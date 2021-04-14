Karnataka reports 11,265 covid cases, highest single-day spike this year

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 14, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases this year by recording 11,265 new infections in the last 24 hours, which took the overall count to 10,94,912 in the state.

At least 4,364 people recovered or were discharged today, bringing the active number of cases in Karnataka to 85,480.

Out of the new cases today, 8,155 were recorded in Bengaluru alone.

At least 38 people died of Covid-related complications in the state, taking the death count to 13,046. The positivity rate stands at 9.94 per cent at present.

After witnessing a decline in daily cases for two consecutive days -- 8,778 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 9,579 on Monday -- the state's numbers went up today even though there were no major differences in testing numbers. About 10,250 coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday.

A total of 1,13,242 Covid tests were conducted in the state today.

Amid a continuous rise in coronavirus cases across the state, the government has ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown and instead, ordered a night curfew until April 20 in seven district headquarters, including capital Bengaluru.

An all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 18 along with a technical advisory committee to review the Covid situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar today said that there will be no changes to the current schedule of Secondary Level School Certificates (SSLC) Class 10 exams, which will begin from June 21.

There has been a massive surge in daily cases across the country as well which has been gripped by the deadly second wave of the pandemic -- 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, hitting the highest daily tally once again. The new cases pushed the total to over 1.38 crore. Deaths rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Kasarsgod, Apr 8: BJP Kerala Unit President K Surendran has alleged that there has been widespread irregularities in the collection of postal votes of the recently held Assembly election in the state.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Mr Surendran said many postal votes were collected in open cover without sealing them. This is in contravention of norms and opens up possibilities for manipulations.

He said neither the candidates nor their agents were informed the count of postal ballots under each constituency nor there is a total and clear count of postal votes.

It is the duty and responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure safety and transparency of postal votes, Mr Surendran said.

There are more chances for manipulation of special postal votes introduced for the 80-plus and others this time. Most of the officials who collected this belonged to the Left unions and had resorted to malpractice, he alleged.

The lose method of collecting such votes had helped the officials to manipulate the system, he added.

News Network
March 31,2021

BioNTech-Pfizer said Wednesday their vaccine showed 100 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in 12 to 15-year-olds, as they eye approval for adolescents to get the jabs before the next school year.

Phase 3 trials carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States "demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses", the companies said in a statement.

"We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

Chief executive of German company BioNTech said the results showing high protection for teens were "very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant".

The BioNTech/Pfizer shot is based on novel mRNA technology and was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in the West late last year.

Both the United States and the European Union have approved its use for people aged 16 and above.

Since then, it has been used in millions of adults in more than 65 countries.

A real world study involving 1.2 million people in Israel found it to be 94 per cent effective.

With the world scrambling to inoculate, BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year.

The higher output was driven by the recent launch of a new production site in the German city of Marburg, which is now one of the world's largest mRNA vaccine manufacturing plants, it said.

The vaccine is also being produced at a Pfizer plant in Belgium and at three sites in the United States.

BioNTech said improved efficiency and new cooperation agreements with outside partners had also helped lift its vaccine target, as had the regulatory nod allowing vaccinators to extract six instead of just five doses from a single BioNTech/Pfizer vial.

BioNTech and Pfizer last week began studies of the jab on children, with the first group of 5 to 11-year-olds getting the vaccine.

A younger cohort of 2 to 5-year-olds are expected to get their first dose next week in the study which will also cover children as young as six months old.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A heartless mother strangled her 3-year-old girl child to death after she supported her father in an argument. The incident took place at an under-construction building in BDA Layout, near Nagarbhavi on Tuesday night. 

The accused, identified as Sudha, allegedly had an argument with her husband over what to watch on the television. During the argument, the child supported her father and the same angered the woman. 

On Tuesday, Eeranna returned home from lunch around 2 pm and their daughter was watching TV. The man took the remote and changed the channel to watch the news. Sudha raised an objection to the same and told her husband that he should not come home if he only wanted to watch the news. 

During this time, Vinutha supported her father and asked her mother to keep quiet. The girl asked her mother to allow her father to watch the news. Angered over the same, the woman took the decision of murdering her daughter. 

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals saw the girl's body and alerted the cops. The police rushed to the spot and identified the girl as Vinutha, the daughter of Sudha and her husband Eeranna. 

On the day of the incident, Sudha approached the cops and lodged a missing complaint about her daughter. The woman told the police that she took her daughter to a chaat shop and she went missing during this time. When the police called the couple to identify the body, both of them broke down as well. 

The police grew suspicious of the woman's behaviour and questioned her. On being grilled, the woman broke down and confessed to strangling her daughter. Sudha told the police that she murdered her daughter as he liked her father more.

