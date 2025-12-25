BJP secures majority in Bajpe, Kinnigoli town panchayat polls

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear majority in the Bajpe and Kinnigoli town panchayat elections in Dakshina Kannada district. Vote counting was held on Wednesday.

The town panchayat elections were conducted for the first time on December 21, four years after the upgradation of the Bajpe and Kinnigoli gram panchayats.

In Bajpe, elections were held for 19 seats. The BJP won 11 seats, while the Congress secured four seats. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won three seats, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. A total of 59 candidates were in the fray. The counting of votes took place at the Mangaluru Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Bajpe Town Panchayat was formed in 2021 by merging the Bajpe and Malavoor gram panchayats.

In Kinnigoli, the BJP won 10 seats, while the Congress secured eight seats. A total of 42 candidates contested the election. The vote counting was held at the Kinnigoli Town Panchayat office. The Kinnigoli Town Panchayat was formed by merging the Kinnigoli, Mennabettu and Kateel gram panchayats.

BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory in both Bajpe and Kinnigoli. Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, district BJP president Sathish Kumpala and other party leaders were present.