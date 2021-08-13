Covid curfew in Dakshina Kannada on Aug 14, 15; only essentials allowed till 2 pm

  1. Home
News Network
August 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Like previous weekend, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 14 and 15) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m.

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. tonight (August 13) and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 16. 

Last weekend the Mangaluru city police had erected 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

Due to restrictions, Mangalore University (MU) has postponed its postgraduate and undergraduate (UG and PG) examinations scheduled to be held on August 14 and 28.

News Network
July 30,2021

madhubangarappa.jpg

Hubballi, July 30: Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress in a grand ceremony in Hubballi today.

"A New Beginning, A New Start…. Yet the same old legacy continues… Our tall leader, Late Sh. S. Bangarappa……TO Our young & dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa [email protected] is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!," Randeep Surjewala tweeted. 

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party.

Madhu and his brother Kumar have changed parties over the years. Madhu started off with the BJP while Kumar was with the Congress. Madhu then went to the Samajwadi Party and then JD(S) whereas Kumar shifted to the BJP.

Madhu defeated his brother Kumar in the 2013 assembly election in the Soraba constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Madhu was the Congress-JD(S) candidate from Shimoga and lost to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra. After this defeat, Madhu was made the JD(S) working president. He also served as the JD(S) youth wing president. 

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

News Network
August 2,2021

Washington, Aug 2: The United States’ top infectious disease expert Sunday predicted that the number of cases and hospitalisations in the United States “will get worse” but that measures seen in the early days of the pandemic, such as closing businesses, were unlikely to return.

In an interview on “This Week,” Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the number of Americans who were already vaccinated was likely sufficient to prevent caseloads and hospitalisations on the scale seen by much of the country in the winter.

“I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” he said. “I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. But things are going to get worse.”

Over the past two weeks, new coronavirus infections have risen by 148% in the United States, and hospitalisations have increased by 73%, according to New York Times data. The surge of infections has been largely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant and to low vaccination rates in some states.

“We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said, noting that there are 100 million people in the United States who are eligible to get vaccinated but have not done so.

As of Sunday, 57% of eligible Americans had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 49% are fully vaccinated, according to Times data.

“We’re looking not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up,” Fauci said. “The solution to this is: Get vaccinated, and this would not be happening.”

