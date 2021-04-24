  1. Home
Karnataka records 29,438 fresh covid cases, 208 deaths in 24 hours

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID with the highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections, while 208 deaths took the total fatalities to 14,283, the health department said.

So far the highest single-day infection was on Friday with 26,962 fresh cases.

The state has now 2,34,483 active cases including 1,280 in the ICU.

According to the health bulletin, 10,55,612 people were discharged cumulatively including 9,058 today in the state.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 17,342 infections, 149 deaths and 1,62,171 active cases.As many as 4,646 patients were discharged on Saturday.

Tumakuru reported 1,559 infections and three fatalities,while 823 cases were recorded in Hassan, 791 in Kalaburagi, 731 in Ballari, 688 in Mandya, 684 in Bengaluru Rural, 536 in Mysuru, 517 in Dakshina Kannada, 506 in Chikkaballapura and 497 in Raichur.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.

The department said eight fatalities were reported in Kalaburagi, six in Kolar, five in Dharwad, four in Mysuru, three each in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Mandya and Shivamogga, two each in Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura. Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura and Chikkamagaluru reported one fatality each.

Following rising COVID cases, the state increased RT-PCR testing as well.

There were 1,89,613 tests done on Saturday including 1,73,400 using RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done to 2.45 crore, the department added.

Cumulatively, the state has done 85,63,208 inoculations. 

April 23,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Explaining Karnataka’s covid-19 situation to Prime Minister Narendra, chief minister B S Yediyurappa today said that several healthcare facilities in the state would face closure if the shortage of oxygen is not addressed.

During his video conference with the PM, Yediyurappa asked the Centre to give Karnataka 1,471 tonnes of oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. 

“The usage of oxygen is going up day by day. Yesterday alone the state used up 500 tonnes of oxygen,” Yediyurappa said, according to a statement from his office. “The Centre has supplied only 300 tonnes to the state. If the same situation continues, then several healthcare facilities will have to be closed,” he said. 

Explaining the state’s oxygen requirement, Yediyurappa said Karnataka will need 1,142 tonnes after April 25 and this would go up to 1,471 tonnes after April 30. He urged PM Modi to “immediately supply” oxygen and plug the shortage. 

Yediyurappa also pointed out that the state’s positivity rate had risen to 16%. “Bengaluru city is the worst-affected with high cases being reported from Tumakuru, Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kalaburagi districts,” he said. 

Karnataka has decided to order one crore doses of the Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400 crore in the first phase. “The progress of our vaccination programme is good and 82 lakh people have inoculated thus far,” Yediyurappa said. 

Karnataka urged the Centre to ensure that states are treated equally while distributing the vaccines. 

According to Yediyurappa, infrastructure at government hospitals was alright now. “Steps were taken to develop infrastructure in the last six months,” he said. “We’re also getting private hospitals to give the government 50% of their beds.” 

Yediyurappa told the video conference that the state government had permitted private hospitals to tie up with nearby hotels to start ‘step-down’ hospitals. “We are also thinking of starting field hospitals that have ICU facilities,” he added. 

On Remdesivir, Yediyurappa said Karnataka needed two lakh doses for the next ten days, and asked PM Modi for them to be supplied to the state.

April 12,2021

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the updated mechanism and regulations for the issuance of permit to perform Umrah as well as to perform prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah and visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the regulations, only vaccinated pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to perform the rituals. Children will not be allowed to accompany the pilgrims and worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques. The Isha prayer permit will include performance of taraweeh (special prayers during Ramadan) prayers as well.

The ministry said that the permits will be issued for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, and these include three categories: those immunized by taking two doses of the vaccine; those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine; and those who have recovered from coronavirus.

The Ministry has set seven time periods for the performance of Umrah, and it will update the capacity around the clock according to the available and canceled reservations.

The ministry emphasized that unauthorized vehicles are not allowed to enter the Central Haram Area in Makkah. Vehicles will have to enter Makkah through various checkpoints only in the appropriate time as mentioned in the permit.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of pre-purchase of transport tickets electronically through the Eatmarna application in order to avoid the delay in transport centers.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the capacity of the Grand Mosque will be raised in order to accommodate 50,000 vaccinated Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshipers.

The pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosques strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the Tawakkalna application directly from the account of the permit holder in the application.

The ministry urged all the faithful to get permits issued only through the approved Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications and warned against relying on fake websites and campaigns.

Recently, the Ministry of Interior warned that hefty fines would be slapped on those who enter Makkah to perform Umrah or prayer at the Grand Mosque without a valid permit during the month of Ramadan.

“Anyone who is caught while entering Makkah to perform Umrah without a permit will face a fine of SR10,000 while anyone who enters Makkah to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque without a permit will have to pay a fine of SR1,000,” an official source at the ministry said.

According to the source, the new regulation will be in force until the end of the pandemic and till the return to normal public life. The ministry source called upon citizens and expatriates to abide by the directives to obtain a permit for the performance of Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque through the Eatmarna application.

“The security personnel will carry out their duties along all roads, security check posts, as well as at the sites and corridors leading to the central area around the Grand Mosque to prevent any attempt to violate the regulations issued in this regard,” the source added.

April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The government of Karnataka today decided to extend the night curfew beyond April 20 in eight cities of the state, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had imposed night curfews from April 10 in eight cities from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. They are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

Briefing reporters after an emergency meeting with Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials, Yediyurappa said that the government was looking to extend night curfew to other district centres of the state to contain the pandemic.

Suggestions by experts were discussed in the meeting chaired at CMs official residence in the city. "We have taken no other decision now. We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when the night curfew should be extended," he said.

The pandemic, Yediyurappa said, was going out control. Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that the state had its own reasons for the surge in cases and could.not be compared with other states of the country.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, April 18, to discuss measures to contain the pandemic. The CM has hinted at imposing additional Covid-19 regulations after the meeting.

