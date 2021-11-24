  1. Home
  2. 66 medical students of SDM College test positive for covid after get-together; 2 hostels sealed

November 25, 2021

As many as 66 students of a medical college at Sattur near Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19, following which two hostels have been sealed down.

Confirming the development, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that the number might go up as the students had participated in an event at the college recently.

As a precautionary measure, two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital have been sealed down and further tests are being done.

All who have tested positive are first-year students. Many of the students studying in the college are from other states.

Following the development, the police have cordoned off the premises, and health officials and personnel have been deployed in addition to the hospital staff. The Deputy Commissioner too visited the medical college.

Initially, forty medical students had been to a get-together and after returning, they had given their swab samples for testing. The report confirmed that 24 students have contracted the infection. Later, other students too gave their swab samples for testing. 

November 25,2021

Kalaburgi, Nov 25: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau were in for a shock during a raid at the house of PWD Jewargi subdivision junior engineer Shantagouda Biradar at Gubbi colony here on Wednesday when they found currency notes worth Rs 13 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 stuffed inside the pipeline.

The officials also found bundles of notes at the PoP ceiling of the hall.  The raid yielded Rs 54,50,000 in cash, 2 houses in Kalaburagi, one plot in Bengaluru, 36 acres of farmland, 3 cars, a school bus, a two-wheeler, Rs 15 lakh worth of household utensils and 100 grams of gold.

A team of ACB sleuths pounced on Shantanagouda’s residence in Kalaburagi at 5.30 am. Biradar, who was staying on the first floor of the building, suspected the ACB raid and refused to open the door for about 20 minutes. 

The officials grew suspicious that the JE could have stashed cash inside the pipe when the latter’s son was seen frequenting near the pipeline and got the pipeline drilled in the afternoon. Much to their shock, bundles of the currency notes started flowing out of the pipe. The JE has stuffed nearly Rs 13 lakh inside the pipe, the sources said.

The officials have information that Shantanagouda might have shifted huge amounts of cash to other locations and an investigation is going on in this direction also. 

A team of ACB sleuths led by North-East zone SP Mahesh Meghannavar raided the farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hangaraga (B) village in Yadrami taluk and the PWD office at Jewargi town. The officials found a gravel crushing machine in the farmhouse.

Shantanagouda did not cooperate with the officials initially and didn’t hand over the locker key of the house. The locker was opened by using a cutter, said ACB sources.

He has been working as a junior engineer in the Jewargi subdivision for 10 years. SP Meghannavar said the ACB officials from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir inspected three places belonging to Shantanagouda.

November 11,2021

New York, Nov 11: A prominent Hindu organisation is facing new allegations in an updated lawsuit that it lured labourers from India and forced hundreds of workers to work for low wages at its temple sites across the United States.

In May this year, a group of Indian workers had filed a lawsuit in US District Court alleging violations of human trafficking and wage law against Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), saying they were confined and forced to work for about USD 1 on constructing the massive Swaminarayan temple in New Jersey.

The New York Times said in a report on Wednesday that in the lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court and amended last month, BAPS has been accused "of luring labourers from India to work on temples near Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, as well as in Robbinsville, New Jersey, paying them just USD 450 a month.”

“The amended lawsuit expanded those claims to include temples around the country where some of the men said they were also sent to work. Hundreds of workers were potentially exploited, the lawsuit claimed,” the NYT report said.

The report had in May said that the complaint had named six men who were among over 200 Indian nationals brought to the US starting from around 2018 on religious visas ‘R-1 visas'. The men were made to work "gruelling hours under often dangerous conditions on the New Jersey site", the NYT report had said.

India Civil Watch International (ICWI) had said in a statement in May to PTI that starting in the early hours on May 11, an FBI-led raid rescued around 200 workers, “most of them Dalits, Bahujans, and Adivasis”, from the premises of the Swaminarayan Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, reportedly the largest Hindu temple in the US.

The amended complaint accused BAPS officials of “violating state labour laws and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, better known as RICO, which was created to go after organised crime,” the report said.

The complaint lists allegations including “forced labour, trafficking with respect to forced labour, document servitude, conspiracy, and confiscation of immigration documents with the intent to engage in fraud in foreign labour contracting ”as well as failure to pay minimum wage."
    
ICWI had said the workers were being paid USD 1.2 per hour, well below the current US federal minimum wage of USD 7.25 per hour, and below even the minimum wage going as far back as 1963.

The NYT report had said the workers "lived in trailers hidden from view and had been promised jobs helping to build the temple" in Robbinsville with "standard work hours and ample time off.”

However, the workers did manual labour on the site, "working nearly 13 hours a day lifting large stones, operating cranes and other heavy machinery, building roads and storm sewers, digging ditches and shovelling snow, all for the equivalent of about USD 450 per month. They were paid USD 50 in cash, with the rest deposited in accounts in India.”

BAPS officials have denied any wrongdoing.

In May, Lenin Joshi, a spokesman for BAPS, also disputed the accusations, saying the workers did complicated work connecting stones that had been hand-carved in India, the report had said.

 “They have to be fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. In that process, we need specialised artisans. We are naturally shaken by this turn of events and are sure that once the full facts come out, we will be able to provide answers and show that these accusations and allegations are without merit,” Joshi had said in the report. 

November 25,2021

Shivamogga, Nov 25: Anti Corruption Bureau (Eastern Zone) conducted raids at Joint Director of Gadag Agriculture Department, TS Rudreshappa's houses at and recovered 9.4 kg gold ornaments, eight acres of agriculture land documents and Rs 15,94,000 cash.

Besides the gold ornaments, cash, land documents, the ACB also recovered three kg silver, two cars, three bikes and home appliances worth Rs 20 lakh, said ACB.

"A total of 9 kg and 400 grams of gold ornaments, 3 kg silver, two cars, 3 bikes, 8 acres agriculture land documents, Rs 15, 94,000 cash and 20 lakh worth of home appliances were recovered during a raid," said ACB.

Close to 50 ACB officials pounced on his office and a rented house at Hudco Colony in Gadag and his Chalukya Nagar house in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The cops raided the officer’s house and the agriculture department office at 6 am and searched the premises for over seven hours.

ACB Inspector Basavaraj Badnur told reporters, “Agriculture Joint Director Rudreshappa T S is staying alone at a rented premise at Hudco Colony in Gadag. His family stays in Shivamogga. During our search at the house and the office, we found documents of two cars. While Innova is in his mother-in-law’s name, Nexon car is owned by his wife.”

Yet another team had visited his native Tanigere in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district. The cops have found eight-acre agricultural land and are verifying if it was inherited or purchased by the officer in question.

