‘Build future here, not abroad’: DyCM urges Mangaluru youth to lead Karnataka’s tourism revival

Mangaluru: In a strong pitch for redefining the economic future of coastal Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday lamented that the region’s vast natural wealth and tourism potential remain largely underutilised, forcing thousands of coastal youth to migrate outside the state and even abroad in search of opportunities.

Speaking in Mangaluru, Shivakumar said the coastal belt—stretching from Mangaluru to Karwar—continues to be one of Karnataka’s most scenic and resource-rich zones, yet local communities are not benefiting proportionately.

“Our beaches, backwaters, forests and culture are unmatched. But people from Mangaluru and other coastal districts continue to move out because we have not capitalised on what we already have,” he said.

Emphasising the talent of the younger generation, he noted that youth from coastal Karnataka are excelling in countries across the world. “They are brilliant, skilled and globally competitive. Our priority must be to create conditions where they can build their future here, not somewhere else. Our identity should shine on our own soil,” he asserted.

Shivakumar revealed that the state government has finalised a new tourism policy aimed at transforming Karnataka—particularly the coast—into a major tourism hub.

As part of the rollout, meetings will be held with investors, builders, tourism operators, entrepreneurs and local business communities.

“The government will extend full support to tourism development. Before implementing the policy, we will take inputs from stakeholders across Karnataka, especially from the coastal belt. Locals should be the prime beneficiaries of tourism growth,” he said.

He stressed that development must be driven by local capability, local enterprise and local initiative, ensuring that economic gains stay within the region rather than drifting outward.

Shivakumar added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit later in the evening, urging those with concerns or suggestions regarding coastal tourism and youth opportunities to raise them directly during the visit.