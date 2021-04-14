Karnataka reports 11,265 covid cases, highest single-day spike this year

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases this year by recording 11,265 new infections in the last 24 hours, which took the overall count to 10,94,912 in the state.

At least 4,364 people recovered or were discharged today, bringing the active number of cases in Karnataka to 85,480.

Out of the new cases today, 8,155 were recorded in Bengaluru alone.

At least 38 people died of Covid-related complications in the state, taking the death count to 13,046. The positivity rate stands at 9.94 per cent at present.

After witnessing a decline in daily cases for two consecutive days -- 8,778 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 9,579 on Monday -- the state's numbers went up today even though there were no major differences in testing numbers. About 10,250 coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday.

A total of 1,13,242 Covid tests were conducted in the state today.

Amid a continuous rise in coronavirus cases across the state, the government has ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown and instead, ordered a night curfew until April 20 in seven district headquarters, including capital Bengaluru.

An all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 18 along with a technical advisory committee to review the Covid situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar today said that there will be no changes to the current schedule of Secondary Level School Certificates (SSLC) Class 10 exams, which will begin from June 21.

There has been a massive surge in daily cases across the country as well which has been gripped by the deadly second wave of the pandemic -- 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, hitting the highest daily tally once again. The new cases pushed the total to over 1.38 crore. Deaths rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.