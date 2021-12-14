  1. Home
  2. Karnataka MLC polls results: BJP - 12, Congress - 11, JDS - 1, Independent – 1

News Network
December 14, 2021

Counting of votes for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies was held today.

The results of the polls will have a bearing on the power equation in the Upper House of the State Legislature. The BJP clinched 12 seats, falling short of a simple majority in the Council, while Congress have won 11. JD(S) won a lone seat in Hassan through Suraj Revanna. One Independent candidate too has become MLC.

HDK concedes defeat

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat. "I'm disappointed that people power has lost to money power. We have suffered a setback because of the vociferous use of money by the national parties. We fought on moral grounds," he said.

BJP, Cong candidates win Vijapura-Bagalkot duel membership segment

The latest report from the ground says Vijayapura-Bagalkot legislative Council (duel membership) constituency Congress candidate Sunil Gouda Patil has won by securing 3,178 first preferential votes.

BJP candidate P H Pujar too won the polls by bagging 2,203 first preferential votes. Independent candidate Mallikarjun Loni secured 1,460 first preferential votes. However, the official results will beannounced shortly.

BJP candidate wins Chitradurga MLC seat

BJP nominee K S Naveen emerged victorious by defeating Congress nominee Somashekhar by 358 votes.BJP obtained 2,629 votes while Congress received 2,271votes. 

It had been represented by Congress for the last two terms consecutively. The defeat is a setback for Congress and a morale booster for BJP.

BJP candidate M K Pranesh wins MLC seat in Chikkamagaluru

BJP candidate M K Pranesh won the Chikkamagaluru Legislative Council election from local bodies' constituency. He won 1,188 votes. 

Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthe Gowda secured 1,182 votes. A total of 2,410 voters had exercised their votes in the election. Of the total votes polled, 39 votes were invalid. There were five candidates in the fray.
 

Suraj Revanna wins Hassan
Suraj Revanna has been announced the winner for the MLC elections from the Hassan segment on Tuesday.

Suraj Revanna, son of MLA H D Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and Rajya Sabha member H D Deve Gowda won with a margin of 1,533 votes.

Suraj secured 2,281 votes. His opponent Congress candidate M Shankar got 748 votes and BJP candidate H M Vishwanath managed to get421 votes. In all, 103 votes were declared invalid.

Congress wins MLC seat in Bidar
Bidar Legislature Council (local bodies) Congress candidate Bheemarao Basavaraj Patil Humnabad won against his nearest rival BJP candidate Prakash Khandre.

While the Congress candidate secured 1,789 votes, BJP got 1,562 votes. AAP candidate Govindrao Suryavanshi secured only 15 votes.

Of a total of 3,456 votes, 3,366 votes were polled in the election. A total of 84 votes have been declared invalid.

BJP clinches Kodagu
BJP's Suja Kushalappa has won from the Kodagu local bodies constituency

BJP wins Uttara Kannada
In Uttara Kannada BJP candidate Ganapaty Ulwekar defeated Congress candidate.

News Network
December 9,2021

Dharward, Dec 9: Senior Congress leader and former minister S R More breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad early Thursday. 

The 82-year-old leader breathed his last on his birth day.

More was a strong Maratha leader and a four-time MLA.

He was also cooperation minister and Municipal Administration minister in the Bangarappa and Dharam Singh government. 

During his term as Dharwad district in-charge minister, More had taken up several developmental works and was a popular leader. 

News Network
December 2,2021

Kasaragod, Dec 2: In what comes as a big blow to the ruling CPI(M) the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Periya double murder case, on Thursday implicated former Uduma MLA and party's district secretariat member KV Kunhiraman and four other party workers for the crime.

The CBI had on Wednesday arrested five of its party members in connection with the crime. This was the CBI's first ever arrest in the case after exactly a year from taking over the case from the state crime branch as per the directions of the Kerala high court which was ratified by the apex court.

Three among the five arrested on Wednesday were 'prosecution witness' in the charge sheet filed by the crime branch. The CBI has filed its charge sheet with ten new accused including former MLA and four others. The crime branch which probed the case earlier had in their charge sheet implicated 14 accused in the crime.

The party has been denying any role of its leaders or cadres in the crime.

According to sources, the arrested were the party's Echiladukkam branch secretary Rajesh alias Raju, Reji Varghese, Surendran alias Vishnu Sura, who is a friend of first accused A Peethambaran; Sastha Madhu, paternal uncle of fifth accused Giji and M Hariprasad.

The prosecution case which the local police and the then Crime Branch wing of Kerala had investigated was that a group of people, in connivance with local CPI (M) leaders, hacked to death the two Youth Congress workers in Periya in Kasaragod district- Kripesh and Sarath Lal, on February 17, 2019.

Citing lapses in the investigation by the Crime Branch the parents of the victims had approached the high court seeking a CBI investigation into the case. They alleged that many who were involved in the crime were not listed as accused in the crime. Acting on the petition, a single bench of the court had ordered a CBI investigation on September 30.

Though the state government had appealed against the single bench order, a division bench of the Kerala High court had dismissed the plea by the state government against the order of a single bench directing a CBI probe.

However, the State Government filed its appeal in the apex court against the division bench order upholding its single bench order permitting a CBI probe.

Expressing surprise over the State’s motives behind trying to block the CBI inquiry, the apex court observed shock and anguish over the non-transfer of case diaries to the CBI despite the high court order permitting a CBI investigation.

News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

