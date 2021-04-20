  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada reports 482 fresh covid cases in a day; Udupi 109

News Network
April 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 20: In an alarming development, the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today reported as many as 482 fresh covid cases taking the total number of of active cases has increased to 2,275. 

This is the highest single spike of this year in Dakshina Kannada. In 2020 the district had recorded its highest single day spike with 509 positive cases.

Dr Ashok H, district nodal officer for Covid-19, said that the number of cases continue to surge due to the increased movement of people, especially crowding in public places. 

“People also should cooperate with the government when it comes to the control of Covid-19 spread. We have been insisting people to avoid gatherings, public programmes and festivals. We are also insisting people to wear mask, maintain social distancing and use sanitizers,” Dr Ashok said.

Udupi district on Tuesday reported 109 cases of Covid-19 including 28 from Udupi taluk, 29 from Kundapur and 49 cases from Karkala taluk. Meanwhile, the district also reported a covid-19 fatality taking the death toll in the district to 194. 

News Network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: There is no sign of State Transport Employees withdrawing their agitation as Karnataka Government is not ready to yield to the pressure tactics and thus woes of travelling public continued for the 10th day.

The relief to some extent was Private operators continued their services in the BMTC and KSRTC routes.

The agitators today staged a protest in front of the house of Legislators urging the government to implement a 6th pay commission on par with state government employees.

KSRTC officials claimed that more than 4000 buses resumed service and expect more and more joining soon.

Official sources said that so far 240 employees have been removed from the service. An order in this effect was issued by BMTC.

Private buses and other Public Transport vehicles, which have been given temporary permission to operate on mofussil routes, plied as usual. As a convenience to commuters, boards that mentioned the routes and final destination were pasted on Private vehicles.

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone president Chandrakanth Gaddagi said the employees should withdraw their strike and return to duty in the interest of the public as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi have already agreed for their salary revision.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations’ Veerashaiva Lingayat Employees’ Welfare Association President Sangamnath Rabashetty said the Transport Minister has agreed to hike salary by 12 per cent and has also responded positively for cancelling transfers. The employees should immediately return to the duty to prevent privatisation of the transport department.

KSRTC SC/ST Employees' Association has called on employees of road transport corporations who are on strike, to return to work to save RTCs from privatisation. The BJP government wants to privatise RTCs and therefore, it is not responding to the demand of agitating employees. To fight against that conspiracy, SC/ST employees should return to work, and another round of struggle for their demands can be launched later," said the association president F H Jakkappanavar.

Nearly 40 per cent of employees against whom actions like transfer and suspension are taken belong to SC/ST communities. Utilising the strike, the government is trying to privatise RTCs, he charged.

"Our main demand is to consider RTC employees as government employees, but only the sixth pay commission issue is being highlighted now", he added.

"The strike was launched without proper discussion, that too during the Covid-19 situation. Employees of the RTCs should withdraw the strike to save RTCs from privatisation, and to end inconvenience being experienced by the public," said AITUC district unit President Devanand Jagapur. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the strike, seems to be into an unholy pact with the government which is in favour of privatisation of RTCs, he alleged.

So far 947 out of about 1,800 employees attached to four depots of KSRTC Mysuru City Division have reported for duty, while 845 out of the nearly 3,000 staff attached to Mysuru Rural Division have reported for work, according to KSRTC sources.

News Network
April 14,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 14: The bodies of three fishermen killed in the ship-boat collision mid sea, were brought here, official sources said on Wednesday. 

Two of the dead were from Colachel in Tamil Nadu while the other was from West Bengal.

The bodies are kept at the district Wenlock hospital here, sources said.

Two fishermen, who were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, have been admitted at the government hospital here.

Six fishermen from TN and three from Bengal, who were on the boat, are still missing.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Two days after arresting a teenage boy for the coldblooded murder of a 12-year-old boy at K C Road on the outskirts of the city, the police on Tuesday arrested the father of the arrested boy too.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the boy's father tried to hide his son's blood-stained shirt and asked him to not speak about the incident or that he had met the deceased boy, identified as Mohammed Aakif.

Kumar said the teenage accused, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and since sent to an observation home, told them he returned home after the incident and confided in his father. That was when his father asked him to brush the incident under the carpet.

