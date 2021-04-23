  1. Home
  Karnataka registers 26,962 new covid cases, 190 deaths

coastaldigest.com news network
April 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Karnataka has registered 26,962 a highest single-day surge in the COVID-19 new cases in the last 24-hours, taking the cumulative number of people infected from the pandemic to 1274959 on Friday. 

The state also reported 190 covid related deaths in the past 24-hours.

According to official sources, the number of people who had succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic also registered a single-day highest of 190 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 14075.

The sources said that while as many as 8697 COVID-19 patients got discharged on Friday, there exists as many as 214311 active cases, including that of 1128 patients, battling for life in ICU's.

Among the fresh cases in the state capital, Bengaluru, accounts for 16662, and 124 deaths, which is the highest single-day surge, the sources added.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.19 per cent, the case fatality rate accounts for 0.70 per cent, the sources said.

News Network
April 9,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Railways have announced that the special train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Kunigal, which runs on four days a week now, will run on all days from April 11.

The special express train No. 06515/06516 between the city and Bengaluru leaves Bengaluru at 9.30 PM and reaches Mangaluru central at 7.55 AM.

In the return trip, the train leaves from here at 8.10 PM and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 AM.

A special train between Yeshwantpur and Karwar (06513/14) will leave Yeshwantpur station at 11.45 AM on April 9 and reach Karwar at 3.40 PM the next day.

The return train leaves at 4.40 PM on April 10 and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.45 AM the next day.

The special reserved Madgaon-Mangaluru train No.07107/08 will start to operate between Mangaluru central and Madgaon stations from April 12 onward. 

News Network
April 12,2021

Hassan/ Bengaluru, Apr 12: With the KSRTC workers intensifying the protest seeking implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, an employee attempted suicide by consuming poison at the bus depot in Hassan, on Monday.

The person was Palaksha, 40, vice president of Hassan-Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society.

Seeking justice for the protesting KSRTC employees, Palaksha alleged that the government is harassing them by issuing transfers and also by filing FIR against the protesters. The government has turned blind over the issue, he alleged.

He has been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Strike enters 6th day

Bus services were hampered for the sixth consecutive day in Karnataka, as the strike by the employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues continued on Monday.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority of the workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

People wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro trains, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Meanwhile, intensifying their protest, employees along with their family members have decided to stage demonstrations at district and taluk centres, in front of Deputy Commissioner or Tahsildar offices Monday against the government's stand.

Accusing the government of not paying their March salary, thereby affecting their family's Ugadi celebrations, they said, employees who have returned to work are being paid.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notices.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday had said it has decided not to consider requests for inter-corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

It had also said that employees who have been given such transfers, have been warned that it will be cancelled and that they will be posted to their original place on failing to attend on duty immediately.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, the Labour department on Friday had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 23,2021

New Delhi, Apr 23: India on Friday reported a record high 3,32,730 Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the largest single-day spike reported anywhere in the world.

With this, India's active Covid cases has risen to 24,28,616 and the total caseload as reached nearly 1.63 crore.

The country also reported a record 2,263 deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,86,920 .

India had reported over 3.1 lakh cases on Thursday, making it the previous highest single-day Covid-19 cases reported in the world.

A total of 13,54,78,420 vaccine does have been administered so far.

