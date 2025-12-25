  1. Home
  2. BJP secures majority in Bajpe, Kinnigoli town panchayat polls

News Network
December 24, 2025

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear majority in the Bajpe and Kinnigoli town panchayat elections in Dakshina Kannada district. Vote counting was held on Wednesday.

The town panchayat elections were conducted for the first time on December 21, four years after the upgradation of the Bajpe and Kinnigoli gram panchayats.

In Bajpe, elections were held for 19 seats. The BJP won 11 seats, while the Congress secured four seats. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won three seats, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. A total of 59 candidates were in the fray. The counting of votes took place at the Mangaluru Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Bajpe Town Panchayat was formed in 2021 by merging the Bajpe and Malavoor gram panchayats.

In Kinnigoli, the BJP won 10 seats, while the Congress secured eight seats. A total of 42 candidates contested the election. The vote counting was held at the Kinnigoli Town Panchayat office. The Kinnigoli Town Panchayat was formed by merging the Kinnigoli, Mennabettu and Kateel gram panchayats.

BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory in both Bajpe and Kinnigoli. Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, district BJP president Sathish Kumpala and other party leaders were present.

News Network
December 19,2025

Mangaluru: Public transport in Mangaluru is set for a state-led transformation as the government moves to deploy 100 new electric govt buses to replace unreliable private services. The initiative aims to provide a dependable alternative to private operators who have been frequently "cutting trips," leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner and MCC Administrator Darshan HV during a public phone-in session. The move specifically targets routes where private bus service has become erratic, ensuring that citizens no longer have to rely on a fluctuating private sector for their daily commute.

Restoring the Govt Presence

The transport crisis was brought to the forefront by Ramayya, a resident of Bajal, who highlighted a growing trend of private buses skipping morning and night trips. With the previous KSRTC (govt) services discontinued, residents have been left without a fallback option.

To fix this, the DC confirmed that the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme will bring 100 government-owned electric buses to the city:

•    Phased Deployment: The first 50 of the new 100 government buses are scheduled to arrive by March 2026.

•    State Infrastructure: Two new government depots, including one at Mudipu, are being prepared for operations.

•    Recruitment: The state has already begun training a new batch of government bus drivers to ensure the fleet is operational the moment it arrives.

News Network
December 24,2025

flight.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 24: As the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi gear up for the year-end festivities—ranging from Christmas Eve midnight masses to the influx of tourists for the upcoming temple festivals—the joy of "coming home" has been met with a harsh financial reality. Private bus operators are facing intense backlash for "predatory pricing," with ticket costs from Bengaluru to the coast skyrocketing by over 300% overnight.

A Seasonal Extortion?

For the thousands of students and professionals working in Karnataka’s capital, the 350km journey to the coast is a seasonal ritual. However, this year, the "homecoming" has turned into a luxury few can afford.

Standard sleeper coach tickets, which usually retail between ₹800 and ₹1,000, are currently being sold on major aggregators for anywhere between ₹2,800 and ₹3,600.

"It’s not just a surge; it’s extortion," says Rohan Saldanha, a Mangaluru native who works in Whitefield. "I waited to book my tickets thinking prices would stabilize, but now I’m paying nearly the price of a flight ticket just to sit on a bus for nine hours."

The Operator’s Defense

Private transport unions have been quick to defend the move, citing the "Empty Return" factor. They argue that while every seat to Mangaluru and Udupi is occupied this week, the buses return to Bengaluru almost entirely empty, leading to a massive operational deficit.

"We are not the villains here," one operator claimed. "Between rising toll charges on the Shiradi Ghat and the high cost of diesel, we have to make the most of these four days to keep our business viable for the rest of the year."

Government Intervention: Too Little, Too Late?

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has attempted to bridge the gap by deploying 500 extra 'Special' buses to the coastal region. While these government-run services are priced more reasonably, they were fully booked within hours of the announcement, leaving late-comers at the mercy of private players.

The Transport Department has reportedly dispatched "Sleeper Squads" to major boarding points like Madiwala and Majestic to check for overcharging, but commuters claim the checks are superficial and do little to bring down the digital prices listed on apps.
The Regional Impact

The price hike doesn't just affect families; it hits the local economy. Udupi, currently bustling with pilgrims and tourists visiting the Sri Krishna Matha for year-end darshans, and Mangaluru, vibrant with Christmas celebrations, both rely on this seasonal influx. High travel costs threaten to dampen the tourism footfall that local businesses depend on.

News Network
December 16,2025

IPL.jpg

The IPL 2026 auction has seen uncapped Indian stars laugh their way to the bank. While Cameron Green set a world record as he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore, making him the costliest overseas player ever in any franchise competition across the world, CSK roped in Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for a record bid of Rs 14.20 crore each. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was picked up for Rs 18 crore by KKR. 

