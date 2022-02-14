  1. Home
  2. Hijab Row: Full HC bench hearing adjourned for Feb 15, to begin at 2.30pm

News Network
February 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The full bench of the Karnataka high court comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi heard on writ petitions pertaining to the hijab ban controversy on Monday. It has been adjourned for Tuesday and will begin at 2.30pm. The number of petitions, including a PIL, has swelled to six. 

Devadatt Kamat’s arguments:

>> I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith
 
>> The last submission which I want to make is even I need not go as far deep into essential religious practice at all. Because essential religious practice theory comes in when practice of fundamental rights of religious violates someone else fundamental rights

>> The high court asks advocate Kamat whether what all stated in Quran is essential religious practice?Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat says, "I am not saying that".

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat: I would not like to comment on larger issues whether every tenet mentioned in Holy Quran is essential religious practice. For the purpose of this case, hijab is essential.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : This is not a case where students are insisting for a different uniform. They are only saying they will cover the head with the same colour of the uniform that is prescribed.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat submits that allowing hijab for Muslim students is a national level practice. Allowance for Sikhs students' head gear is also there. This is in alliance with Article 25, he adds.

>> This Court has to examine the dress code prescribed for women in Islam and; such prescription is an essential part of the religion or not; and if it forms part of essential religious practice, can it be regulated under Article 25(1): Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> The whole idea of Quranic injunctions and Hadiths is to reduce the rights and obligations to formulate certain standards of behaviour of individuals in his conduct in obedience to the commands of the God : Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat claims that February 5,2022 circular/ government order issued by the state government fixing dress code, gives an erroneous finding that wearing of Hijab is not protected under Article 25 of the constitution. He further claims as illegal, the decision of the state government to leave the uniform issue to respective College Development Committees, whom he described as third parties.

News Network
February 14,2022

Mandya, Feb 14: An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. 

In a video shared on social media, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.

A mild argument took place between parents and a teacher outside the school after Muslim girls were asked to take off hijab before entering campus.

A parent says, "Requesting to allow students in classroom, hijab can be taken off after that but they're not allowing entry with hijab"

However, the teacher refused and allowed students to enter only after the hijab was removed.

News Network
February 10,2022

Alleging that the mindset behind the hijab row is that of the Congress, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said as part of the grand old party's 'toolkit', an attempt is on to create a wrong impression about India at the world stage.

He also hit out at the Congress' state President D K Shivakumar, accusing him of spreading lies and inciting people.

"As part of the Congress' toolkit, an attempt is on to create a wrong impression about India on the world stage. It is part of a systematic conspiracy to disturb communal harmony," Kateel said in a video statement.

"For political reasons and due to selfish motives, the Congress is trying to undermine India's dignity before the world," he said, adding that the mindset behind the hijab row is Congress' and it is 'dangerous.'

The Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada was reacting to Shivakumar's claims that students hoisted the saffron flag by replacing the tricolour at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, during an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday.

Accusing Shivakumar of trying to mislead the people of the state, Kateel said, "it is a continuation of their toolkit and his statement that the national tricolour flag was lowered to hoist the saffron flag is far from the truth."

The saffron flag was hoisted on an empty flagpole and not by lowering the national flag, he said. Shivamogga college authorities and police officials too have clarified that the national flag was not lowered to put up a saffron flag.

Further reminding that the BJP has sacrificed to hoist the national fag at the Kashmir's Lal Chowk and at Hubballi's Eidgah maidan, Kateel said, "There was a time during the Congress' rule, when it was impossible to hoist the national flag at the Eidgah maidan and Kashmir, for years they have followed divide and rule policy and had incited communal feeling."

News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chouhan has urged the administrations of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada to take stern measures to prevent cattle thefts in the region. 

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of three coastal districts, the minister urged to constitute Gau Raksha Samithis to ensure that such incidents of cattle theft do not recur in three districts.

“The district administrations and police should take measures to prevent instances of cattle thefts reported in these districts. I have read in the media reports on the increase in incidents of cattle theft being reported in the coastal districts.

"There is a need to constitute Gau Raksha Samithis under the guidance of deputy commissioner/superintendent of police, to keep an eye on vehicles transporting cattle illegally. The police patrolling should be increased along with setting up additional check posts that function round the clock to check the illegal transportation of cattle," said the Minister. 

"There should be a fear among those who are engaged in illegal transportation of cattle. There is a need to instil confidence among those who rear cattle in their houses for livelihood, by ensuring sufficient protection to the cows reared by them,” the minister said in his letter.

The minister directed that an agreement between those who are selling cattle and one who buys the cattle for rearing should be written on stamp papers.

Details of the cattle transportation with time should be mentioned in the agreement. Similarly, photographs of the cattle with date on it should be shown to the police while transporting the cattle. The police should allow such vehicles only after verifying documents and photographs, the minister said.

