Daily covid cases record surge in Karnataka; 2,573 fresh cases on March 25

News Network
March 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: Karnataka is experiencing a surge in the COVID-19 cases, with the reporting new 2,573 cases of the pandemic in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of cases registered so far to 9,78,478 on Thursday.

According to official sources as many as 1,192 COVID-19 patients, got discharged in the last 24-hours after being completely cured of the disease.

The sources also said that the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities surged to 12,471 so far in the state, with the fresh death cases of 10 on Thursday.

In the last 24-hours, as many as 108396 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests including that of 6,414 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests.
 

News Network
March 21,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara was urged by the stakeholders in the tourism sector in the region to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and promote tourism-related activities.

Police do not allow tourists to visit beaches after dusk. The minister responded by declaring that tourism-friendly policing will get priority. Entrepreneur Vathika Pai urged the minister to set up a single-window clearance system for tourism activities, particularly for permitting homestays.

“Getting permission to run a homestay from the Police department and the gram panchayat was an uphill struggle,” she said. Tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey promised that a simple application for obtaining clearance from the Police and the Panchayat will be made available online.

Former vice president of Infosys Naren Koduvattat said building a sea wall was killing beaches in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

It is high time, the beaches are saved from such activities. The participants also demanded a common place for berthing floating restaurants. Dredging needs to be taken up to facilitate the movement of floating restaurants in Tannirbavi, Gurupura area, which are known for its scenic beauty.

Yogeeshwara favoured a separate tourism development model for coastal districts and sought specific plans from entrepreneurs. When Dinesh Holla from Team Mangalore urged to organise a kite festival in Mangaluru to attract international tourists, the minister immediately gave the nod. He said the government is committed to supporting such initiatives.

The stakeholders demanded branding of coastal tourism, resumption of passenger cruise to Lakshadweep, better utilisation of coastline for tourism, cycle tracks, heritage museum, beach resorts, tourist village, houseboats and yacht club. When participants raised the issue of exorbitant tax on tourist vehicles from outside state entering Karnataka, he said the issue will be resolved with the standardisation of tax slab.

Earlier, the minister handed a cheque of Rs 50 lakh each to DK DC and Udupi Tourism department assistant director to promote Kambala. Yogeeshwara and former minister Krishna Palemar, who had launched the Journalists’ Welfare Fund in Mangaluru, announced a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh each to the fund.

Agencies
March 24,2021

An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against "Love Jihad", employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedkar here on Wednesday.

At a press meet, Javadekar claimed the BJP manifesto is progressive, dynamic and development-oriented and Kerala was awaiting such a manifesto.
 
Attacking the Left-ruled state government, Javadekar said there was an attempt to hijack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's projects and use it in Kerala with minute changes and present them before the people in a new form.

"Our manifesto is progressive, dynamic, aspirational and developmental oriented. Kerala was waiting for such a manifesto." "As to the key points, the manifesto guarantees employment to at least one from each family, terrorism free Kerala, hunger-free Kerala, Sabarimala legislation (to protect the traditions of the hill shrine), free laptop to high school students, Love jihad legislation," Javadekar said.

He said the landless SC/ST community members will get five acres for agriculture purposes. The manifesto also promised six cooking gas cylinders free to all BPL families.

"Pinarayi government has started hijacking central government schemes by making little modifications and taking credit," the union minister alleged.

News Network
March 16,2021

Udupi, Mar 16: People in Udupi have been warned by the district administration of criminal cases apart from penalty in case of violation of covid-19 restrictions, especially not wearing masks in public places.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who received second dose of covid-19 vaccination at the Ajjarkad district hospital in Udupi today, told media persons that people in the coastal district must take extra precautions in the wake of what is being feared as the beginning of second wave of pandemic in Maharashtra and Kerala.

"These days more number of people are coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to Udupi and neighbouring Dakshina Kannada. Hence if we failed to take precautions, then we will face the consequences,” he said. 

"Already Covid testing is being done at border areas before entering the district. If there is no negative report, no one can enter the district border. Covid was hovering around 0.5% since January. Now it has gone up to 1.5 to 1.6 percent.

"Strict action will be taken on those who do not wear masks at public places. If the owner and staff of shops and malls do not follow covid rules, then their trade licence will be cancelled in addition to slapping a fine,” he said.

