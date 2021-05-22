Karnataka logs 31,183 new covid cases, 451 fatalities

Bengaluru, May 22: Karnataka on Saturday reported 31,183 fresh coronavirus cases and 451 deaths, the Health Department said.

With these, the total number of the infected so far was 23,98,925 and the deaths 24,648, the department said.

There were 4,83,204 active cases, a dip by 31,034 compared to Friday. The total number of those discharged stood at 18,91,042 with the recovery of 61,766.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State.

The city has so far reported 11,12,058 infections and 10,856 deaths.

There were 2,61,115 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, there were 2,526 infections in Mysuru, 2,157 in Ballari, 1,641 in Hassan, 1,357 in Uttara Kannada, 1,026 in Belagavi, 973 in Dharwad, 971 in Shivamogga and 913 in Dakshina Kannada.

Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Udupi were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 35 deaths took place in Bengaluru Rural district, 20 deaths in Uttara Kannada, 19 in Ballari, 18 in Tumakuru, 14 each in Shivamogga and Ballari, 13 in Hassan and nine each in Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Udupi reported 849 cases and 4 deaths. Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

There were 1,28,761 tests done on Saturday, including 1,11,235 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.85 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department said.

As on Saturday, 1.20 crore inoculations were done in the State and they comprising first and second dose of the vaccine.