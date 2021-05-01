  1. Home
  2. Karnataka registers 40,990 fresh covid cases, 271 deaths

coastaldigest.com news network
May 1, 2021

Bengaluru, May 1: As many as 40,990 fresh covid cases and 271 covid related deaths were reported from across Karnataka in last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest among all districts, which is 19,353 cases.

As many as 271 deaths due to coronavirus were reported on Saturday, with Bengaluru Urban recording 162 deaths, and Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru with 12 each. With this, the toll so far has risen to 15,794.

Over 18,341 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total recoveries so far to 11,43,250. So far, Karnataka has seen 15,64,132 positive cases so far.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 23.03%, while the case fatality rate for the day is 0.66%. As many as 97,55,976 people have received vaccination so far in the state.

Meanwhile, the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada reported two covid-19 fatality and 933 fresh cases and Udupi reported 670 positive cases. 

April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also.

His appeal comes in the wake of constant demand by the Hindutva leaders in coastal Karnataka to exempt Hindu religious events from the covid restrictions. 

The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act. 

April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: In the wake of the Karnataka government’s fresh order asking the private hospitals to reserve 75% of their beds for state quota amid covid crisis, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has challenged the order. 

The government order came even as the private hospitals are yet to follow the previous rule of giving away 50% of the beds for the government quota and drew angry responses from managements of such hospitals.

"The beds allocated to Covid patients are already full. Many are finding it difficult to get a bed due to a lack of information on availability. We have launched a signature campaign against the government order for 75% bed reservation," PHANA chief Dr Prasanna H M said.

He said a general bed costs Rs 10,000 but the private hospitals gave 50% of such beds for half the amount. "The payment from the government is still pending. How can they demand 75% of the beds, that too for the same price," he asked, noting the difficulties in making arrangements for the non-Covid patients.

He further stated that the government was not supplying either Remdesivir or oxygen to private hospitals. "The hospitals were built borrowing crores of rupees as loans. What can we do when the government fails to respond to our demands," he said.

As the number of cases has doubled in less than two weeks, the number of patients requiring ICU or oxygen facility has also gone up. On April 14, there were 506 patients in ICU which were 1,492 on Sunday.

Officials in the Health Department said there was an urgent need to ramp up bed availability. "There is a huge shortage of ICU, oxygen and ventilator beds in Bengaluru. The chief minister has instructed that the number of ventilator beds should be increased 10 times and we are preparing for the same," an official said. 

As per the BBMP bed management portal, of the 8,804 beds (including private ones) allocated to patients, 7,450 were full on Sunday. Though the portal shows that 734 beds are available in private medical college hospitals and 510 in private hospitals, patients who rush to the facilities are told that there are no beds.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after he recovered from Covid-19.

This is the second time that the Chief Minister contracted the disease after the first time in August last year.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," the CM is quoted as saying by a news agency.

Karnataka is seeing a big rise in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 23,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday.

