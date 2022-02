Hijab row: Updates from High Court - Hearing to continue on Feb 16

Bengaluru, Feb 15: The full bench of the Karnataka high court comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi resumed hearing on writ petitions pertaining to the hijab ban controversy today.

Hearing in the Karnataka hijab row matter to continue in the high court tomorrow.

Arguments

Advocate Ravivarma Kumar commences arguments for petitioner Resham.

Kumar: We are not violating any public order, equality or unity.

Kumar: Kindly take note of the fact there is no ban of wearing hijab by any student much less by religious minority community. GO says CDC will prescribe it. Till then, clothes which do not threaten public order, equality or unity must be worn, it say

Kumar: There is no prohibition in wearing the hijab even in the GO.

Kumar: Kindly mark this Govt is yet to take a decision on the uniform dress code. It is to constitute a high-level committee. As of now Govt has not prescribed any uniform or prohibited the wearing of hijab.

Advocate Devadatt: This order in effect suspends fundamental rights. Kindly do not continue this interim order.

Kamat concludes his submissions. Expresses gratitude to the bench for patient hearing and to his associates who helped him in research.

Kamat: I respectfully submit that the sweep of your lordships order is extremely board and it is in the teeth of Article 25 and other rights. Kindly make some leeway. In the meanwhile permit us to wear the head scarf in addition to uniform. Consideration will take time.

Kamat submits that the Education Act has no provision to expel a student for not adhering to uniform.

"If you are expelled for an extra attire, doctrine of proportionality will come in", Kamat submits.

Kamat: This is an innocuous practise of wearing head scarf and not changing my uniform. This is a facet of freedom of speech and expression. If small exemption is given to wear headscarf, it will be in line with right to freedom of speech and expression.

Kamat: State says we are a secular state, we are not Turkey milords. Our Constitution provides positive secularism and all faiths have to be recognised.

Kamat quotes from SC judgment in Aruna Roy case - Our secularism is from a Vedic perspective "Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava"

Kamat: When your lordships passed the order last day, probably your lordships had secularism in mind. But our secularism is not Turkey secularism. Ours is positive secularism. We recognise all religions as true.

"If I go on street, and somebody stops saying he does not like Devdatt Kamat, then State cannot stop me from going to the street saying it will create public order issue".

Kamat: If the state says if somebody wears a head scarf and it will lead to galata, therefore we cannot allow it, that is an impermissible argument.

Kamat refers to a SC judgment authored by Justice Chandrachud which makes a mention about growing intolerance.

Kamat : State cannot create a facile argument that public order is disrupted and it has to create a positive environment facilitating enjoyment of rights.

Kamat says he will give a written note about the judgments. CJ says that will be better. Kamat says the Canada judgment permitted a Sikh student to wear Kirpan to school.

"The display of religion and culture in public is not a “parade of horribles” but a pageant of diversity which will enrich our schools and in turn our country", Kamat quotes from SA judgment.

'Students have been wearing hijab and are following school discipline'

This is what the Chief Justice asked me, whether they have been wearing the headscarves. Yes, they have been wearing and the students were following the school discipline: Kamat

Kamat: If it is the essence of the religion, neither under Articles 25(2)(a) or (b) it can be curtailed. Subject to of course public order, morality or health.

Kamat quotes from the judgment - "laws providing for social welfare and reform not intended to enable the legislature to reform a religion out of existence or identity"

Kamat : Yesterday I was asked whether reform in Article 25(2) can apply to an essential religious practice. That is answered by the Supreme Court (1962) 2 SCR 496.

Kamat is referring to "Sardar Syedna Taher" case in which the Supreme Court struck down a Bombay law which prohibited ex-communication from a community on petitions by Bohra members. SC said, if this is an essential practice, it must be upheld.



Kamat reads Article 25 in Kannada. Points out the use of "sarvajanik suvyavasthe" in that Article for "public order". Kamat : Very categorically sarvajyanik suvyavasthe means public order and it cannot have a different meaning. I rest my case there.

Kamat : If the State has used the word in Constitution the word has to be given the same meaning. Public order as per Constitution in Kannada is "Sarvayanik suvyavaste". Interestingly, this is used 9 times in Constitution.



Kamat seeks to make a clarification regarding the translation of the Kannada GO, which was in dispute yesterday.

Advocate General: The affidavit is vague. Let them come with proper application and we will respond. The affidavit is not filed by any petitioner.

Adv Mohammed Tahir: The order passed by court is misued by the state. Muslims girls are forced to remove their hijab. In Gulbarga govt officials went to an Urdu school and forced the teachers and students to remove hijab.

Devadatt Kamat’s arguments on February 14

>> I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing to wear a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Wearing headscarves is an essential practice of the Islamic faith



>> The last submission which I want to make is even I need not go as far deep into essential religious practice at all. Because essential religious practice theory comes in when practice of fundamental rights of religious violates someone else fundamental rights

>> The high court asks advocate Kamat whether what all stated in Quran is essential religious practice?Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat says, "I am not saying that".

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : I am not only challenging the government order, but asking for a positive mandate for allowing me to wear a a headscarf of the same colour of the uniform.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat: I would not like to comment on larger issues whether every tenet mentioned in Holy Quran is essential religious practice. For the purpose of this case, hijab is essential.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat : This is not a case where students are insisting for a different uniform. They are only saying they will cover the head with the same colour of the uniform that is prescribed.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat submits that allowing hijab for Muslim students is a national level practice. Allowance for Sikhs students' head gear is also there. This is in alliance with Article 25, he adds.

>> This Court has to examine the dress code prescribed for women in Islam and; such prescription is an essential part of the religion or not; and if it forms part of essential religious practice, can it be regulated under Article 25(1): Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> The whole idea of Quranic injunctions and Hadiths is to reduce the rights and obligations to formulate certain standards of behaviour of individuals in his conduct in obedience to the commands of the God : Advocate Devadatt Kamat quotes from Kerala HC judgment.

>> Advocate Devadatt Kamat claims that February 5,2022 circular/ government order issued by the state government fixing dress code, gives an erroneous finding that wearing of Hijab is not protected under Article 25 of the constitution. He further claims as illegal, the decision of the state government to leave the uniform issue to respective College Development Committees, whom he described as third parties.