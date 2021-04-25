  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada reports new high of 564 covid cases; Udupi 319

Dakshina Kannada reports new high of 564 covid cases; Udupi 319

News Network
April 25, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Dakshina Kannada district reported a new high of 564 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

With the district reporting the highest single-day spike, the total number of active cases increased to 3,975. Meanwhile, the district also reported one Covid-19 fatality taking the death toll to 748.

The district had recorded 517 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

District minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the district administration has reserved 50% of the beds in all the private hospitals for Covid-19 cases in addition to providing treatment in the Wenlock District Hospital, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

A Covid Management Committee headed by deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has been monitoring the situation to ensure beds, ventilators, supply of oxygen, remdesivir and other medicines. Meanwhile, MLAs in the district have been directed to hold grievance meetings in their respective constituencies, he said.

Meanwhile, Udupi district reported 319 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. The district has 1,565 active cases.

Flying squads conducted spot visits to various halls to check the number of guests gathered for weddings in the district.

News Network
April 24,2021

Vijayawada, Apr 23: All India Newspaper Employees Federation (AINEF) vice-president Chaladi Purnachandra Rao has claimed that 13 journalists have lost their lives due to Coronavirus while discharging their duties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states during the last seven days.

Mr.Purnachandra Rao said in a statement here on Saturday that 13 Journalists had lost their lives during the past week due to Covid -19 in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana States and appealed to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments to extend financial help to the bereaved families.

Mr.Rao said that K Amarnath, senior journalist, Hyderabad, Telangana, Jayaprakash, journalist, Karimnagar District, Telangana, Srinivas, reporter, Andhra Jyothi Telugu Daily, Yacharam, Rangareddy District, Telangana, Sainath, reporter, 99tv, Nirmal District, Telangana, D Ashok, reporter, Andhra Bhoomi, Nizamabad District, Telangana, Bura Ramesh, journalist, Vemulawada, Sircilla District, Telangana, P Ramesh, journalist, Karimnagar, Telangana, Ch Naga Raju, reporter, Eenadu, Siddipet District, Telangana, Ramachandra Rao, sub-editor, Sakshi, Hyderabad, Telangana, Kalpana, CEO, Bathukamma TV, Hyderabad, Telangana, P Tataiah, senior journalist, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, Chandrashekar Naidu, reporter, NTV Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and Srinivasa Rao, reporter, Prajashakti Daily, Jaggaiahpet, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, had died of Coronavirus during the last few days on both Telugu states.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao appealed to both the State Governments to announce financial assistance to the bereaved families and extend the required help.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The government of Karnataka today decided to extend the night curfew beyond April 20 in eight cities of the state, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had imposed night curfews from April 10 in eight cities from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. They are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

Briefing reporters after an emergency meeting with Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials, Yediyurappa said that the government was looking to extend night curfew to other district centres of the state to contain the pandemic.

Suggestions by experts were discussed in the meeting chaired at CMs official residence in the city. "We have taken no other decision now. We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when the night curfew should be extended," he said.

The pandemic, Yediyurappa said, was going out control. Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that the state had its own reasons for the surge in cases and could.not be compared with other states of the country.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, April 18, to discuss measures to contain the pandemic. The CM has hinted at imposing additional Covid-19 regulations after the meeting.

News Network
April 21,2021

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced that it will price its Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

In a statement, SII has said, "For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals."

Comparing the prices with the other vaccines in the world, SII has stated that while American vaccines are priced at Rs 1,500, Russian and Chinese vaccines would cost Rs 750 per dose, making Covishield a cheaper option.

However, the vaccine price will remain at Rs 150 per dose for the Centre.

In an order earlier this week, the Centre said all above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination from May 1. As it liberalised the vaccination drive, the government allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.

Of the 12.76 crore vaccine doses administered so far, the Covishield comprises over 90% of the vaccine doses, according to government data on Wednesday. Of this, 15 states and union territories have only given Covishield.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India's vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to vaccinate all Indians in the shortest possible time. India on Wednesday recorded nearly 3 lakh fresh cases in its biggest jump so far. The death toll has also gone up by over 2,000 in a day.

Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, PM Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and the industry.

In another significant move, the Centre has approved advance funds of Rs 3,000 crore for the Serum Institute and Rs 1,500 crore for Bharat Biotech, which is producing the Covaxin shots.

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India while also seeking an import licence.

They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

