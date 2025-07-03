  1. Home
  2. ‘I was forced to hide bodies’: Explosive complaint alleges systematic killings in Dharmasthala

News Network
July 4, 2025

Mangaluru, July 4: In a startling turn of events, a man who claims to be a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala village has filed a sensational complaint alleging a series of brutal murders and systematic cover-ups spanning nearly two decades.

The complainant, represented by Bengaluru-based lawyers Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, submitted a six-page letter to the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police and Dharmasthala police, detailing chilling claims of being forced to dispose of multiple bodies under threat to his and his family’s life.

Police officials on Thursday confirmed receiving the complaint, stating that an inquiry would be launched and action taken based on its findings.

The case first came to light after a letter from the lawyers began circulating on social media. The letter revealed their client's intent to approach Dharmasthala Police with disclosures on “heinous crimes” committed in the region, citing a “guilt conscience” as the reason for coming forward.

According to the complaint:

The man says he worked at Dharmasthala from 1995 to December 2014.

During this time, he was allegedly coerced into burying bodies in secret, under constant threat.

In December 2014, fearing for his life, he fled with his family and went into hiding in a neighbouring state.

He recently returned to a burial site, allegedly revisiting a spot where a body was exhumed — and submitted photographs as part of his complaint.

The complaint also alleges the involvement of “influential individuals” in the killings and subsequent intimidation. The man has sought protection under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, before naming those responsible.

Lawyers Ojaswi and Sachin attempted to meet SP Dr Arun K on June 27, but he was unavailable during their visit.

The allegations — if proven — could open the doors to one of the most explosive criminal investigations in the region’s recent history.

News Network
June 27,2025

khameneiisrael.jpg

Tel Aviv, June 27: Israel's war minister (known as "defence" minister), Israel Katz, said on Thursday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was marked for assassination during the recent 12-day conflict, but evaded elimination by going underground. 

“If Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz told Kan public television, adding that the Iranian leader “went very deep underground and broke off contacts with commanders,” making a strike “not realistic”, according media reports.

Speaking in a round of televised interviews, Katz reiterated that Israel actively searched for Khamenei throughout the war. “We searched a lot,” he told Channel 13, explaining that Israel’s goal was not regime change but to destabilise Iran’s leadership and apply pressure mid-conflict.

The war, which began on June 13 and concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire on June 25, saw Israel launch airstrikes that killed several top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Katz said Israel maintained aerial superiority and enforced what he described as a policy of “enforcement actions against Iran,” designed to prevent the country from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities, as per the Times of Israel.

Asked if Israel had sought US approval to target Khamenei, Katz told Channel 13, “We don’t need permission for these things.” 

He also compared Khamenei to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last year, advising the Iranian leader to remain in hiding, “I wouldn’t recommend that he stay tranquil,” Katz told Kan.

“He should learn from the late Nasrallah… I recommend that he do the same thing. ”US President Donald Trump had also threatened Khamenei’s life during the conflict. On June 17, Trump wrote on social media: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding… We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” 

However, days later, Trump walked back the statement, saying regime change was not advisable. Despite his earlier stance, Trump ordered the launch of Operation Midnight Hammer, a series of precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the strikes were a “total obliteration” and successfully degraded Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. 

“It was a total success… Not only does our own intelligence say that, but even the Iranian foreign minister and the United Nations agreed,” she said at a briefing Leavitt also confirmed that the Trump administration remains focused on diplomacy and peace, with US and Iranian officials set to hold talks next week. She said the US is in close communication with intermediaries like Qatar to explore pathways for Iran to adopt a “non-enrichment civil nuclear program.”

The ceasefire has shifted priorities. Katz said Israel will no longer pursue Khamenei's life post-ceasefire but warned that any future provocations would be met with force. “There’s a difference, before the ceasefire, after the ceasefire,” he said. He also acknowledged that while Israel destroyed Iran’s enrichment capabilities, it does not know the location of all enriched uranium. However, Katz claimed that the strikes have delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions “by long years” and vowed that “we won’t let that happen.”

