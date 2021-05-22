  1. Home
  2. Karnataka logs 31,183 new covid cases, 451 fatalities

News Network
May 22, 2021

Bengaluru, May 22: Karnataka on Saturday reported 31,183 fresh coronavirus cases and 451 deaths, the Health Department said.

With these, the total number of the infected so far was 23,98,925 and the deaths 24,648, the department said.

There were 4,83,204 active cases, a dip by 31,034 compared to Friday. The total number of those discharged stood at 18,91,042 with the recovery of 61,766.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State.

The city has so far reported 11,12,058 infections and 10,856 deaths.

There were 2,61,115 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, there were 2,526 infections in Mysuru, 2,157 in Ballari, 1,641 in Hassan, 1,357 in Uttara Kannada, 1,026 in Belagavi, 973 in Dharwad, 971 in Shivamogga and 913 in Dakshina Kannada.

Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Udupi were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 35 deaths took place in Bengaluru Rural district, 20 deaths in Uttara Kannada, 19 in Ballari, 18 in Tumakuru, 14 each in Shivamogga and Ballari, 13 in Hassan and nine each in Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Udupi reported 849 cases and 4 deaths. Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

There were 1,28,761 tests done on Saturday, including 1,11,235 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.85 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department said.

As on Saturday, 1.20 crore inoculations were done in the State and they comprising first and second dose of the vaccine.

News Network
May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asked his Cabinet colleagues and officials to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on the Covid-19 situation, Yediyurappa said a task force should be constituted to plan for the third wave, according to a statement from his office.

It was on May 1 that the government first announced its plan to prepare for the third wave whose advent has not been ruled out even as the ongoing second wave is raging.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa said patients in emergency should be made available with beds and remdesivir. He also directed officials to monitor the beds in private hospitals. At private medical colleges, steps should be taken urgently to set up oxygen generator plants in a phased manner.

He asked legislators and ministers to focus on their constituencies and districts with steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
 

News Network
May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: The top religious leaders of coastal Karnataka have announced that the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13.

Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, was the first to confirm that no new moon was sighted in the region on May 11. 

“We have not received the news of new moon sighting from anywhere in the region. Hence it was decided to continue fasting on May 12 and observe Eid al-Fitr,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani, the Qadhi of the composite Jama’at of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga, also issued a similar statement.

Both the clerics have urged the Muslims to follow the guidelines issued by the government and observe festival in a simple manner. 

News Network
May 8,2021

Bengaluru, May 8: Karnataka government has ordered to install of CC cameras in all district and taluk level hospitals including ICU wards across the state.

In an order issued by the Health Department, it was instructed all the Hospital administrations to take serious measures in the installation of the CC cameras including in the ICU wards by May 11.

The expenses should be utilized by the health protection committee besides other funds which will be available to hospitals.

Action taken report by the department of health and family welfare officers and district nodal officers visit the hospitals on the installation of the CC cameras and the same has been submitted to the government by May 12, the order said.

