Karnataka reports 37,733 fresh covid cases, 217 deaths in 24 hours

coastaldigest.com news network
May 2, 2021

Bengaluru, May 2: Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011, the health department said.

According to a health bulletin, the state's COVID tally stood at 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases.

As many as 11,64,398 people were discharged cumulatively including 21,149 on Sunday in the state.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths.The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths.

There were 2,81,767 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 2,750 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,302 in Tumakuru, 1156 in Ballari, 996 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Hassan, 741 in Dharwad, 691 in Bagalkote, 653 in Mandya and 620 in Shivamogga.

Bidar, Koppal, and Uttara Kannada were among the districts, which reported over 500 cases.

Other than Bengaluru, 18 deaths were reported in Ballari, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Shivamogga, 11 in Hassan, eight each in Ramanagara and Mysuru, seven each in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi and six in Bidar.

Deaths were reported in other districts as well.

There were 1,58,365 tests done on Sunday including 1,45,941 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.59 crore, the department added.

As of Sunday, 98 lakh inoculations were conducted in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 30: The Adani Group’s move to exorbitantly hike the parking fee at Mangauru International Airport from May 1 has triggered criticism by passengers and vehicle drivers. 

Mangalureans took to social media to express their rage against the Adani group’s avarice amidst pandemic. The group had taken over the operations and management of the Airport in July 2019 for next 50 years from the Central government. 

As per new parking tariff, coach buses and trucks will be charged Rs 300 for half an hour and Rs 500 for two hours. So far the parking fee was Rs 70 for 30 minutes.

Mini buses and tempos are now supposed to pay Rs Rs 200 and Rs 350 for half an hour and two hours parking respectively. So far  the parking fee for half an hour was Rs 60.

Hired taxis will have to pay Rs 60 instead of the earlier Rs 55 for parking while commercial cars have to pay Rs 90. Two wheeler parking price has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 20. 

Here are new parking fees: 

air.jpg

 

News Network
April 19,2021

Dubai, Apr 19: Indian airlines on Monday announced that RT-PCR negative test reports for passengers from India to Dubai should be issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection with effect from April 22.

“Effective April 22, 2021, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai Airport must hold a valid COVID-19 test certificate that is issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the samples and also ensure the time of the sample collection (date and time) and time of reporting result (date and time) are accurate,” Air India Express said in a travel update.

“The certificate must indicate a negative test result described either in Arabic or English issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination where the passenger is travelling from. It is mandatory that the report includes a QR Code which is linked to the original report for verification by the airline. At arrival, Dubai Health Authority representative will verify the same,” it added.

Air India also issued a similar travel advisory. Currently, the pre-departure tests should be done within 72 hours before the departure.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

