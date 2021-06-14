Karnataka logs 7,810 new covid-19 infections, 125 deaths in a day

Bengaluru, June 14: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 7,810 fresh cases and 125 deaths taking the total infection count and toll to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively. The state has 1,80,835 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,51,365 with the recovery of 18,648 people.

The Covid infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths but showing significant decline in cases compared to June 1 when there were 3,418 cases and 276 deaths. The city has so far reported 11,96,688 infections and 15,307 deaths. There were 85,995 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major Covid hotspot with 1,251 and 25 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 581 infections in Hassan, 467 in Mandya, 434 in Dakshina Kannada, 393 in Shivamogga, 391 in Davangere and 352 in Tumakuru. Fresh cases were reported in other districts as well including Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were nine deaths each in Belagavi and Dharwad, seven deaths each in Ballari, Davangere, Hassan and four each in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Deaths were reported in 13 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and Yadgir. As many as 1,29,617 tests were done on Sunday including 80,841 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 3.16 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As on Sunday, 1.69 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 6.02 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.6 per cent, the department said.