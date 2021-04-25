Karnataka cabinet set to decide on continuing lockdown-like curbs

  1. Home
News Network
April 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: A decision on imposing lockdown like restrictions on all days of the week in Karnataka, which is facing a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, is likely to be taken by the state cabinet on Monday.

While ministers on Sunday said a decision in this regard was likely during the cabinet meeting, official sources said another one on the matter of free of cost vaccinations might also be taken.

"Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce a curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not," Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, he said it would be discussed at the cabinet meeting tomorrow, following which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce the decision. "We are not in favour of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control...we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let's see... once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce," he added.

The state cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Monday. According to Covid-19 guidelines that are in place from April 21 to May 4, night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am every day and there will be a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

During the weekend curfew that began on Friday night, Bengaluru and most other parts of the state wore a deserted look with businesses and restaurants remaining shut and vehicles staying off the roads. Barring the 6 am to 10 am period when the public were allowed to purchase essential items like milk, groceries, and vegetables, among others. People largely stayed indoors and cooperated by following the restrictions.

Stating that no decision has yet been taken by the government on lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said it would discuss and take a decision based on what the CM or the Health Minister places before the cabinet on this issue. He said suggestions have been put forward for "Janata curfew", wherein people voluntarily decide not to come out unnecessarily.

However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "such proposals (lockdown) did not come during yesterday's meeting. So I don't want to comment on speculations. For now things will continue as it is."

The state government had last week imposed night and weekend curfew amid intense speculation that it may go for lockdown-like restrictions in Bengaluru and few other places, with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too demanding for it.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar had subsequently said it seemed that the government, which had planned to impose lockdown last week, changed it, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, during which he requested states to use it as a last resort.

News Network
April 16,2021

New Delhi, Apr 16: Amid cases of the coronavirus infection being reported post vaccination from a few parts of the country, experts have said inoculation against Covid-19 "does not produce a shield" against the deadly virus, but helps reduce the severity of the infection and chances of death.

They have also said that "no causal link has been established" yet between vaccination and the complications suffered thereafter by a person through any clinical or epidemiological studies.

From Delhi to Chennai and even in tier-2 cities like Patna, cases of vaccination beneficiaries contracting the coronavirus infection have been reported in the last couple of months.

Thirty-seven doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 since the latest surge in cases, five of whom were admitted for treatment, hospital sources said last week.

Many of them had taken both doses of the Covieshield vaccine, the sources said.

A 54-year-old sanitation worker in Delhi died from health complications on February 22.

"My father had received his first shot of Covieshield on February 17. That day, when he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and the very next day, he was running temperature, which lasted for two-three days," his son Dheeraj had said.

He had said his father continued to go to work despite the "weakness post vaccination", collapsed while being on duty and died at a hospital later.

In Chennai, a vaccination beneficiary, who had got his first shot on March 15, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29. He was hospitalised on March 30 and died on April 4, raising concerns among the family members on the efficacy of the vaccine.

While cases of minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported in various parts of the country, in some cases, it has been major too, leading to hospitalisation.

The Centre, however, has maintained that both Covieshield and Covaxin are safe to take, and urged people not to get swayed by rumours.

Several experts have concurred that vaccination against Covid-19 "does not produce a shield" against the deadly virus, but helps reduce the severity of the infection and chances of death.

"We know of cases of the infection reported post vaccination, even after taking two doses. But these cases are largely where the beneficiaries have had very mild symptoms. The vaccine at least reduces the severity of the infection and chances of mortality," Dr Avdhesh Bansal, a pulmonologist at the Apollo hospital here, said.

Also, the full efficacy of the vaccine comes in only after two doses, he added.

Dr Richa Sareen, consultant, pulmonology at the Fortis hospital here, echoed Bansal, saying, "The anti-bodies fully kick in only after both the doses have been taken. So a person getting infected after the first dose is possible, if exposed to a source of infection."

A senior doctor at a Delhi government hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said "the vaccine is not a full safety shield", but wearing masks can complement the fight against the virus, which is mutating in multiple ways.

"Many people after getting vaccinated think that now they are immune to getting the infection. So they either do not wear a mask or wear it improperly. The virus first attacks the nasal passage and then the chest region. So if the mouth and the nostrils are exposed, chances are high that a person, after vaccination, may still get infected," he said.

Also, the individual immunity level and associated co-morbidities could be a factor when it comes to getting infected after the first or the second dose of the vaccine, the doctor said, adding, "Our mask is our best vaccine now."

While medical and pharmaceutical industry experts debate over the efficacy of vaccines, many doctors conjecture that as the coronavirus has been mutating, it will affect the efforts to detect the infection, develop vaccination and capability to develop herd immunity.

So far, a UK strain, Brazil and South African variants and a double mutant of the virus have been reported in Delhi.

Vaccination of healthcare workers began in India since the launch of the inoculation drive on January 16 and then it was opened in phases to the elderly and those in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities, with the Centre eventually allowing all aged above 45 to be eligible for immunisation against Covid-19.

The post-vaccination infection has brought trauma to the family members of the patients, who were hoping to get some reprieve after getting the shots.

Former IT cell head of the BJP and ex-CEO of MyGov Arvind Gupta on Friday wrote on Twitter: "#Vaccine being put to test in our family. All taken Dose2 1. Patient 1 - Infected +- 7 days. In hospital with mild-moderate symptoms 2. Patient 2 - Infected +- 9 days. At home with high fever & cough  3. Patient 3 - Infected +- 14 days. At home with ~100F fever @MoHFW_INDIA."

Hyderabad-based doctor Lakshmi Lavanya Alapati replied to his tweet on the microblogging platform, saying, "After both doses are admi¬nistered, antibodies develop and severity of infection and chances of death are lowered. There is a 85% reduction in chances of hospitali¬sation after vaccination. But vaccines cannot prevent the virus to enter your body - only mask can stop virus entry." 

News Network
April 20,2021

New Delhi, Apr 20: The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams.

The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty are of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.

"We are committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration fo results, will be announced later," he said.

However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The government of Karnataka today decided to extend the night curfew beyond April 20 in eight cities of the state, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had imposed night curfews from April 10 in eight cities from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. They are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

Briefing reporters after an emergency meeting with Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials, Yediyurappa said that the government was looking to extend night curfew to other district centres of the state to contain the pandemic.

Suggestions by experts were discussed in the meeting chaired at CMs official residence in the city. "We have taken no other decision now. We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when the night curfew should be extended," he said.

The pandemic, Yediyurappa said, was going out control. Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that the state had its own reasons for the surge in cases and could.not be compared with other states of the country.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, April 18, to discuss measures to contain the pandemic. The CM has hinted at imposing additional Covid-19 regulations after the meeting.

