  1. Home
  2. Festive travel shock: Bus fares from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Udupi soar beyond flight ticket costs

Festive travel shock: Bus fares from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Udupi soar beyond flight ticket costs

News Network
December 24, 2025

flight.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 24: As the coastal districts of Mangaluru and Udupi gear up for the year-end festivities—ranging from Christmas Eve midnight masses to the influx of tourists for the upcoming temple festivals—the joy of "coming home" has been met with a harsh financial reality. Private bus operators are facing intense backlash for "predatory pricing," with ticket costs from Bengaluru to the coast skyrocketing by over 300% overnight.

A Seasonal Extortion?

For the thousands of students and professionals working in Karnataka’s capital, the 350km journey to the coast is a seasonal ritual. However, this year, the "homecoming" has turned into a luxury few can afford.

Standard sleeper coach tickets, which usually retail between ₹800 and ₹1,000, are currently being sold on major aggregators for anywhere between ₹2,800 and ₹3,600.

"It’s not just a surge; it’s extortion," says Rohan Saldanha, a Mangaluru native who works in Whitefield. "I waited to book my tickets thinking prices would stabilize, but now I’m paying nearly the price of a flight ticket just to sit on a bus for nine hours."

The Operator’s Defense

Private transport unions have been quick to defend the move, citing the "Empty Return" factor. They argue that while every seat to Mangaluru and Udupi is occupied this week, the buses return to Bengaluru almost entirely empty, leading to a massive operational deficit.

"We are not the villains here," one operator claimed. "Between rising toll charges on the Shiradi Ghat and the high cost of diesel, we have to make the most of these four days to keep our business viable for the rest of the year."

Government Intervention: Too Little, Too Late?

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has attempted to bridge the gap by deploying 500 extra 'Special' buses to the coastal region. While these government-run services are priced more reasonably, they were fully booked within hours of the announcement, leaving late-comers at the mercy of private players.

The Transport Department has reportedly dispatched "Sleeper Squads" to major boarding points like Madiwala and Majestic to check for overcharging, but commuters claim the checks are superficial and do little to bring down the digital prices listed on apps.
The Regional Impact

The price hike doesn't just affect families; it hits the local economy. Udupi, currently bustling with pilgrims and tourists visiting the Sri Krishna Matha for year-end darshans, and Mangaluru, vibrant with Christmas celebrations, both rely on this seasonal influx. High travel costs threaten to dampen the tourism footfall that local businesses depend on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 17,2025

melkar1.jpg

Melkar, Dec 17: The 17th Annual Day and Graduation Ceremony of Melkar Women’s PU and Degree College, themed “Fusion-2K25,” was celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey. The programme reflected the college’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence, character building, and the holistic development of students.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Asif Mohammed, whose presence greatly enriched the occasion. The celebration was further graced by the chief guests Mr. P. B. Ahmed Mudassir and Mr. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, along with the distinguished guests of honour Mr. B. A. Nazeer and Mr. Ibrahim Gadiyar. In their inspiring addresses, the guests encouraged the graduating students and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the management, faculty, and students.

The annual report was presented by the Principal, Mr. Abdul Majeed S, highlighting the institution’s academic progress, notable achievements, and extracurricular accomplishments during the academic year.

The presidential address was delivered by the esteemed Chairman of Melkar Women’s PU and Degree College, Dr. Haji S. M. Rasheed, who emphasized the vital role of education in empowering women and shaping responsible citizens. He also stressed the importance of discipline, dedication, and perseverance in achieving success.

Cultural programmes and academic recognitions formed an integral part of the celebration, showcasing the talents and achievements of the students. The graduation ceremony was a proud moment for the outgoing students as they were formally conferred degrees and wished success in their future endeavours.

Ms. Mashmooma Fathima served as the Master of Ceremonies. The welcome address was delivered by Ms. Fathima Nida, and the programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Ms. Ayisha Suhana.

The event successfully achieved its objectives and was highly appreciated by the guests and attendees.

melkar3.jpg

melkar2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 15,2025

Mangaluru police have arrested a 27-year-old NRI on his return from Saudi Arabia in connection with an Instagram post allegedly containing derogatory and provocative remarks about the Hindu religion, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Khader Nehad, a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, was working in Saudi Arabia when the post was uploaded, police said.

A suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 after an allegedly offensive post circulated from the Instagram account ‘team_sdpi_2025’. Police said the content was flagged for being provocative and derogatory in nature.

During the investigation, technical analysis traced the Instagram post to Nehad, who was residing abroad at the time, a senior police officer said. Based on these findings, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from Saudi Arabia at Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody on arrival. Police said further investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 15,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 15: Educational institutions in Mangaluru that rely on the popular Mangala Stadium for their annual sports events are bracing for an inconvenience as the city's key sporting venue is set to close its gates for a significant upgrade. The stadium is expected to be unavailable for approximately two months starting from January 15, 2026.

The closure is necessitated by a proposed overhaul of the stadium's facilities, with a special focus on upgrading the synthetic track. Pradeep Dsouza, Assistant Director of the District of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Dakshina Kannada, confirmed the development.

"Experts have visited the stadium, conducted a thorough inspection, and have given the go-ahead for a complete makeover," Dsouza stated. "Funds have been allocated for the project, and we are currently awaiting the final green signal from state officials to commence the work. We anticipate that the work will likely begin in the second week of January. Consequently, we have stopped renting out the stadium to colleges and other organizations in preparation for the upgrade."

The timing presents a logistical challenge for colleges, as many schools have already concluded their sports meets.

"Colleges will now be organizing their events and will need to find alternative locations to host their sports meets," Dsouza added. He suggested a few potential venues, including the Dakshina Kannada police ground, University College grounds, Panambur grounds, Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri, and the Mangalore University sports grounds in Konaje.

However, many institutions note that finding a comparable venue will be difficult. While the DK police ground and University College grounds are closer to the city center, they do not possess the extensive facilities and infrastructure offered by Mangala Stadium.

Dr. P Dayananda Pai - P Satisha Govt First Grade College, Carstreet, is one such institution dependent on the stadium. Principal Jayakar Bhandary expressed hope for a swift completion of the work. "We expect the work to be completed at the earliest. If not, we will be forced to look for other venues to host the sports day for our students," Bhandary said, highlighting the pressing need for the city's main sporting facility.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.