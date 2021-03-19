Bengaluru alone reports over 1,000 covid cases in a day; Karnataka sees 1,587 cases

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Bengaluru as the city reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day. 

This is the first time that Bengaluru has reported over 1,000 cases this year. It saw over 1,000 cases on November 20, last year. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,587 new Covid-19 cases.

The state reported 1,488 Covid-19 cases here on Thursday. This is the fourth consecutive day on which the state has reported over 1,000 cases. 

March 18,2021

terroristrobert.jpg

A white gunman was charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlours in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the US in almost two years.

Long told police that Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. But those statements spurred outrage and widespread scepticism given the locations and that six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” state Rep. Bee Nguyen said, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of colour.

 Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that regardless of the shooter’s motivation, “it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop.”

Authorities said they didn’t know if Long ever went to the massage parlors where the shootings occurred but that he was heading to Florida to attack “some type of porn industry.”

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Cherokee County sheriff’ Capt. Jay Baker told reporters.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it was too early to tell if the attack was racially motivated — “but the indicators right now are it may not be.”

The Atlanta mayor said police have not been to the massage parlours in her city beyond a minor potential theft. “We certainly will not begin to blame victims,” Bottoms said.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the US, and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

The killings horrified the Asian American community, which saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States. The virus was first identified in China, and then-President Donald Trump and others have used racially charged terms to describe it.

The attacks began when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, authorities said. Four died: 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned the business.

Yaun and her husband came to the spa on a date, her mother, Margaret Rushing, told WAGA-TV. Yaun leaves behind a 13-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter.

Her half-sister, Dana Toole, said Yaun’s husband locked himself in a room and wasn’t injured.

“He’s taking it hard,” Toole said. “He was there. He heard the gunshots and everything. You can’t escape that when you’re in a room and gunshots are flying — what do you do?”

The manager of a boutique next door said her husband watched surveillance video after the shooting and the suspect was sitting in his car for as long as an hour before going inside.

They heard screaming and women running from the business, said Rita Barron, manager of Gabby’s Boutique.

The same car was then spotted about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Atlanta, where a call came in about a robbery at Gold Spa and three women were shot to death. Another woman was fatally shot at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street.

Long was arrested hours later by Crisp County deputies and state troopers. He refused to stop on a highway and officers bumped the back of his car, causing him to crash, Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

Officers found Long thanks to help from his parents, who recognised him from surveillance footage posted by authorities and gave investigators his cellphone information, which they used to track him, said Reynolds, the Cherokee County sheriff.

President Joe Biden said the FBI briefed him and noted that Asian Americans are concerned about a recent rise in violence, which he has previously condemned.

 “I think it is very, very troublesome, but I am making no connection at this moment to the motivation of the killer,” Biden said in the Oval Office.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support to the Asian American community after the “tragic” shooting and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“We’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people,” said Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman in that position.

Nico Straughan met Long when he moved to the area in seventh grade, saying Long brought a Bible to school every day and was “super nice, super Christian, very quiet.”

 “I don’t know what turn of heart he might have had, but he went from one of the nicest kids I ever knew in high school to being on the news,” Straughan said. “I mean, all my friends, we were flabbergasted.”

March 10,2021

Lucknow, Mar 10: The father of a gang-rape victim was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, about 90 kilometres from here, a day after he lodged an FIR against two youths, one of whom was the son of a police inspector.

According to police sources, one of the accused, identified as Golu Yadav, was arrested while efforts were on to nab the other one, identified as Deep Yadav, whose father was a policeman in the neighbouring Kannauj district.

Sources said that Golu and Deep had kidnapped the 13-year-old girl from her home and allegedly gang-raped her after taking her to a secluded place on Monday. A case was lodged against the accused persons on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the father of the victim accompanied the police, who had conducted raids at several places to nab the culprits. On Wednesday morning, he was knocked down by a speeding truck near the Anupur crossing in the district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The family members alleged that he came under the wheels of the truck after being pushed by one of the policemen. ''We have been receiving threats since registration of the case,'' said the brother of the gang-rape victim.

He said that Deepu Yadav's brother had also threatened them with dire consequences if they dared to file a case. ''My father has been murdered,'' the brother alleged.

Irate villagers blocked traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar highway in protest against the incident and demanding the arrest of the culprits. The blockade was lifted after senior officials intervened and assured action in the matter.

Police said that the driver of the truck was arrested and was being quizzed.
 

March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The government of Karnataka has decided to increase the fine for MBBS course students who surrender their seats during counselling from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh from the next academic year.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar on Monday told the council that the government is doing this to crack down on the seat blocking scam that crops up every year. He was replying to a question by ruling BJP member N Ravikumar. 

Explaining the modus operandi, the minister said private medical college managements get meritorious candidates clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and block seats by paying the fee to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). They surrender them after the final mop-up round of counselling. The surrendered seats are later added to the management quota of private medical colleges which sell them for huge sums of money.

There have been reports that several medical colleges collude with high-ranking candidates in this scam so that seats are made available to less deserving candidates.

An expert committee of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences recently submitted a report to the medical education department recommending fivefold rise in penalty. “We accepted the report and decided to implement it to curb this menace,” the minister said.

Earlier, Ravikumar alleged that private colleges have been indulging in seat blocking and cited raids by CBI on 12 such colleges last year. “Blacklist colleges which indulge in such illegal practices,” he urged.

