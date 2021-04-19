  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 15,785 new covid cases and 146 deaths; Bengaluru Urban alone 9,618 cases

Karnataka reports 15,785 new covid cases and 146 deaths; Bengaluru Urban alone 9,618 cases

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Karnataka reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, and a record 146 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,76,850 and the death toll to 13,497, the Health department said on Monday. The state had witnessed 81 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, its previous highest.

Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 9,618 new infections today.

A total of over 2,37,16,866 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,212 were tested on Monday. The day also saw 7,098 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 19 evening, cumulatively 11,76,850 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,497 deaths and 10,21,250 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

According to the bulletin, of 1,42,084 active cases,1,41,363 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 721 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban reported 97 deaths, Hassan (11), Mysuru (8), Bengaluru Rural (6), Dharwad (3), followed by others.

Tumakuru accounted for 652 fresh cases, Mysuru 568, Kalaburagi 513, Hassan 320, Bidar 318, Vijayapura 302, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,56,253, followed by Mysuru 62,319 and Ballari 42,339.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,47,854, followed by Mysuru 57,409 and Ballari 39,752.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 19: A record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,50,61,919, while active cases have surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. This is the fifth straight day that India recorded more than 2 lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases stand at 19,29,329, comprising 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.20 per cent, the data stated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 15,2021

khumbmela.jpg

Dehradun/Rishikesh, Apr 15: A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said on Thursday.

More RT-PCR test reports are awaited and the trend shows that the number of infected persons in the Kumbh Mela Kshetra is likely to climb to 2,000, he said.

The Kumbh Mela area is spread over 670 hectares covering parts of Haridwar, Tehri and Dehradun districts, including Rishikesh.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating Covid norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Despite their best efforts, the police could not impose the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the seers of akharas and the ash-smeared ascetics thronging Har Ki Pairi ghat on the two major bathing days due to severe time constraints.

Read more: India's daily Covid cases jump from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in just 10 days

As the 13 akharas had to take their holy dip at Har ki Pairi in accordance with their allotted time slots before sunset, the police and paramilitary personnel were hard-pressed to ensure each of them vacated the ghat before the arrival of the next akhara in line to prevent chaos.

As seers were averse to undergoing RT-PCR tests till the Mesh Sankranti Shahi Snan of April 14, both testing and inoculation in the Kumbh Kshetra including the areas allocated to the akharas are likely to be stepped up in the coming days, Jha said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: As part of its restrictions to contain the second wave of covid-19, the government of Karnataka has decided to reduce the number of people allowed for marriage gatherings.

While the current limit of guests for indoor and outdoor marriages is 200 and 500 respectively, it will be reduced to 100 and 200, Sudhakar said, following a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other officials.

He also tried to allay fears on the severity of infections in the second wave of Covid-19. "As many as 95% of the people testing positive for the infection do not require treatment," he said, requesting only those with complications to get admitted to the hospital.

There is no need to rush to the hospital when the results come out positive, he said, urging media to refrain from creating 'unnecessary panic'.

Sudhakar said that there was no shortage medicine and the state was well-equipped to deal with the cases. "We have 30,000 vials of Remdesvir in stock. We have invited tenders for 80,000 vials, which will be finalised in a day or two. The government will supply the medicine to private hospitals," he said.

While government medical colleges of the state have oxygen units to treat patients, it will be set up in district government hospitals too. Tenders are being invited, he said. 

State government has requested the Centre to supply 5,000 oxygen cylinders. Industries Department will also assist in procuring jumbo oxygen cylinders, like last year, Sudhakar said.

In order to tide over the crisis of frontline workers at hospitals, direct recruitment will be done for the personnel with a six months contract, he said. 

The number of helplines to assist those testing positive will also be scaled up. Those with medical backgrounds will be hired for efficient counselling of patients, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.