Karnataka records 21,794 fresh covid cases in a day

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Ending speculations over the school examinations, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to cancel the annual examination for classes 1st standard to 9th standard affiliated to the state board. All students will be promoted to the next classes based on the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

After chairing a high-level meeting, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the decision to cancel the exams in Bengaluru.

Previously, the education department had directed all the schools to complete the results process by April 30. A statement released by the minister stated that schools shall not ask children to attend the evaluation physically.

"The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. In case of lesser learning outcomes, then the same should be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of the next academic year," Suresh Kumar said.

In the meantime, the schools affiliated with the state board will remain closed for the summer holidays from May 1 to June 14 for grades 1st to 8th standards. The schools will reopen from June 15.

Similarly, for grades 8th and 9th standard, the summer holidays will begin from May 1 to July 15.

"The SSLC examination will be held as per the schedule from June 21 to July 5," the minister clarified.

The high school teachers will be getting their summer holidays from June 15 to July 14 and the fresh academic year for 2021-22 will begin from July 15 for High Schools.