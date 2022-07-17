Bengaluru: Private school gets bomb threat; premises evacuated

  1. Home
News Network
July 18, 2022

Bengaluru, July 18: A private school in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru, Karnataka has received a bomb threat through email.

According to police, the bomb threat was sent to a school located in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar. 

The school management on seeing the threat email alerted the police.

A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad and jurisdiction police have rushed to the school and are inspecting each and every corner. 

The students have been sent out of the school premises as a preventive measure.

News Network
July 16,2022

Mangaluru, July 16: The CCB sleuths of Mangaluru city police have arrested a couple on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the general public in the coastal city.

The arrested are Vikhyath alias Vikki Bappal (28), a rowdy-sheeter from Shankara Nagara in Kavoor and his wife Anjana (21).

The police have seized 2,200 kg ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 cash, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 92,000.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, a few more accused are part of a network and steps have been taken to arrest them.

Acting on a tip off, CCB police personnel under the guidance of CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on a house in Kavoor and arrested the duo.

The arrested underwent medical examination to ascertain the consumption of drugs. The result has been tested positive for ganja consumption.

The Commissioner said that there are 13 cases against Vikhyath in Mangaluru South, North, Barke, Urwa, rural and Kankanady town station in connection with assault, attempt to murder, life threat, kidnap and others.

While there is a assault and attempt to murder case against Anjana in Kankanady town and Mangaluru South station. The couple were engaged in selling ganja near KPT, Kadri, Jeppubappal and other areas. A case has been registered at Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station. 

News Network
July 5,2022

Mangaluru, July 5: A heated argument between two groups of youngsters over a trivial issue at Ponnodi near BC Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada culminated in the violent clash with being stabbed to death and two others getting hospitalized last night. 

Muhammed Asif (32), son of Abdul Khader, from Shanthiangadi near BC Road, died of stab injuries on the way to hospital. 

The accused have been identified as Noufal and Nousheer, residents of Maripalla in Bantwal taluk.

It is learnt that the altercation began after Noufal and Nousheer objected when Asif honked his motorbike horn in front of a restaurant near the KSRTC bus depot at Ponnodi. 

Even though Asif had left the spot, he returned to the spot with his friends and to counter the duo. The argument snowballed into a physical fight and in the melee Asif was stabbed, sources said. 

Noufal and Nousheer, who reportedly stabbed Asif, also got admitted to a hospital after they were allegedly attacked by the friends of Asif. 

Jurisdictional Bantwal police conducted spot investigation and registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

News Network
July 7,2022

Mangaluru, July 7: Three labourers were killed in landslide amidst heavy rains at Kajebailu near Panjikallu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district last night.

The mishap occurred as the hill collapsed and fell on the house of one Henry Carlo at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday, July 6. Five Kerala-based labourers were working on a farm of Carlo. At the time of the landslide, one labourer was out of the house.

Fire personnel removed soil and rescued three labourers however two of them succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Carlo had built a shed near his house for the labourers where five of them were staying.

The deceased labourers are identified as Biju Palakkad, aged 45, Babu Kottayam, 46 and Santhosh Alaphuzha, 46. Meanwhile Johny kannur, 44 is under treatment. 

