Bengaluru: Private school gets bomb threat; premises evacuated

Mangaluru, July 16: The CCB sleuths of Mangaluru city police have arrested a couple on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the general public in the coastal city.

The arrested are Vikhyath alias Vikki Bappal (28), a rowdy-sheeter from Shankara Nagara in Kavoor and his wife Anjana (21).

The police have seized 2,200 kg ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 cash, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 92,000.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, a few more accused are part of a network and steps have been taken to arrest them.

Acting on a tip off, CCB police personnel under the guidance of CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on a house in Kavoor and arrested the duo.

The arrested underwent medical examination to ascertain the consumption of drugs. The result has been tested positive for ganja consumption.

The Commissioner said that there are 13 cases against Vikhyath in Mangaluru South, North, Barke, Urwa, rural and Kankanady town station in connection with assault, attempt to murder, life threat, kidnap and others.

While there is a assault and attempt to murder case against Anjana in Kankanady town and Mangaluru South station. The couple were engaged in selling ganja near KPT, Kadri, Jeppubappal and other areas. A case has been registered at Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station.