News Network
June 30,2025

Gazansstarv.jpg

Palestinian authorities in Gaza have released alarming figures on the starving civilians killed by Israeli live fire while waiting in line for humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian authorities condemned the regime forces’ ongoing attacks on Palestinians seeking aid across the territory.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said approximately 580 Palestinians have been killed and over 4200 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks on civilians seeking aid.

It held Israel and its allies, particularly the US, the UK, France, and Germany, legally and morally responsible for supporting the systematic extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The office also urged the international community to pressure Israel to open Gaza’s crossings, lift its blockade, and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid before it is too late.

The new revelation came after Israeli media reported that soldiers have deliberately shot at unarmed Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza after being “ordered” to do so by their commanders.

UN agencies have also condemned the so-called US-Israeli food distribution system in Gaza, calling it a death trap.

Researchers have found that almost 100,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The figure was published in a new study led by University of London economist Professor Michael Spagat and Palestinian political scientist Khalil Shikaki, who surveyed 2,000 households in the besieged Gaza, comprising almost 10,000 people.

The researchers concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the Israeli aggression, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions, along with 8,540 killed via a non-violent death.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have also been reported killed by the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the combined fatality count to nearly 100,000.

The new death toll shows that the Gaza Health Ministry understates the true scale of the crisis caused by the Israeli aggression, compounded by hunger, disease, and gunfire at food distribution centers

News Network
June 20,2025

israel.jpg

Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday, June 20, and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential US involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people, mostly civilians, in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists. Dozens of settlers also have lost their lives due to Iranian attacks across Israel. 

‘Stop attack then negotiate’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected any negotiations with the United States while Israel continues its attacks on Iran, in an interview with state TV broadcast on Friday.

“The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue,” said the chief diplomat, who was due in Geneva for talks with his European counterparts.

Israeli warns Hezbollah 

Israeli defense (war) minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah to exercise caution on Friday, saying Israel’s patience with “terrorists” who threaten it had worn thin.

The head of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said on Thursday that the Lebanese group would act as it saw fit in the face of what he called “brutal Israeli-American aggression” against Iran.

Nuclear talks 

Foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany together with the EU’s top diplomat will hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday, officials and diplomats said.

The meeting comes as European countries call for de-escalation in the face of Israel’s bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear program — and as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether or not to join the strikes against Tehran.

“We will meet with the European delegation in Geneva on Friday,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

European diplomats separately confirmed the planned talks, set to involve French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday after meeting high-level US officials that there is still time to reach a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House, before talks on Friday in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside his French, German and EU counterparts.

“The situation in the Middle East remains perilous,” Lammy said in a statement released by the UK embassy in Washington.

“We discussed how Iran must make a deal to avoid a deepening conflict. A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution,” Lammy said.

Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, but also has sought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.

“Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Iran has said it is targeting military and defense-related sites in Israel, but it has also hit a hospital and other civilian sites.

Israel accused Iran on Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions, which disperse small bombs over a wide area. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With neither country backing down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany along with the European Union foreign policy chief were due to meet in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister to try to de-escalate the conflict on Friday.

“Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of their joint meeting with Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

Trump ponders Iran attack

Trump has mused about striking Iran, possibly with a “bunker buster” bomb that could destroy nuclear sites built deep underground. The White House said on Thursday Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the war. That may not be a firm deadline. Trump has commonly used “two weeks” as a time frame for making decisions and has allowed other economic and diplomatic deadlines to slide.

The role of the US, meanwhile, remained uncertain. On Thursday in Washington, Lammy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, and said they discussed a possible deal.

Witkoff has spoken with Araqchi several times since last week, sources say. Trump, meanwhile, has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks that were suspended over the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation is needed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

With the Islamic Republic facing one of its greatest external threats since the 1979 revolution, any direct challenge to its 46-year-long rule would likely require some form of popular uprising.

But activists involved in previous bouts of protest say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest, even against a system they hate, with their nation under attack.

“How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.

