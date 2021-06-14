  1. Home
  2. Karnataka logs 7,810 new covid-19 infections, 125 deaths in a day

Karnataka logs 7,810 new covid-19 infections, 125 deaths in a day

News Network
June 14, 2021

Bengaluru, June 14: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 7,810 fresh cases and 125 deaths taking the total infection count and toll to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively. The state has 1,80,835 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,51,365 with the recovery of 18,648 people.

The Covid infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths but showing significant decline in cases compared to June 1 when there were 3,418 cases and 276 deaths. The city has so far reported 11,96,688 infections and 15,307 deaths. There were 85,995 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major Covid hotspot with 1,251 and 25 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 581 infections in Hassan, 467 in Mandya, 434 in Dakshina Kannada, 393 in Shivamogga, 391 in Davangere and 352 in Tumakuru. Fresh cases were reported in other districts as well including Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were nine deaths each in Belagavi and Dharwad, seven deaths each in Ballari, Davangere, Hassan and four each in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Deaths were reported in 13 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and Yadgir. As many as 1,29,617 tests were done on Sunday including 80,841 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 3.16 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As on Sunday, 1.69 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 6.02 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.6 per cent, the department said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2021

Mangaluru, June 14: Two persons including an Oman national have been arrested by the Mangaluru City North police for possessing ganja and MDMA.

The arrested are identified as Ahammed Mohammed Muzafa Al Mahamani (34) from Oman and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the Oman national was also charged for overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. He had visited Goa on a tourist visa six months ago.

Due to health issues, he was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was staying at a hotel in Mangaluru where he met Ram.

About 51 grams of ganja and two grams of MDMA were seized. A case under NDPS Act has been filed against the duo.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2021

New Dehi, June 14: Fuel prices were increased again on Monday after a day's pause. Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.4 a litre (after a 38 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.28 a litre, up by 30 paise.

In Bhopal, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 104.59 while diesel costs Rs 95.91. Petrol in Ladakh costs Rs 101.95 per litre and diesel Rs 93.90 a litre.

In India's financial capital, Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.58 and diesel at Rs 94.70 a litre each.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

Global oil prices held near multi-year highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as several nations eased coronavirus curbs.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $72.83 by 0123 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was also up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.05 a barrel, after reaching the highest since October 2018 at $71.24 on Friday and rising 1.9 per cent on the week. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2021

Lucknow, June 14: Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai was on Sunday accused by two opposition leaders of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

The allegation, strongly refuted by Rai, was made by two opposition leaders — AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi government, Pawan Pandey.

Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase for the temple premises. Both the leaders alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores.

"Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with the help of Trust’s member Anil Mishra bought the land worth Rs 2 crore at Rs 18.5 crore. This is a case of money laundering and the government should get it probed by the ED and CBI," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

SP’s former Ayodhya MLA Pandey reiterated the same allegation in the temple town. Quoting entries of the registered sale deed of the land, Singh explained that the land was first purchased by Sultan Ansari on March 18 this year from its original owner Kusum Pathak, wife of Harish Kumar Pathak alias Baba Hardas for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Minutes later, the same land was purchased by Trust's general secretary Rai for a sum of Rs 18.50 crore from Ansari, Singh said, again quoting entries of the second sale deed showing the transaction between Ansari and Rai.

Trust member Anil Mishra and Ayodhya mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay testified the land sale deed as witnesses and were witnesses to the purchase of the land by Rai as the Trust’s general secretary, Singh alleged. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government must initiate a thorough probe by the CBI and ED, and the corrupt persons should be sent to jail, as it is the question of faith of crore devotees of Lord Ram, who have given their hard-earned money for the construction of the Ram temple," Singh said.

He also said in any trust, the board makes a proposal for the purchase of land. "How come in five minutes, this proposal was passed and the land was immediately purchased?" he asked. Though Mishra could not be contacted for his comments over the allegations, Rai refuted them in a statement. "Allegations of even assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were levelled on us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled on us, and probe them," he said, in a statement. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.