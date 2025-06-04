A cup that brought DEATH: RCB victory parade turns into chaos in Bengaluru; at least 7 killed

Bengaluru, June 4: What began as a historic day of triumph for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended in tragedy, as at least seven lives were lost and many more injured in a stampede during the team’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A sea of jubilant fans had gathered from noon on Wednesday, painting the heart of Bengaluru in RCB red. Streets around Vidhana Soudha and M Chinnaswamy Stadium were packed with supporters chanting the names of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and the RCB squad that had finally lifted the long-awaited IPL trophy.

But joy quickly turned into chaos.

According to hospital sources, fifteen injured were rushed to Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital, where four were declared dead. Others were being treated at Bowring Hospital. An overwhelmed medical staff struggled to manage the inflow of injured fans, and officials said they were unable to confirm exact figures due to the ongoing emergency.

The stampede reportedly broke out during the afternoon rush when thousands surged towards the Vidhana Soudha, hoping to catch a glimpse of the victorious team. Despite appeals from the government and police asking fans to proceed directly to the stadium — where the main public celebration was scheduled between 5 and 6 pm — crowds gathered outside the HAL airport, Vidhana Soudha, and along the entire parade route.

Many fans had perched on trees, climbed onto structures, and crowded flyovers in dangerous numbers. The mood, initially electric with cheers, firecrackers, and festive music, turned grim as ambulances rushed to the scene and authorities cordoned off areas to disperse the crowds.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier reviewed security arrangements in anticipation of the crowd surge. Despite officials clearly stating that no official procession was permitted, unregulated public enthusiasm spiraled out of control.

Elsewhere in the city, fans continued to celebrate unaware of the tragedy unfolding just kilometres away — cakes were cut, Virat Kohli’s cut-outs were garlanded and even bathed in milk, and prayers were offered at temples.

But for seven families, what should’ve been a night of celebration has become a night of mourning.

The government is expected to announce compensation for the deceased and injured. Meanwhile, calls for accountability and better crowd management at mass public events have intensified.

As the sun set over Bengaluru, the red glow of RCB’s historic win was marred by the shadow of a tragedy no one saw coming.