Daily covid cases record surge in Karnataka; 2,573 fresh cases on March 25

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara was urged by the stakeholders in the tourism sector in the region to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and promote tourism-related activities.

Police do not allow tourists to visit beaches after dusk. The minister responded by declaring that tourism-friendly policing will get priority. Entrepreneur Vathika Pai urged the minister to set up a single-window clearance system for tourism activities, particularly for permitting homestays.

“Getting permission to run a homestay from the Police department and the gram panchayat was an uphill struggle,” she said. Tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey promised that a simple application for obtaining clearance from the Police and the Panchayat will be made available online.

Former vice president of Infosys Naren Koduvattat said building a sea wall was killing beaches in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

It is high time, the beaches are saved from such activities. The participants also demanded a common place for berthing floating restaurants. Dredging needs to be taken up to facilitate the movement of floating restaurants in Tannirbavi, Gurupura area, which are known for its scenic beauty.

Yogeeshwara favoured a separate tourism development model for coastal districts and sought specific plans from entrepreneurs. When Dinesh Holla from Team Mangalore urged to organise a kite festival in Mangaluru to attract international tourists, the minister immediately gave the nod. He said the government is committed to supporting such initiatives.

The stakeholders demanded branding of coastal tourism, resumption of passenger cruise to Lakshadweep, better utilisation of coastline for tourism, cycle tracks, heritage museum, beach resorts, tourist village, houseboats and yacht club. When participants raised the issue of exorbitant tax on tourist vehicles from outside state entering Karnataka, he said the issue will be resolved with the standardisation of tax slab.

Earlier, the minister handed a cheque of Rs 50 lakh each to DK DC and Udupi Tourism department assistant director to promote Kambala. Yogeeshwara and former minister Krishna Palemar, who had launched the Journalists’ Welfare Fund in Mangaluru, announced a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh each to the fund.