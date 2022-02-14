Hijab Row: Full HC bench hearing adjourned for Feb 15, to begin at 2.30pm

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The full bench of the Karnataka high court comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi heard on writ petitions pertaining to the hijab ban controversy on Monday. It has been adjourned for Tuesday and will begin at 2.30pm. The number of petitions, including a PIL, has swelled to six.

Devadatt Kamat’s arguments:

>> Wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith



>> The last submission which I want to make is even I need not go as far deep into essential religious practice at all. Because essential religious practice theory comes in when practice of fundamental rights of religious violates someone else fundamental rights

>> The high court asks advocate Kamat whether what all stated in Quran is essential religious practice?Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat says, "I am not saying that".

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat: I would not like to comment on larger issues whether every tenet mentioned in Holy Quran is essential religious practice. For the purpose of this case, hijab is essential.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : This is not a case where students are insisting for a different uniform. They are only saying they will cover the head with the same colour of the uniform that is prescribed.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat submits that allowing hijab for Muslim students is a national level practice. Allowance for Sikhs students' head gear is also there. This is in alliance with Article 25, he adds.

>> This Court has to examine the dress code prescribed for women in Islam and; such prescription is an essential part of the religion or not; and if it forms part of essential religious practice, can it be regulated under Article 25(1): Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> The whole idea of Quranic injunctions and Hadiths is to reduce the rights and obligations to formulate certain standards of behaviour of individuals in his conduct in obedience to the commands of the God : Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat claims that February 5,2022 circular/ government order issued by the state government fixing dress code, gives an erroneous finding that wearing of Hijab is not protected under Article 25 of the constitution. He further claims as illegal, the decision of the state government to leave the uniform issue to respective College Development Committees, whom he described as third parties.