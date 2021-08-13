Covid curfew in Dakshina Kannada on Aug 14, 15; only essentials allowed till 2 pm

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Like previous weekend, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 14 and 15) too to check the spread of covid-19.

Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m.

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. tonight (August 13) and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 16.

Last weekend the Mangaluru city police had erected 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act.

Due to restrictions, Mangalore University (MU) has postponed its postgraduate and undergraduate (UG and PG) examinations scheduled to be held on August 14 and 28.