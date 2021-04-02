  1. Home
Karnataka clocks 4,991 new covid cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

News Network
April 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 2: The surge in covid-19 cases in Karnataka continued with the state on Friday logging 4,991 cases, the bulk of it from Bengaluru, pushing the caseload to just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591, the health department said. Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. 

The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi. The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery. 

A total of over 2.16 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,18,933 were done on Friday alone. 

Cumulatively 10,06,229 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,591 deaths and 9,59,400 discharges, a health department bulletin said. 

Out of the 34,219 active cases in the state, 269 were in Intensive Care Units. 

Other than Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 174 cases, Tumakuru 142, Bidar 126, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 105 each, Hassan 102,Udupi 95 and Bengaluru rural district 69.

News Network
March 24,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 24: Finance Bills were passed by the Karnataka Legislative assembly on Wednesday amid din over the sex scandal allegedly involving BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, which continued to rock the proceedings for the third consecutive day.

Opposition Congress members who have been protesting from the well of the House since Monday, continued to disrupt the proceedings today as well under Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's leadership, demanding a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal, and to book Ramesh Jarkiholi for rape. They also demanded that six ministers, who moved the court for an injunction against the publication or broadcast of any unverified news about them, resign, saying they are "morally unfit".

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa whose reply on the Budget discussion was continuously disrupted by the protesting legislators, condemned Congress's conduct and said people were watching the developments and will teach them a lesson in the days to come.

As the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the well of the House to continue with their protest by raising slogans against the government. Senior BJP MLA K G Bopaiah, objecting to the protest, questioned the Opposition as to how the government can ask the Chief Justice to monitor any probe. "Can the government write such a letter to the Chief Justice, Judicial probe is a different matter."

As Congress members continued their protest with slogans like "Down Down BJP government" "Down Down CD government", some BJP legislators questioned the grand old party's morality. Intervening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress was unnecessarily disrupting the proceedings and infringing on the rights of the other members who want to participate, and called it 'anti-democratic', 'anti-constitutional' and against the law. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar too said Congress should be ashamed of their conduct as he questioned their morality by accusing them of hushing up the sex scandal, involving former minister H Y Meti, while in power.

As his repeated requests for cooperation in conducting the business of the House went unheard, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that he was tabling the answers of the question house, and requested the Chief Minister to begin his reply on the Budget discussion.

Yediyurappa read out his reply to the Budget discussion amid continued sloganeering by Congress MLAs from the well, against the government. At the end of his reply on the Budget, Yediyurappa hit out the Opposition Congress and its leaders for unnecessarily protesting and wasting time, aimed at disrupting the budget session. "As they don't have any issue they are doing it, I condemn it. People of the state are watching you and will teach a lesson in the days to come, you can't achieve anything from it," he said.

After the CM's reply, the Speaker put the appropriation bills, supplementary estimates, and related financial bills including Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill 2021 that were tabled, to vote, and they were passed amid the din.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also passed by the assembly. Announcing that the Budget and related finance bills have been passed, the Speaker said he was pained as the Congress MLAs are not cooperating in conducting the proceedings of the House. Noting that the passage of the Budget and making the legislations are the most important responsibilities on the members of this House, he said, "You not cooperating for is unfortunate. If you have a difference of opinion with the government you can do anything outside the House, allow the House to function." As his repeated appeals went in vain, the Speaker then adjourned the House for post-lunch.
 

News Network
March 21,2021

Rampur, Mar 21: In a shocking incident, a man tried to stitch the private part of his wife with copper wire as he suspected that she had an illicit relationship with another person.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometres from here, on Saturday. The wife, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. 

According to the police sources here on Sunday, the man, who worked as a daily wager and a resident of Milak area in the district, and his wife of two years, would often have heated arguments over what the hubby suspected her illicit relationship with another person.

On Saturday, the man, who was drunk, allegedly tied his wife with ropes and tried to stitch her private part with copper wires. Police officials said in Rampur that the woman's medical examination report revealed that the man had in fact put a couple of stitches. The man later left home leaving his wife writhing in pain. The woman could not shout as her hubby had stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, sources said.

The woman, however, managed to call her parents on phone and the latter got her admitted to the hospital, the officials said. The hubby has been arrested.

''We have registered a case in this regard.....the woman is being treated at the district hospital....we will take stern action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in Rampur.

Police sources said that the woman had earlier lost her two-month-old unborn baby following a miscarriage after her husband had hit her repeatedly on her stomach suspecting that the child was not his.

