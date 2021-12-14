Karnataka MLC polls results: BJP - 12, Congress - 11, JDS - 1, Independent – 1

Counting of votes for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies was held today.

The results of the polls will have a bearing on the power equation in the Upper House of the State Legislature. The BJP clinched 12 seats, falling short of a simple majority in the Council, while Congress have won 11. JD(S) won a lone seat in Hassan through Suraj Revanna. One Independent candidate too has become MLC.

Details to follow.

HDK concedes defeat

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat. "I'm disappointed that people power has lost to money power. We have suffered a setback because of the vociferous use of money by the national parties. We fought on moral grounds," he said.

BJP, Cong candidates win Vijapura-Bagalkot duel membership segment

The latest report from the ground says Vijayapura-Bagalkot legislative Council (duel membership) constituency Congress candidate Sunil Gouda Patil has won by securing 3,178 first preferential votes.

BJP candidate P H Pujar too won the polls by bagging 2,203 first preferential votes. Independent candidate Mallikarjun Loni secured 1,460 first preferential votes. However, the official results will beannounced shortly.

BJP candidate wins Chitradurga MLC seat

BJP nominee K S Naveen emerged victorious by defeating Congress nominee Somashekhar by 358 votes.BJP obtained 2,629 votes while Congress received 2,271votes.

It had been represented by Congress for the last two terms consecutively. The defeat is a setback for Congress and a morale booster for BJP.

BJP candidate M K Pranesh wins MLC seat in Chikkamagaluru

BJP candidate M K Pranesh won the Chikkamagaluru Legislative Council election from local bodies' constituency. He won 1,188 votes.

Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthe Gowda secured 1,182 votes. A total of 2,410 voters had exercised their votes in the election. Of the total votes polled, 39 votes were invalid. There were five candidates in the fray.



Suraj Revanna wins Hassan

Suraj Revanna has been announced the winner for the MLC elections from the Hassan segment on Tuesday.

Suraj Revanna, son of MLA H D Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and Rajya Sabha member H D Deve Gowda won with a margin of 1,533 votes.

Suraj secured 2,281 votes. His opponent Congress candidate M Shankar got 748 votes and BJP candidate H M Vishwanath managed to get421 votes. In all, 103 votes were declared invalid.

Congress wins MLC seat in Bidar

Bidar Legislature Council (local bodies) Congress candidate Bheemarao Basavaraj Patil Humnabad won against his nearest rival BJP candidate Prakash Khandre.

While the Congress candidate secured 1,789 votes, BJP got 1,562 votes. AAP candidate Govindrao Suryavanshi secured only 15 votes.

Of a total of 3,456 votes, 3,366 votes were polled in the election. A total of 84 votes have been declared invalid.

BJP clinches Kodagu

BJP's Suja Kushalappa has won from the Kodagu local bodies constituency

BJP wins Uttara Kannada

In Uttara Kannada BJP candidate Ganapaty Ulwekar defeated Congress candidate.