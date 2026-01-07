  1. Home
From job seekers to job creators: Bearys Chamber of Commerce & Industry charts a new path for youth entrepreneurship

News Network
January 7, 2026

BCCI1.jpg

Mangaluru: In a decisive move aimed at reshaping the economic future of the Beary community, the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) formally launched its Youth Wing at a well-attended ceremony held at Ocean Pearl Hotel, Mangaluru on January 6. Bringing together business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, the event highlighted a shared resolve to build the community through entrepreneurship.

Delivering the keynote address, BCCI General Secretary Mohammed Imthiyaz outlined the motivation behind the formation of the chamber and its newly launched Youth Wing. He candidly spoke about the structural and mindset gaps that have historically held back the Beary community as a business force when compared to other established trading communities in India. These shortcomings, he said, can only be addressed through focused mentoring, collective effort, and by encouraging the younger generation to think beyond conventional boundaries.

“The future lies in empowering our youth to lead from the front and position the Beary community among India’s strongest business communities,” he said.

Guest speaker Yezdani Feroze delivered a thought-provoking address, asserting that the Beary community has the potential to lead Indian Muslims through trade and entrepreneurship. He stressed that success is not merely a reward for hard work, but for clear thinking, describing entrepreneurs as “professional thinkers.”

“The ummah cannot afford to produce more job seekers,” he said. “We need job creators, innovators, and history makers.”

Highlighting the power of ideas, Feroze reminded the audience that every invention—from mobile phones to everyday furniture—was once just an idea someone chose not to abandon. He called for the establishment of idea forums to nurture young entrepreneurs and help transform concepts into viable enterprises.

The programme also featured the felicitation of M A Gafoor, newly appointed Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority, and Shahid Thekkil, Chairman of the Karnataka Minimum Wage Board Commission. Thanking the organisers, Gafoor reaffirmed his commitment to the development of coastal Karnataka, with a special focus on boosting tourism. Shahid Thekkil expressed confidence that BCCI would play a pivotal role in producing a new generation of entrepreneurs from the community.

Presiding over the event, S M Rashid Haji officially announced the inauguration of the Youth Wing and emphasised that the initiative goes far beyond symbolic launches or routine meetings.

“This is about building entrepreneurs and investing in long-term community development,” he said.

Four coordinators were appointed to lead the Youth Wing: Zeeshan Ramlan (CEO, Talentzy), Ashhar Abdul Razak (Hajjaj Group), Ayaan Haris, and Muhammed Shahbaz.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, underscoring a shared vision of entrepreneurship-led community growth. 

Earlier, the programme included the recitation of the Holy Quran by Badruddin Panambur. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, Secretary of BCCI, welcomed the gathering and served as the Master of Ceremony. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by BCCI Treasurer Mansoor Ahmed.

BCCI6.jpg

BCCI5.jpg

BCCI4.jpg

BCCI3.jpg

BCCI2.jpg

News Network
January 5,2026

indianwoman.jpg

Las Vegas/New York: A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing since New Year’s Eve was found murdered with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in the US state of Maryland, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, a data and strategy analyst from Ellicott City. Her body was discovered inside an apartment owned by Arjun Sharma (26), her former boyfriend, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder.

Police said Sharma filed a missing person complaint on January 2, claiming he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment. On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same residence and found Godishala dead with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Sharma left the United States for India on the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Based on the investigation so far, detectives believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Howard County police said they are working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Notably, India and the United States have an extradition treaty that allows cooperation in serious criminal cases, although such proceedings typically involve legal reviews and diplomatic coordination and may take several months.

News Network
January 6,2026

uae.jpg

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, Grand Mufti of India, has congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on completing twenty years as the ruler of Dubai.

In a statement, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership has played a key role in transforming Dubai into one of the world’s leading cities and a global model for development, innovation, security and efficient governance. He noted that Dubai today is recognised as a vibrant international hub marked by tolerance, cleanliness and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

Recalling his personal experience of visiting Dubai over several decades, the Grand Mufti said the emirate’s inclusive and humanitarian policies have made it a welcoming home for people from across the world. He added that Dubai has emerged as a symbol of human dignity and mutual respect, while also contributing to stronger engagement between the Islamic world and the wider global community.

He said Dubai’s journey of progress is deeply rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, regarded as the architect of modern Dubai. Their vision, based on wisdom, justice and service to humanity, continues to shape the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he added.

Concluding his message, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad prayed for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s good health and continued success, and for lasting peace, stability and progress for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

