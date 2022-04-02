  1. Home
  Ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao set to join AAP

Ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao set to join AAP

News Network
April 3, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 3: Senior IPS (Rtd) officer and former Additional Director General of Police (Railways) B Bhaskar Rao will be joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in New Delhi. 

Rao will join the AAP at its party headquarters in the presence of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Karnataka Government accepted Rao's resignation on Friday. He had submitted his resignation from service in September 2021.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao has earlier served as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural SP and Commissioner, Transport Department. 

News Network
March 21,2022

The administration of US President Joe Biden will formally declare that the Myanmar military's atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority constituted genocide and crimes against humanity, according to a report.

American officials told the Reuters news agency that the decision will be announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, which currently features an exhibit on the plight of the Rohingya.

"It's going to make it harder for them to commit further abuses," a senior State Department official told the news agency.

Blinken ordered his own "legal and factual analysis," according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The analysis concluded the Myanmar army is committing genocide.

Blinken will also announce $1 million in funding for the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), a UN body gathering evidence for possible prosecutions, Reuters reported.

A United Nations fact-finding mission concluded in 2018 that the Myanmar military's offensive included "genocidal acts," but the US referred at the time to the crimes as "ethnic cleansing," a term that has no legal definition under international criminal law.

"It's really signaling to the world and especially to victims and survivors within the Rohingya community and more broadly than the United States recognizes the gravity of what's happening," a second senior State Department official said of Blinken's announcement on Monday.

The Rohingya Muslims based in Myanmar’s Rakhine State have been subjected to a campaign of killings, rape, and arson attacks by the military-backed by the country’s majority Buddhist extremists in what the UN has described as “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

The brutal campaign has forced more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee their homeland since August 2017 and seek refuge in Bangladesh.

The 2017 clampdown is the subject of a genocide investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Rohingya, who have lived in Myanmar for generations, are denied citizenship and are branded illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which likewise denies them citizenship.

On the fourth anniversary of the crackdown, several groups in Myanmar last year issued statements calling for accelerated efforts to prosecute those responsible for the 2017 military action.

"Four years on justice for the Rohingya remains shamefully elusive. Not a single individual who committed the heinous crimes against the Rohingya has been held to account," said Progressive Voice, an advocacy group.

Facebook has come under fire in Myanmar for over a decade for the volume of hate speech directed against the Rohingya Muslims who have been subjected to waves of brutal violence during this time.

United Nations investigators say Facebook played a key role in spreading hate speech that fueled the violence against the community in 2017.

The UN Human Rights Council in July last year adopted a resolution denouncing violations by Myanmar’s military against the Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities. 

The resolution, brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was approved at the Geneva-based 47-member council in July last year.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, voiced concern over the rights violations against the Rohingya in Rakhine state.

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian and human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims remains dire, and therefore requires a collective call by the council asking Myanmar to immediately halt human rights violations, and to uphold their fundamental rights," he said.

The text of the resolution expresses "grave concern" at reports of serious abuses, including arbitrary arrests, deaths in detention, torture, forced labor and "the deliberate killing and maiming of children."

The resolution also demands an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities, of the targeting of civilians, and supports "the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations" and "the democratic transition in Myanmar." 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 29,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 29: A large number of Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent High Court verdict. 

However, majority of Muslim girl students helplessly chose to write the exam without hijab with the fear of being targeted by the government. 

Authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab. 

A similar scene was witnessed in a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams. 

In Bengaluru, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty. '

The full bench of Karnataka High Court had recently ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule. The Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone has to follow the High Court ruling or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), over 8.69 lakh students had enrolled for the exam but 20,994 students did not turn up or not allowed to write exams. 

Last year, the absentees were only 3,769. Last year, the attendance was 99.54 per cent, which came down to 97.59 per cent this year. Among the 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.11 lakh were fresh candidates, 35,509 were private fresh ones and 1,701 were repeaters.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the exam took place smoothly in the state. “After two years, full-scale SSLC exams took place. Children came to the exam centres excited and wrote the exam. Parents too happily sent their children to write the exam while teachers too were happy to conduct the exam,” Nagesh said in a statement.

News Network
April 3,2022

Udupi, Apr 3: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who is otherwise known for provocative statements, today confessed that people of Karnataka are suffering due to issues created over Halal and Jhatka. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said: “Let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and many Hindus eat Jatka meat. There is no need to create confusion on it.”

“Neither the Muslims are forcing me to follow their tradition nor can I force them to follow my tradition. When people are following their own tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide the society,” he said.

“We have enough space for politics during elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he sought to know who raked up the hijab controversy. "Let Congress answer. Only six out of 96 Muslim girls in Udupi raised objections over the hijab. If the girls were convinced to adhere to the guidelines, the state would have remained calm."

“From birth we have been following Hindutva. However, we do not oppose Muslims. We respect Muslim leaders who fought for the nation’s independence and all from the community who have respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans,” Eshwarappa said. 

