  1. Home
  2. ‘Build future here, not abroad’: DyCM urges Mangaluru youth to lead Karnataka’s tourism revival

‘Build future here, not abroad’: DyCM urges Mangaluru youth to lead Karnataka’s tourism revival

coastaldigest.com news network
January 10, 2026

Mangaluru: In a strong pitch for redefining the economic future of coastal Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday lamented that the region’s vast natural wealth and tourism potential remain largely underutilised, forcing thousands of coastal youth to migrate outside the state and even abroad in search of opportunities.

Speaking in Mangaluru, Shivakumar said the coastal belt—stretching from Mangaluru to Karwar—continues to be one of Karnataka’s most scenic and resource-rich zones, yet local communities are not benefiting proportionately.

“Our beaches, backwaters, forests and culture are unmatched. But people from Mangaluru and other coastal districts continue to move out because we have not capitalised on what we already have,” he said.

Emphasising the talent of the younger generation, he noted that youth from coastal Karnataka are excelling in countries across the world. “They are brilliant, skilled and globally competitive. Our priority must be to create conditions where they can build their future here, not somewhere else. Our identity should shine on our own soil,” he asserted.

Shivakumar revealed that the state government has finalised a new tourism policy aimed at transforming Karnataka—particularly the coast—into a major tourism hub.

As part of the rollout, meetings will be held with investors, builders, tourism operators, entrepreneurs and local business communities.

“The government will extend full support to tourism development. Before implementing the policy, we will take inputs from stakeholders across Karnataka, especially from the coastal belt. Locals should be the prime beneficiaries of tourism growth,” he said.

He stressed that development must be driven by local capability, local enterprise and local initiative, ensuring that economic gains stay within the region rather than drifting outward.

Shivakumar added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit later in the evening, urging those with concerns or suggestions regarding coastal tourism and youth opportunities to raise them directly during the visit.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2026

RSS.jpg

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
January 8,2026

Bhuman1.jpg

Al Jubail: Fighters Jubail emerged champions of the B-Human Cup 2026 (Season 3) after a thrilling high-voltage final against Ascent at the Al Falah Floodlight Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 2, 2026. The packed venue witnessed a top-class six-over contest, marking a memorable conclusion to the two-day cricket mega event.

After winning the toss, Ascent opted to field, sending Fighters Jubail in to bat. Fighters posted a competitive 85 runs in the allotted six overs. Chasing a target of 86, Ascent fell short, handing Fighters Jubail a well-deserved victory. Anwar of Fighters Jubail was adjudged Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Semi-Final Results

Earlier, two exciting semi-final matches set the stage for the grand finale.
•    First semi-final: Ascent defeated Clusters
•    Second semi-final: Fighters Jubail outplayed Amplitude Avengers

Tournament Highlights

The two-day knockout tournament featured 10 teams and was organized by Team B-Human, Jubail Unit, with Al Muzain and Raqwani Group as the main sponsors.

Closing Ceremony

The post-match closing ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Fawaz Ullal. Mr. Basheer, President of the B-Human Jubail Unit, welcomed the gathering.

The event was moderated by Salim Udupi, who invited the dignitaries to the dais, including:

•    Mr. Asif Deal, Founder of B-Human (Chief Guest)
•    Mr. Sharif Bolar, Chairman of B-Human
•    Mr. Deepak, GM, Al Muzain
•    Dr. Arun Rai, CEO, Yenepoya School, Al Khobar

They were joined by co-sponsors and guests:

Mr. Shakeel (CEO, Makhavi), Mr. Farooq Ahmed (CEO, Arab Energy), CR Aboobakker, Mr. Hitesh (E-Manager, Al Muzain), Mr. Mohammed Farooq (CEO, Portway Travels), Mr. Muqthar Noor (MD, Shield Sensor), Mr. Shahul Hameed (Trustee, B-Human), Mr. Yunus (Trustee, B-Human), and Mr. Ansaf (CEO, Unified Inspection Company).

All were honoured with mementos by the organizing committee.

A short documentary showcasing the activities of Team B-Human was presented by Founder Asif Deal. Appreciation mementos were also presented to sponsors in recognition of their support for the dialysis care initiative.

Guest Speeches

Dr. Arun Rai praised the tournament and remarked that the day’s success belonged not just to the two finalist teams, but also to B-Human, which won the hearts of the people through its service.

Mr. Deepak and Mr. Shakeel commended the organizers for conducting a wonderful event and urged continued support for B-Human’s charitable initiatives.

In his address, Mr. Asif Deal spoke about the founding of Team B-Human in 2016 and highlighted its mission of providing free dialysis support. He thanked all members, donors, and volunteers for their tireless dedication.

Felicitation & Special Attractions

Three individuals were felicitated for their exceptional service during emergencies:

1.    Mohammed Malebettu
2.    Dilawar Hussain
3.    Heena Firoz Khan

Family games for children and women, along with free lucky draw coupons, added to the festive atmosphere.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Br. Younus, Trustee of B-Human, who expressed gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, spectators, and organizers for making the annual B-Human Cup a grand success.

Bhuman4.jpg

Bhuman3.jpg

Bhuman2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 6,2026

lamp.jpg

Chennai: The Madras High Court has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for citing what it termed an “imaginary” law and order concern to delay the implementation of a court order permitting the lighting of the Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai.

Upholding an earlier order passed by Justice G R Swaminathan, a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan of the Madurai Bench dismissed the appeal filed by the state government and reaffirmed that the Deepam could be lit at the site during Karthigai Deepam.

The bench expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to implement the single judge’s directive, even after permission was granted for CISF personnel to accompany the petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, to the hilltop on December 3 to light the lamp. While allowing the ritual, the court clarified that the number of people permitted to climb the hill would be determined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The state government had objected to the single judge’s order, arguing that allowing people to climb the hill and light the Deepam could trigger law and order issues, as the Sikkander Badusha Dargah is located about 50 metres from the Deepathoon. Meanwhile, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department went ahead with lighting the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple at 6 pm, following established tradition.

Rejecting the government’s stand, the division bench said the apprehension of law and order problems was an “imaginary ghost” created by the authorities for their own convenience and criticised the district administration for not complying with the court’s order. The judges observed that instead of raising unfounded fears, the administration should have used the judgment as an opportunity to foster dialogue and harmony between communities.

The court also noted that neither the state government nor representatives of the dargah had produced any evidence to show that agama shastra prohibited the lighting of the Deepam at the site.

The Thiruparankundram hill has historically been a symbol of communal harmony, housing the Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Kasi Viswanathan temple and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah for centuries. However, the site became a flashpoint in February 2025 after protests by Hindu organisations over allegations that Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani consumed meat on the hill. Despite the controversy, local residents continue to live in peace and mutual coexistence. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.