However, top names like Liam Livingstone, Prithvi Shaw, and Sarfaraz Khan have gone unsold. The mini-auction for IPL 2026 is being held in Abu Dhabi, with three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders coming in with the biggest purse (Rs 64.30 crore). Chennai Super Kings entered the auction with the second-biggest purse (Rs 43.40 crore). The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players:

Jake Fraser-McGurk - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
David Miller - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore
Prithvi Shaw - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Devon Conway - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Cameron Green - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 25.20 crore
Sarfaraz Khan - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Gus Atkinson - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Rachin Ravindra - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Liam Livingtone - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Wiaan Mulder - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Wanindu Hasaranga - Base Price Rs 2 crore - LSG - Rs 2 crore
Venkatesh Iyer - Base Price Rs 2 crore - RCB - Rs 7 crore
Deepak Hooda - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
KS Bharat - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Quinton De Kock - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Mumbai Indians - Rs 1 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Jonny Bairstow - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Jamie Smith - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Ben Duckett - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 crore
Finn Allen - Base Price Rs 2 crore - KKR - Rs 2 crore
Matt Henry - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Akash Deep - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Jacob Duffy - Base Price Rs 2 crore - RCB - Rs 2 crore
Shivam Mavi - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Gerald Coetze - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Matheesha Pathirana - Base Price Rs 2 crore - KKR - Rs 18 crore
Spencer Johnson - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Anrich Nortje - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - LSG Rs 2 crore
Fazalhaq Farooqui - Base Price Rs 1.00 crore - Unsold
Rahul Chahar - Base Price Rs 1.00 crore - Unsold
Ravi Bishnoi - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - RR - Rs 7.20 crore
Maheesh Theekshana - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - Unsold
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - Unsold
Akeal Hosein - Base Price Rs 2.00 crore - CSK - Rs 2 crore
Atharva Taide - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Anmolprteet SIngh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Abhinav Tejrana - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Abhinav Manohar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Yash Dhull - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Aarya Desai - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Auqib Dar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - DC - Rs 8.40 crore
Vijay Shankar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Base Price Rs 40 lakh - Unsold
Mahipal Lomror - Base Price Rs 50 lakh - Unsold
Eden Apple Tom - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Prashant Veer - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - CSK Rs 14.20 crore
Shivang Kumar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh
Tanush Kotian - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Sanvir Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Rouchit Ahir - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Kartik Sharma - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - CSK Rs 14.20 crore
Mukul Choudhary - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - LSG Rs 2.60 crore
Tejasvi Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 3 crore
Vansh Bedi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Tushar Raheja - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Ashok Sharma - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - GT - Rs 90 lakh
Raj Limbani - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Kartik Tyagi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 Lakh
Simarjeet Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Aarya Desai - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Naman Tiwari - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - LSG - Rs 1 crore
Aakash Madhwal - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Sushant Mishra - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 90 lakh
Wahidullah Zadran - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Shivam Shukla - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Yash Raj Punja - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 30 Lakh
Prashant Solanki - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 Lakh
Vignesh Puthur - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 30 lakh
Karn Sharma - Base Price Rs 50 lakh - Unsold
Kumar Kartikeya Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Sediqullah Atal - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Pathum NIssanka - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - DC - Rs 4 Crore
Rahul Tripathi - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - KKR - Rs 75 lakh
Sean Abbott - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Michael Bracewell - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Ben Dwarshuis - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Jason Holder - Base Price Rs 2 crore - GT Rs 7 crore
Dashun Shanaka - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Daryll Mitchell - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Matthew Short - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - CSK - Rs 1.50 crore
Tom Banton - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Jordan Cox - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Josh Inglis - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Tim Seifert - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - KKR - Rs 1.50 Crore
Kyle Jamieson - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Adam Milne - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Lungi Ngidi - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Mustafizur Rahman - Base Price Rs 2 crore - KKR - Rs 9.2 crore
Chetan Sakariya - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Kuldeep Sen - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Waqar Salamkheil - Base Price Rs 1 crore - Unsold
Danish Malewar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - MI - Rs 30 lakh
Salman Nizar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Akshat Raghuwanshi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - LSG - Rs 2.2 crore 
Satvik Deswak - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RCB - Rs 30 lakh
Aman Khan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - CSK - Rs 40 lakh
Vicky Ostwal - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Mayank Rawat - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Mangesh Yadav - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RCB - Rs 5.20 crore
Salil Arora - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 1.40 crore
Ravi Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - RR - Rs 95 lakh
KM Asif - Base Price Rs 40 lakh - Unsold
Sakib Hussain - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh 
Mohammad Izhar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - MI - Rs 30 lakh 
Onkar Tarmale - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 Lakh
Murugan Ashwin - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Tejas Baroke - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
KC Cariappa - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Mohit Rathee - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Cooper Connolly - Base Price Rs 2 Crore - PBKS - Rs 3 crore
Dan Lawrence - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Taskin Ahmed - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Richard Gleeson - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold
Alzarri Joseph - Base Price Rs 2 crore - Unsold
Riley Meredith - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Jhye Richardson - Base Price Rs 1.50 crore - Unsold
Dheeraj Kumar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Tanay Thyagarajan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Connor E. - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Irfan Umair - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Chintal Gandhi - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Amit Kumar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh 
Vishal Nishad - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Nathan Smith - Base Price Rs 75 lakh - Unsold 
Daniel Lategan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Atharva Ankolekar - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - MI - Rs 30 Lakh
Karan Lal - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Utkarsh Singh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold 
Ayush Vartak - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Ayush Hinge - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 Lakh
Jikku Bright - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Izaz Sawariya - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold
Krains Fuletra - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - SRH - Rs 30 lakh
Sarthak Ranjan - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 lakh
Daksh Kamra - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - KKR - Rs 30 lakh
Manishankar Murasingh - Base Price Rs 30 lakh - Unsold

