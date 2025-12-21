Heading to Karavali Utsava? Check traffic changes and parking rules in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Mangaluru City Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the inaugural ceremony of Karavali Utsava, which will be held at the Karavali Utsava Ground on Saturday.

The festival will be inaugurated at 6:00 pm by Dakshina Kannada District Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Cultural and public programmes will be held at the venue every evening and will continue until January 2.

According to City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, parking of vehicles is strictly prohibited on both sides of the road from Lalbagh to Karavali Utsava Ground. Visitors are requested to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas.

To help the public, traffic signboards and parking guidance flex boards have been installed along the routes leading to the venue. The police have urged commuters and visitors to follow these instructions to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Designated Parking Locations

• Urwa Market Ground – Cars

• Gandhinagar Government School (near Press Club) – Two-wheelers and cars

• Ladyhill Church parking area – Two-wheelers and cars

• Canara School Ground, Mannagudda – Two-wheelers and cars

• Thimmappa Hotel premises – Two-wheelers and cars

• Scout and Guide Bhavana premises (behind Karavali Utsava Grounds) – Two-wheelers

• Urwa Market Road – Two-wheelers

• Hat Hill Road – Two-wheelers

The police have appealed to the public to cooperate by following traffic rules and parking guidelines to avoid inconvenience during the festival.