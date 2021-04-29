Karnataka reports 35,024 fresh covid cases, 270 deaths

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 29: Karnataka on Thursday registered 35,024 fresh Covid-19 infections, a dip of over 4000, and 270 fatalities, taking the caseload and toll to 14,74,846 and 15,306 respectively, the health department said.

The state had reported 39,047 fresh cases on Wednesday.

There were 3,49,496 active cases including 2,431 in the ICU whereas 14,142 patients were discharged on Thursday taking the total discharges to 11,10,025.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged including 6,128 on Thursday.

The department said 1,219 cases were reported in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,129 in Bengaluru Rural, 957 in Kalaburagi, 939 in Mandya, 896 in Ballari, 628 in Raichur, 624 in Hassan, 568 in Udupi 545 each in Belagavi and Chikkaballapura, 537 in Kodagu, 536 in Kolar.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

There were 1,75,816 tests done on Thursday including 1,60,698 using the RT PCR and other methods,pushing the total tests done to 2.54 crore.

More than 93.63 lakh people have been inoculated so far, the department added.

April 23,2021

Ottawa, Apr 23: Canada has announced a 30-day ban on all passengers flights from India and Pakistan effective Thursday (Apr 22), citing exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of COVID-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to halt direct passenger air traffic from those countries," Xinhua quoted Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.

The Transport Minister was addressing a joint press conference with other Canadian ministers.

The minister said the ban is implemented as more passengers arrive in Canada with positive test results from those two South Asian countries.

If travelers departing from those two countries take an indirect route home, they'll be required to show a negative RT-PCR test at their last point of departure. Once they arrive in Canada, they'll follow the standard protocols, unless exempt, including taking another test and booking a stay at a designated government hotel while they await their results.

"I want to say that our hearts are with the citizens of India, Pakistan, indeed the whole region during these incredibly difficult times. In the meantime, we'll continue to apply stringent testing and quarantine measures for all passengers arriving in Canada," she said.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Thursday, Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault called on the Trudeau government to cut the number of international flights arriving in Canada and impose greater restrictions at the Canada-US land border.

Also on Thursday, the House of Commons passed a motion to have the government immediately suspend non-essential passenger flights from countries with high rates of COVID-19 variants infections.

On Monday, UK had added India to a 'red list' of countries from which travel to the UK is not allowed.

April 27,2021

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states that will be declared on May 2.

In its detailed order, Election Commission has said not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive their victory certificate for the May 2 election result.

The Election Commission ban on victory processions comes as the country witnesses a severe second wave of Covid-19 that has been claiming over 2,000 lives on a daily basis for the past several days.

India on Tuesday recorded over 3.23 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases while it saw the highest tally in the world with 3.5 lakh fresh cases on Monday. Over 2,771 people have died in the past 24 hours over the Covid surge.

Last week, the Election Commission had banned all roadshows, padyatras and vehicle rallies in Bengal which is in the middle of an 8-phase assembly election and massive spike in Covid-19 cases.

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission issued an order placing to restrict all physical campaigning in Bengal. The state voted in the seventh phase on Monday and will see the final round of polling on April 29.

The Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Election Commission over the Covid-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the stinging observation on a public interest writ from Karur AIADMK candidate and Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar for the April 6 Assembly polls, seeking a direction to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking effective steps and proper arrangements with Covid-19 protocols.

April 25,2021

Mandya, Apr 25: JD(S) leader and Nagamangala MLA K Suresh Gowda has alleged that the death rate has increased as the Remdesivir medicines which were expired were administered on covid-19 patients as per the government order.

“The government has allowed administering the medicines that expired in January. The death rate has increased in Nagamangala also and a few patients complained about the issue,” he said.

The MLA said that the Health department officials claimed that the government had ordered to administer the old medicine for 12 months. 

“The government has been claiming that there is sufficient stock of Remdesivir. But, why has the government ordered the use of expired medicine? There is a rule to use expired medicine. But, the government is flouting the norms,” the MLA said.

