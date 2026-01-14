  1. Home
‘Even if efforts fail…’: DKS’ cryptic post after meeting RG fuels political buzz

January 14, 2026

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Adding to speculation over a possible power tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday shared a cryptic message on social media platform X.

In a Kannada post accompanied by his photograph, Shivakumar wrote, “Even if the effort fails, the prayer does not fail.”

The post came a day after his brief meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru airport runway, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present.

According to sources, Gandhi spoke separately with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for a few minutes each, before holding a short joint interaction with both leaders.

A Congress leader said Siddaramaiah discussed preparations for the upcoming state Budget and the need for a Cabinet reshuffle during his interaction with Gandhi. The leader added that Shivakumar may have raised the issue of the government completing two-and-a-half years in office and the alleged promise of making him Chief Minister.

However, Siddaramaiah denied that any political matters were discussed during the meeting. Responding to speculation about a possible leadership change, he dismissed it as media conjecture, saying there was “no such issue within the party,” while adding that he would abide by whatever decision the party high command takes.

January 8,2026

jokatte1.jpg

Jubail: Team B-Human (Jubail Unit) hosted a special felicitation ceremony at the Muzain Campus to honour Mr. Zakariya Jokatte, an ad-hoc member of the organisation and a recipient of the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

The event brought together the leadership of Team B-Human along with the faculty and management of Al Muzain, celebrating Mr. Jokatte’s lifelong commitment to social service and his recognition by the Karnataka state government for outstanding contributions to society.

Several prominent community leaders and philanthropists were present on the occasion, who spoke highly of Mr. Jokatte’s humanitarian work and dedication to public welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Team B-Human Founder Asif Deals outlined the organisation’s core mission and values. He urged attendees to watch a documentary highlighting Zakariya Jokatte’s inspiring life journey and achievements, describing it as a source of motivation for the younger generation.

During the ceremony, the management and trustees presented tokens of appreciation to the awardee. A memento was also presented to Team B-Human HQ President, Adv. Zeeshan, in recognition of his leadership and continued guidance.

The event reflected strong collaboration with Team Muzain, with senior management members including Deepak (General Manager), Ritesh (Planning Manager), and Cherian Thomas (Finance Manager) in attendance.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Chairman Shareef White Stone, Trustees Yunus Manipal, Shahul Hamid, and Bashir Al Falak, and Executive Members Iqbal Buntwal, Nazir Ullal, Ibba Bajpe, Sheriff Adoor, Salim Udupi, Muqthar (Shield Sensor), and Farooq (Port Way).

The programme concluded with a collective call to continue supporting humanitarian causes, echoing the spirit of “B-Human” across both Saudi Arabia and India.

jokatte2.jpg

January 4,2026

ayaan2.jpg

As the year draws to a close, Mount Kenya witnessed a remarkable achievement by Ayaan Mendon, an eleven-year-old mountaineer from Mangaluru, who successfully summited the peak, adding another milestone to his growing list of high-altitude accomplishments.

Despite his young age, Ayaan has already completed climbs that many seasoned trekkers aspire to. His mountaineering journey includes Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base Camp, and an attempted ascent of Aconcagua. Having begun his climbing pursuits at the age of six, Ayaan continues to progress steadily, guided by careful planning, training, and required permissions.

Ayaan’s journey is driven by passion rather than pressure. He undergoes regular physical training and approaches mountaineering with discipline and quiet determination. Outside the mountains, he leads a balanced childhood—enjoying outdoor activities, sports, and nature, while also indulging in age-appropriate interests such as gaming and learning new skills. His routine reflects a balance between ambition and a healthy childhood.

Family support has played a key role in shaping his journey. Speaking about his inspiration, Ayaan says his parents motivate him to challenge himself while remaining grounded. Their encouragement has helped instill discipline, resilience, and respect for nature—qualities that define his approach to climbing.

More than a physical feat, Ayaan’s ascent of Mount Kenya stands as an example of perseverance and focus. His achievement highlights what consistent effort, guidance, and self-belief can accomplish, even at a young age, and places Mangaluru on the global mountaineering map once again.

ayaan3.jpg

ayaan1.jpg

January 7,2026

BCCI1.jpg

Mangaluru: In a decisive move aimed at reshaping the economic future of the Beary community, the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) formally launched its Youth Wing at a well-attended ceremony held at Ocean Pearl Hotel, Mangaluru on January 6. Bringing together business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, the event highlighted a shared resolve to build the community through entrepreneurship.

Delivering the keynote address, BCCI General Secretary Mohammed Imthiyaz outlined the motivation behind the formation of the chamber and its newly launched Youth Wing. He candidly spoke about the structural and mindset gaps that have historically held back the Beary community as a business force when compared to other established trading communities in India. These shortcomings, he said, can only be addressed through focused mentoring, collective effort, and by encouraging the younger generation to think beyond conventional boundaries.

“The future lies in empowering our youth to lead from the front and position the Beary community among India’s strongest business communities,” he said.

Guest speaker Yezdani Feroze delivered a thought-provoking address, asserting that the Beary community has the potential to lead Indian Muslims through trade and entrepreneurship. He stressed that success is not merely a reward for hard work, but for clear thinking, describing entrepreneurs as “professional thinkers.”

“The ummah cannot afford to produce more job seekers,” he said. “We need job creators, innovators, and history makers.”

Highlighting the power of ideas, Feroze reminded the audience that every invention—from mobile phones to everyday furniture—was once just an idea someone chose not to abandon. He called for the establishment of idea forums to nurture young entrepreneurs and help transform concepts into viable enterprises.

The programme also featured the felicitation of M A Gafoor, newly appointed Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority, and Shahid Thekkil, Chairman of the Karnataka Minimum Wage Board Commission. Thanking the organisers, Gafoor reaffirmed his commitment to the development of coastal Karnataka, with a special focus on boosting tourism. Shahid Thekkil expressed confidence that BCCI would play a pivotal role in producing a new generation of entrepreneurs from the community.

Presiding over the event, S M Rashid Haji officially announced the inauguration of the Youth Wing and emphasised that the initiative goes far beyond symbolic launches or routine meetings.

“This is about building entrepreneurs and investing in long-term community development,” he said.

Four coordinators were appointed to lead the Youth Wing: Zeeshan Ramlan (CEO, Talentzy), Ashhar Abdul Razak (Hajjaj Group), Ayaan Haris, and Muhammed Shahbaz.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, underscoring a shared vision of entrepreneurship-led community growth. 

Earlier, the programme included the recitation of the Holy Quran by Badruddin Panambur. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, Secretary of BCCI, welcomed the gathering and served as the Master of Ceremony. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by BCCI Treasurer Mansoor Ahmed.

BCCI6.jpg

BCCI5.jpg

BCCI4.jpg

BCCI3.jpg

BCCI2.jpg

