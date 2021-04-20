Karnataka records 21,794 fresh covid cases in a day

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 20, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Karnataka has reported 21794 fresh cases of the Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of people who were infected from the pandemic disease so far to 1198644.

According to the official sources the number of people who have died due to Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours also spiked by 149.

The sources I formed that there are about 159159 active cases of Covid-19 in the state including 751 people battling for life in ICUs across the state.

News Network
April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The air customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport today thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold by intercepting a passenger from Dubai.

Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday.

Acting on a tip off the officers subjected him to checking and found out that he had concealed the gold in his socks. Gold of net weight 504 grams valued at Rs 24.44 lakh was seized from him.

A surveillance team led by deputy commissioner of customs Dr Kapil Gade profiled and intercepted the passenger soon after he disembarked the flight.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress.

Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by superintendent Bhomkar, Vikas and Kshiti in the team.

News Network
April 20,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Ending speculations over the school examinations, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to cancel the annual examination for classes 1st standard to 9th standard affiliated to the state board. All students will be promoted to the next classes based on the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

After chairing a high-level meeting, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the decision to cancel the exams in Bengaluru.

Previously, the education department had directed all the schools to complete the results process by April 30. A statement released by the minister stated that schools shall not ask children to attend the evaluation physically.

"The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. In case of lesser learning outcomes, then the same should be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of the next academic year," Suresh Kumar said.

In the meantime, the schools affiliated with the state board will remain closed for the summer holidays from May 1 to June 14 for grades 1st to 8th standards. The schools will reopen from June 15.

Similarly, for grades 8th and 9th standard, the summer holidays will begin from May 1 to July 15.

"The SSLC examination will be held as per the schedule from June 21 to July 5," the minister clarified.

The high school teachers will be getting their summer holidays from June 15 to July 14 and the fresh academic year for 2021-22 will begin from July 15 for High Schools.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A youth stabbed a girl after barging into her house last night near Layila in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The miscreant, identified as Shameer (22), a resident of Punjalkatte, has been arrested by the police. 

The 21-year-old girl, who suffered stab injuries on her both hands and neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is said to be out of danger. 

Sources said that the miscreant was in love with the girl belonging to same community and he attacked her for refusing to elope with him. 

The family members managed to catch the accused and hand him over to the police. 

A case has been registered at Belthangady police station. 

