A cup that brought DEATH: RCB victory parade turns into chaos in Bengaluru; at least 7 killed

News Network
June 4, 2025

Bengaluru, June 4: What began as a historic day of triumph for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended in tragedy, as at least seven lives were lost and many more injured in a stampede during the team’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A sea of jubilant fans had gathered from noon on Wednesday, painting the heart of Bengaluru in RCB red. Streets around Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium were packed with supporters chanting the names of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and the RCB squad that had finally lifted the long-awaited IPL trophy.

But joy quickly turned into chaos.

According to hospital sources, fifteen injured were rushed to Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital, where four were declared dead. Others were being treated at Bowring Hospital. An overwhelmed medical staff struggled to manage the inflow of injured fans, and officials said they were unable to confirm exact figures due to the ongoing emergency.

The stampede reportedly broke out during the afternoon rush when thousands surged towards the Vidhana Soudha, hoping to catch a glimpse of the victorious team. Despite appeals from the government and police asking fans to proceed directly to the stadium — where the main public celebration was scheduled between 5 and 6 pm — crowds gathered outside the HAL airport, Vidhana Soudha, and along the entire parade route.

Many fans had perched on trees, climbed onto structures, and crowded flyovers in dangerous numbers. The mood, initially electric with cheers, firecrackers, and festive music, turned grim as ambulances rushed to the scene and authorities cordoned off areas to disperse the crowds.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier reviewed security arrangements in anticipation of the crowd surge. Despite officials clearly stating that no official procession was permitted, unregulated public enthusiasm spiraled out of control.

Elsewhere in the city, fans continued to celebrate unaware of the tragedy unfolding just kilometres away — cakes were cut, Virat Kohli’s cut-outs were garlanded and even bathed in milk, and prayers were offered at temples.

But for seven families, what should’ve been a night of celebration has become a night of mourning.

The government is expected to announce compensation for the deceased and injured. Meanwhile, calls for accountability and better crowd management at mass public events have intensified.

As the sun set over Bengaluru, the red glow of RCB’s historic win was marred by the shadow of a tragedy no one saw coming.

News Network
May 29,2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 26,2025

In a shocking case of digital fraud, over 150 people across Karnataka — including victims from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Haveri — have been swindled out of more than ₹1 crore through a fake app exploiting the name of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fraudulent app, deceptively named "Trump Hotel Rental," promised users massive returns on their investments, claiming to double the amount in a short span. To build trust, scammers circulated an AI-generated video impersonating Donald Trump, convincing victims of the app’s legitimacy. The scam also lured individuals with fake work-from-home job offers and the illusion of easy money.

According to Shivashankar R. Ganachari, inspector of the Cybercrime, Economics, and Narcotics (CEN) wing in Haveri, more than 15 residents from Haveri district alone were duped. “Victims were promised quick returns and employment opportunities. Once hooked, they were systematically cheated,” he said. 

One of the victims, who lost over ₹1 lakh, shared, “We were initially asked to deposit ₹1,500 to create our account and start work. Our task was to write fake company profiles, and the app dashboard would show fake earnings for each completed task. But we never saw a single rupee in real returns.”

Complaints related to this scam have now been filed across various police stations in the state, including in Mangaluru. Police are investigating the fraud under cybercrime sections.

Cybercrime Soars Across India

This incident is part of a broader surge in cybercrime across the country. As per a 2024 analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India registered a staggering 1.5 million cybercrime complaints in 2023, a massive leap from just 2.6 lakh complaints in 2020.

Today, four cybercrime complaints are filed every minute in the country. The increasing financial reward from such scams is one major reason — with average earnings per fraud case rising from ₹3.8 lakh in 2018-19 to over ₹5 lakh in 2023-24.

Concerned by the rapid rise in digital frauds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his Mann ki Baat program on October 27, 2024. “Beware of digital arrest frauds. There is no legal provision for digital arrests in India. No government agency will contact you through a phone or video call for such procedures,” he cautioned.

As the digital space becomes increasingly exploited by cybercriminals, authorities urge citizens to exercise caution, verify digital platforms, and report suspicious activity immediately.

