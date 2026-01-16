  1. Home
  2. Five-Star Revolution: Mangaluru’s ₹500 Crore Hospitality Leap to End Luxury Drought

Five-Star Revolution: Mangaluru’s ₹500 Crore Hospitality Leap to End Luxury Drought

News Network
January 16, 2026

Mangaluru: Mangaluru’s skyline is set for a high-end transformation as the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada prepares to shed its reputation for lacking premium hospitality. In a massive show of confidence, entrepreneurs have committed nearly ₹500 crores toward the construction of four new five-star hotels, a move experts say will finally plug the "luxury leak" to neighboring states.

For years, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has served as a gateway for high-net-worth travelers who, upon landing, promptly departed for Kerala or Kodagu due to a dearth of elite accommodation in the city. These new projects, three of which are backed by local visionary investors, aim to turn Mangaluru into a destination rather than just a transit point.

Mapping the Luxury Boom

The expansion is already in motion, with two major landmarks leading the charge:
•    Gurupura Property: Construction is already underway on a premier resort-style hotel.
•    Kuloor Hub: A sophisticated urban luxury hotel has been proposed for this strategic area.
•    Timeline: All four projects are slated for completion within the next 24 months, promising to fundamentally alter the region's tourism profile by 2028.

Why Now? The Investor Demand

The push for five-star infrastructure isn't just about tourism; it’s a direct response to the city’s industrial and academic evolution. Stakeholders from the IT and corporate sectors have long flagged the lack of premium suites as a hurdle for international business investments.

"Mangaluru is an powerhouse of mega-industries, medical excellence, and a burgeoning IT scene," noted a senior Tourism Department official. "It is an anomaly that a city with this much economic muscle has lacked a five-star anchor. By offering premium hospitality, we aren't just housing tourists; we are inviting global investors to stay, engage, and invest more deeply in our coast."

Strategic Retention

The "drain" of visitors to the neighboring state of Kerala has been a long-standing grievance for local businesses. With these new properties, the district administration expects a significant multiplier effect—benefiting local sightseeing, high-end retail, and the burgeoning medical tourism sector. As Mangaluru accelerates on its development trajectory, the message to the world is clear: the coast is finally ready to host you in style.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 10,2026

charmadi.jpg

Beltangady, Jan 10: Traffic on the treacherous Charmadi Ghat came to an abrupt halt on Friday night after a wild elephant descended onto the roadway between the second and third hairpin bends, triggering over an hour of complete chaos.

The dramatic encounter unfolded around 9.45 p.m. when the elephant reportedly uprooted a tree and positioned itself squarely in the middle of the narrow ghat stretch, calmly feasting while motorists watched in fear. With the massive animal refusing to budge, a long queue of vehicles quickly formed on both sides of the road.

Several motorists cautiously attempted to drive the elephant back toward the forest, but the lone tusker remained unmoved, leaving travellers stranded deep inside the ghat section.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation became even more distressing as the location had no mobile network connectivity, preventing stranded commuters from contacting authorities or alerting others about the danger ahead.

The standoff finally eased only after the elephant slowly retreated into the darkness of the forest, allowing trapped vehicles to inch forward and continue their journey.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 5,2026

indianwoman.jpg

Las Vegas/New York: A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing since New Year’s Eve was found murdered with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in the US state of Maryland, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, a data and strategy analyst from Ellicott City. Her body was discovered inside an apartment owned by Arjun Sharma (26), her former boyfriend, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder.

Police said Sharma filed a missing person complaint on January 2, claiming he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment. On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same residence and found Godishala dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Based on the investigation so far, detectives believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Howard County police said they are working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Notably, India and the United States have an extradition treaty that allows cooperation in serious criminal cases, although such proceedings typically involve legal reviews and diplomatic coordination and may take several months.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 8,2026

jokatte1.jpg

Jubail: Team B-Human (Jubail Unit) hosted a special felicitation ceremony at the Muzain Campus to honour Mr. Zakariya Jokatte, an ad-hoc member of the organisation and a recipient of the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

The event brought together the leadership of Team B-Human along with the faculty and management of Al Muzain, celebrating Mr. Jokatte’s lifelong commitment to social service and his recognition by the Karnataka state government for outstanding contributions to society.

Several prominent community leaders and philanthropists were present on the occasion, who spoke highly of Mr. Jokatte’s humanitarian work and dedication to public welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Team B-Human Founder Asif Deals outlined the organisation’s core mission and values. He urged attendees to watch a documentary highlighting Zakariya Jokatte’s inspiring life journey and achievements, describing it as a source of motivation for the younger generation.

During the ceremony, the management and trustees presented tokens of appreciation to the awardee. A memento was also presented to Team B-Human HQ President, Adv. Zeeshan, in recognition of his leadership and continued guidance.

The event reflected strong collaboration with Team Muzain, with senior management members including Deepak (General Manager), Ritesh (Planning Manager), and Cherian Thomas (Finance Manager) in attendance.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by Chairman Shareef White Stone, Trustees Yunus Manipal, Shahul Hamid, and Bashir Al Falak, and Executive Members Iqbal Buntwal, Nazir Ullal, Ibba Bajpe, Sheriff Adoor, Salim Udupi, Muqthar (Shield Sensor), and Farooq (Port Way).

The programme concluded with a collective call to continue supporting humanitarian causes, echoing the spirit of “B-Human” across both Saudi Arabia and India.

jokatte2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.