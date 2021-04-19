Karnataka reports 15,785 new covid cases and 146 deaths; Bengaluru Urban alone 9,618 cases

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Karnataka reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, and a record 146 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,76,850 and the death toll to 13,497, the Health department said on Monday. The state had witnessed 81 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, its previous highest.

Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 9,618 new infections today.

A total of over 2,37,16,866 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,212 were tested on Monday. The day also saw 7,098 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 19 evening, cumulatively 11,76,850 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,497 deaths and 10,21,250 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

According to the bulletin, of 1,42,084 active cases,1,41,363 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 721 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban reported 97 deaths, Hassan (11), Mysuru (8), Bengaluru Rural (6), Dharwad (3), followed by others.

Tumakuru accounted for 652 fresh cases, Mysuru 568, Kalaburagi 513, Hassan 320, Bidar 318, Vijayapura 302, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,56,253, followed by Mysuru 62,319 and Ballari 42,339.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,47,854, followed by Mysuru 57,409 and Ballari 39,752.