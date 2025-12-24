Festive travel shock: Bus fares from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Udupi soar beyond flight ticket costs

Mangaluru, Dec 24: As the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi gear up for the year-end festivities—ranging from Christmas Eve midnight masses to the influx of tourists for the upcoming temple festivals—the joy of "coming home" has been met with a harsh financial reality. Private bus operators are facing intense backlash for "predatory pricing," with ticket costs from Bengaluru to the coast skyrocketing by over 300% overnight.

A Seasonal Extortion?

For the thousands of students and professionals working in Karnataka’s capital, the 350km journey to the coast is a seasonal ritual. However, this year, the "homecoming" has turned into a luxury few can afford.

Standard sleeper coach tickets, which usually retail between ₹800 and ₹1,000, are currently being sold on major aggregators for anywhere between ₹2,800 and ₹3,600.

"It’s not just a surge; it’s extortion," says Rohan Saldanha, a Mangaluru native who works in Whitefield. "I waited to book my tickets thinking prices would stabilize, but now I’m paying nearly the price of a flight ticket just to sit on a bus for nine hours."

The Operator’s Defense

Private transport unions have been quick to defend the move, citing the "Empty Return" factor. They argue that while every seat to Mangaluru and Udupi is occupied this week, the buses return to Bengaluru almost entirely empty, leading to a massive operational deficit.

"We are not the villains here," one operator claimed. "Between rising toll charges on the Shiradi Ghat and the high cost of diesel, we have to make the most of these four days to keep our business viable for the rest of the year."

Government Intervention: Too Little, Too Late?

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has attempted to bridge the gap by deploying 500 extra 'Special' buses to the coastal region. While these government-run services are priced more reasonably, they were fully booked within hours of the announcement, leaving late-comers at the mercy of private players.

The Transport Department has reportedly dispatched "Sleeper Squads" to major boarding points like Madiwala and Majestic to check for overcharging, but commuters claim the checks are superficial and do little to bring down the digital prices listed on apps.

The Regional Impact

The price hike doesn't just affect families; it hits the local economy. Udupi, currently bustling with pilgrims and tourists visiting the Sri Krishna Matha for year-end darshans, and Mangaluru, vibrant with Christmas celebrations, both rely on this seasonal influx. High travel costs threaten to dampen the tourism footfall that local businesses depend on.