Karnataka reports 25,795 fresh covid cases, highest single day hike

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka on Thursday witnessed highest single day spike of 25,795 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to official sources, the state reported 123 more deaths, mounting the death toll to 13,885.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours, as many as 5,624 COVID-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely cured from the pandemic.

While as many as 1,96,236 active covid-19 cases are in the state as many as 243 patients got admitted into the critical care unit of the ICU's.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours 1,62,534 persons had undergone the COVID-19 tests including that of 17,056 of the Antigen Detection Tests.

News Network
April 12,2021

Hassan/ Bengaluru, Apr 12: With the KSRTC workers intensifying the protest seeking implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, an employee attempted suicide by consuming poison at the bus depot in Hassan, on Monday.

The person was Palaksha, 40, vice president of Hassan-Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society.

Seeking justice for the protesting KSRTC employees, Palaksha alleged that the government is harassing them by issuing transfers and also by filing FIR against the protesters. The government has turned blind over the issue, he alleged.

He has been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Strike enters 6th day

Bus services were hampered for the sixth consecutive day in Karnataka, as the strike by the employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues continued on Monday.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority of the workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

People wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro trains, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Meanwhile, intensifying their protest, employees along with their family members have decided to stage demonstrations at district and taluk centres, in front of Deputy Commissioner or Tahsildar offices Monday against the government's stand.

Accusing the government of not paying their March salary, thereby affecting their family's Ugadi celebrations, they said, employees who have returned to work are being paid.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notices.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday had said it has decided not to consider requests for inter-corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

It had also said that employees who have been given such transfers, have been warned that it will be cancelled and that they will be posted to their original place on failing to attend on duty immediately.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, the Labour department on Friday had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

News Network
April 21,2021

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced that it will price its Covishield vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

In a statement, SII has said, "For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals."

Comparing the prices with the other vaccines in the world, SII has stated that while American vaccines are priced at Rs 1,500, Russian and Chinese vaccines would cost Rs 750 per dose, making Covishield a cheaper option.

However, the vaccine price will remain at Rs 150 per dose for the Centre.

In an order earlier this week, the Centre said all above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination from May 1. As it liberalised the vaccination drive, the government allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.

Of the 12.76 crore vaccine doses administered so far, the Covishield comprises over 90% of the vaccine doses, according to government data on Wednesday. Of this, 15 states and union territories have only given Covishield.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India's vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to vaccinate all Indians in the shortest possible time. India on Wednesday recorded nearly 3 lakh fresh cases in its biggest jump so far. The death toll has also gone up by over 2,000 in a day.

Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, PM Modi said the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days and that this will require better coordination between hospitals and the industry.

In another significant move, the Centre has approved advance funds of Rs 3,000 crore for the Serum Institute and Rs 1,500 crore for Bharat Biotech, which is producing the Covaxin shots.

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India while also seeking an import licence.

They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The health department has decided to scale up vaccination drive in the wake of continuous surge in daily covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada. 

The department is trying to train more health workers, especially nursing college students by involing major institutions, colleges to vaccinate targeted populations.

As of now, the Dakshina Kannada Health Department, in association with various institutions, has vaccinated close to 36% of the targeted population.

According to Dr B V Rajesh, RCH officer, of the targeted population of 4.17 lakh in the above 45+ age category and two lakh in the 60+ age category, they have vaccinated 2.22 lakh, adding the progress was satisfactory considering the constraints. The average daily vaccination figure is about 4,000, and on Tuesday the figure went as high as 9,000.

The modified plan is to approach sub centres, where awareness is being created by Gram Panchayat, NGOs, Yuvaka Sangha to motivate people to approach vaccination centres. The district has 393 sub centres, 66 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 12 Urban PHCs, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

