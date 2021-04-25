Dakshina Kannada reports new high of 564 covid cases; Udupi 319

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Dakshina Kannada district reported a new high of 564 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

With the district reporting the highest single-day spike, the total number of active cases increased to 3,975. Meanwhile, the district also reported one Covid-19 fatality taking the death toll to 748.

The district had recorded 517 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

District minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the district administration has reserved 50% of the beds in all the private hospitals for Covid-19 cases in addition to providing treatment in the Wenlock District Hospital, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

A Covid Management Committee headed by deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has been monitoring the situation to ensure beds, ventilators, supply of oxygen, remdesivir and other medicines. Meanwhile, MLAs in the district have been directed to hold grievance meetings in their respective constituencies, he said.

Meanwhile, Udupi district reported 319 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. The district has 1,565 active cases.

Flying squads conducted spot visits to various halls to check the number of guests gathered for weddings in the district.