Muslims. While kneading the dough, they would spit on it three times. The prasadam at Sabarimala should not be used as halal jaggery is used for making it.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Varier, the BJP state spokesman, who had earlier voiced against the campaign, opting for communal harmony, in a Facebook post, happens to have deleted the same.

“All should understand that Hindus, Muslims and Christians cannot live in this state boycotting each other economically. Hindus work in Muslim’s institutions and vice versa. A simple social media post can destroy such an institution. But the closure of an organisation will push people of all sections into poverty,” his post read.

News Network
November 16,2021

Mysuru, Nov 16: The death of a 36-year-old man, who had developed complications after vaccination in Karnataka’s Mysuru has sparked fear among people. 

The family of the deceased has demanding a thorough probe. Officials, however, said the post mortem shows he died due to a pre-existing cardiovascular disease. 

Suresh Madaiah, a resident of Ashokapuram in Mysuru, was brought to K R hospital at 2.58 pm on November 12 by the Chamundipuram urban PHC medical officer after he was given his first Covishield vaccine shot at 1.55 pm. He was unconscious and wasn’t responsive when he was brought to the hospital.

After being examined by a team of specialist doctors, he was incubated immediately and all necessary investigations were done. Once his blood pressure was brought under control within two hours, both ECG and ECHO showed left ventricular hypertrophy.

The district administration said the man had not revealed his pre-existing illness and said the district AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) committee had declared his death as not related to vaccination.  

District health officer Dr K H Prasad said, “He was in coma for two days. On Friday, a CT scan revealed that he had a stroke and suffered a brain haemorrhage. Surgery was deferred as he wasn’t fit enough.”

“External ventricular drain was done on Saturday. In spite of the ventilator support and the surgical procedure, the patient’s neurological condition did not improve,” said the medical superintendent of KR Hospital, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), in a written statement.  

Dr Prasad said, “He was declared dead on Monday and his post mortem was done on the same day, which revealed his pre-existing heart condition. He hadn’t informed about it prior to vaccination. The district AEFI committee has concluded that his death was not vaccine-related.”

The family members of the deceased have demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

Members of Bahujan Samaj Party, led by its general secretary Purushottam, staged a protest in front of KR Hospital on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham reached the spot and received a memorandum from the protestors.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said, “Heart ailments are not contraindications for vaccination. We have many heart patients at Jayadeva who have got Covid vaccination after having undergone angioplasties at some point in their lives. This seems to be coincidental and not vaccine-related.”  

News Network
November 11,2021

varunkangana.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 11: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at one of his party's most ardent supporters - actor Kangana Ranaut - for her remarks that India got its freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 after a decades-long struggle by freedom fighters was "bheekh" or handout.

Mr Gandhi, who has lately been voicing discordant notes that have earned him a censure or two by the party, posted a short clip of Ms Ranaut's remarks an event organised by television channel Times Now in which she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but bheekh, and the real freedom came in 2014."

Ms Ranaut, who was given the Padma Shri award by PM Modi's government this month, was understood to have been referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

The 34-year-old who stands banned on microblogging platform Twitter over her incendiary right-wing commentary has spawned many a controversy in the past.

Slamming her, Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, praising his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?"

Last month, Varun Gandhi was dumped from his party's National Executive after calling for justice for the families of farmers killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, and speaking out in support of other farmers protesting the centre's new laws.

Seemingly in no mood to back down, Mr Gandhi had needled his party by tweeting an undated video of (a very young-looking) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which the late former Prime Minister warns the government against intimidating farmers.

A member of the Nehru-Gandhi family that controls the opposition Congress, Varun Gandhi and his mother joined the BJP in 2004 just months before the party went out of power but are believed to have fallen out of favour with the leadership in recent years. 

