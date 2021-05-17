  1. Home
  Karnataka registers 476 covid deaths, 38,603 fresh cases in a day

Karnataka registers 476 covid deaths, 38,603 fresh cases in a day

News Network
May 17, 2021

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka has registered as many as 38603 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease, taking the total number of people infected from the covonavirus so far in the state to 2242065 on Monday.

According to official sources in the last 24-hours the killer disease has claimed 476 people across the state taking the total number of fatalities to the pandemic to 22313.

The sources said that while as many as 34635 covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals after being completely cured from the pandemic, there exists as many as 603639 active cases across the state.

Among the high number of casualties the Bengaluru urban district recorded 239 deaths followed by 29 in Hassan, 17 in Ballari, 15 each in Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada, 14 in Tumakuru and 13 in Bengaluru Rural districts.

While Bengaluru Urban district accounts for 13338 fresh cases in the last 24-hours, the Hassan district recorded 2334 cases, and Mysuru 1980, Uttara Kannada 1228, Shivamogga 1322, Ballari 2332, Belagavi 1748 and Mandya district 1087. 

Dakshina Kannada recorded 817 Covid-19 cases and six deaths. Udupi recorded 5 more deaths and 897 fresh cases.

In the last 24-hours as many as 97236 covid-19 tests, and the positivity rate for the day stood at 39.70 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate accounts for 1.23 per cent, the sources added.

News Network
May 17,2021

cyclonet.jpg

Mangaluru, May 17: At least seven people were killed in separate incidents in Karnataka’s coastal area after cyclone Tauktae pounded the region with heavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

The state government scrambled around 1,000 personnel for rescue and relief efforts in the coastal districts as the very severe cyclonic storm cut a swathe of destruction, damaging houses, public property, uprooting trees and electric poles.

Cases of severe sea erosion were also reported from the coast.

In a tragic incident, a tugboat ‘Alliance’ capsized on Saturday in high seas off Mangaluru coast. Three of the eight-member crew were rescued by locals after they floated ashore using tubes but two were found dead, while three are still missing.

The official death figure released by the State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday evening was four, which is yet to include the deaths of ‘Alliance’ crew. 

The tugboat ‘Alliance’ was under contract with the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to assist in offloading crude from Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC).

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said despite warning from the IMD, it was not clear why the tug failed to return to shore on May 14 after completing work of VLCC crude discharge.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of SDMA, citing survivors, said that a few crew members were sheltered at the boat bunker before it capsized. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Coastal Security Police (CSP) will survey the wreck to check for any survivors on Monday.

In a second incident involving tugboats, nine members of ‘Coromondel’ were stuck in the boat at Mulki Rocks, located four miles away from Mulki coast near Mangaluru.

With waves rising to six metres and wind speed above 25 knots (46 kph), the ICG and CSP were yet to rescue the crew. “ICG’s vessel INS Varaha is just 500 metres away from Mulki Rocks and is closely monitoring the situation,” Coastal Security Police SP R Chethan said.

The tugboat had adequate essentials and all crew members were seen wearing life jackets. They had sent a video appealing for help, which went viral on social media.

Sources said the Coromondel’s contract with the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had ended six months ago. After the rescue operations, the NMPT will have to submit a report on why the tug was anchored at port and not shifted to safe place despite cyclone warning, sources added.

State authorities have also requested Indian Navy for a helicopter to rescue the crew, which will be deployed from Goa as soon as weather permits.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the state even as the intensity of Tauktae subsided as it moved northward towards the Gujarat coast. Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Karnataka during the course of the week.

News Network
May 10,2021

lockdwn.jpg

Bengaluru, May 10: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown- like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.

"As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Policemen wielding lathis were seen at places in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Those who went out to purchase medicines and essential goods were also allegedly roughed up.

At Uttarahalli circle in Bengaluru, people who had gone to collect water from the government established water purifier unit were also allegedly beaten.

"The policemen saw me with a can of water, yet they beat me up. They were saying why I used the two-wheeler but what should I do if there is no water dispensing unit near my house, which is two kilometres away," a youth with tears in his eyes told PTI.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the police excesses saying that the government thought stopping people's movement was the only way to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) second-in-command expressed his anger over the way lockdown has been implemented.

"Strict lockdown and not just lockdown, where people will be beaten up like cattle has been implemented from today. It is a tragedy that the government thought lockdown means stopping vehicular movement. It forgot the woes of citizens in distress," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

He said these were not the restrictions the opposition had suggested.

The government on Friday announced the restrictions on the advice of the ministers, opposition leaders, members of the government-formed Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and other medical experts in view of the rising Covid cases.

Karnataka has been reporting about 50,000 cases daily while the active cases are close to six lakh.

The fatalities in the state is close to 19,000.

Bengaluru is reporting half of the infections, fatalities and active cases in Karnataka.

News Network
May 17,2021

Bengaluru, May 17: Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday, as the State battles the second wave of Covid-19.

"I'm discussing it, will let you know... no decision has been taken yet...," Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question on extending the lockdown and announcing a package.

Though the state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves in favour of extending it.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the cases continued to spike.

Revenue Minister, R Ashoka, also Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, who has been batting for the extension of curbs, today said lockdown has been useful as daily fresh cases in Bengaluru have come down from 22,000 to 8,000 and it will be good to extend the shutdown.

Noting that because of lockdown, the number of daily cases has come down in Maharashtra and Delhi too, he said, three days before the current shutdown ends, senior ministers will meet under the leadership of the Chief Minister and take a decision. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani too said, it will be good if lockdown is extended for some more days.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, in response to a question about extending the restrictions, said it will be discussed at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda too recently had said lockdown has to be extended if need be, as it has been yielding results, with major cities including Bengaluru witnessing decline in daily Covid positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Congress and JD(S) have urged the state government to provide relief, including financial and food, and come to the rescue of those whose livelihood has been affected by the Covid-19 induced shutdown.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy today urged the government that the lockdown, if extended, should be "pro bono", where economic and food relief to the needy is taken care of.

