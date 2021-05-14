  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 41,779 fresh covid cases, 373 deaths

News Network
May 14, 2021

Bengaluru, May 14: Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of Covid-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085, the Health Department said on Friday.

The day also saw 35,879 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases.

As of May 14 evening, cumulatively 21,30,267 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,085 deaths and 15,10,557 discharges, a department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,98,605.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.86 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.89 per cent.

Among the 373 deaths reported today, 121 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (26), Kalaburagi (21), Hassan (20), Tumakuru (19), Uttara Kannada (15), Bagalkote (14), Mandya and Ramangara (13), followed by others.

Tumakuru district accounted for 2,668 new cases, Ballari 2,421, Mysuru 2,340, Belagavi 1,592, Mandya 1,385, Dakshina Kananda 1,215, Udupi 1,219 followed by others. 
.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,29,312, followed by Mysuru 1,07,827 and Tumakuru 77,039.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,59,203, followed by Mysuru 91,715 and Tumakuru 50,552.

A total of over 2,76,48,133 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,105 were tested on Friday alone.

News Network
May 2,2021

Belagavi, May 2: As the votes of the recenly held bypolls to three seats in Karnataka, including a Lok Sabha segment, were counted on Sunday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won two constituencies while the Opposition Congress emerged victorious in one.

Of the three, the by-election at Belgaum (Belagavi) Lok Sabha constituency was the lone contest that went down the wire. BJP candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi won by a thin margin of 2,903 votes against Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi who gave her a tough fight till the last few rounds of counting. However, the final margin is yet to be declared by the Election Commission (EC). 

It can be recalled that Mangala’s late husband and former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same segment by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes.

However, the Congress did not wait for the final figures approved by EC to admit defeat. “In Belagavi LS, we lost by just 2900 (margin was 3.9 lakhs in 2019). I thank the people of Karnataka who have voted for us in large numbers & we pledge to keep raising people’s voice against BJP Govt,” Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar tweeted.

News Network
May 4,2021

Kalaburgi, May 4: At least 13 patients have lost their lives in three hospitals of Kalaburagi in two days. Merely a day after nine deaths were reported at a hospital in the district due to shortage of oxygen, four more patients succumbed at a taluk hospital in Afzalpur area early on Tuesday as O2 cylinders did not arrive on time.

The district administration, however, claimed that patients died as they failed to respond to the treatment and the health department had ensured supply of medical oxygen to the government facility.

Deputy commissioner (DC) V V Jyothsna, during a press conference, claimed that Afzalpur hospital has sufficient number of cylinders and there was no shortage at all. Two male and two female patients who died were on oxygen support.

"Of the four deceased, two were confirmed Covid-19 patients. They died of other health complications. The taluk hospital had enough oxygen stock. If there was a shortage of oxygen, the hospital staff would have called us. But there was no shortage," she said.

However, Prashant Patil, an advocate from Afzalpur, whose client' brother was among the dead, said the DC' claims were far from the truth.

Patil said there was oxygen at the hospital in the evening. But during the late hours, the hospital ran out of its oxygen stock.

The hospital was expecting oxygen supply during the late hours but cylinders did not arrive. All the four patients were desperately in need of oxygen support. They died in the morning, Patil said.

Afzalpur taluk health officer Ratnakar Toran claimed that earlier, he had mistakenly said that the deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply.

"I made the statement by mistake. But the patients were on oxygen support. There was no shortage," Toran claimed.

Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said one of the family members reached out to him.

The family member complained that the patient died due to lack of medical oxygen. He also alleged that the cylinders are being pushed into black market due which district is facing shortage.

On Tuesday morning, the Kalaburagi district police booked Vijay Oxy and Indl Gases for supplying oxygen cylinders illegally to hospitals outside the state.

Earlier, nine persons, including the wife of a doctor, died in Kalaburagi district reportedly due to lack of oxygen. While five died at a private hospital in Kalaburagi city, four died in an Aland hospital. District health officer and private hospital management denied they died due to shortage of oxygen.

Among the dead in Kalaburagi was Arundhathi Patil, 53, wife of general physician Dr CS Patil. Sources said the 60-yearold doctor watched as his wife died due to lack of oxygen at Anand Hospital. Hospital chief Dr Anand Pujari confirmed that they “could not do anything due to non-availability of oxygen”.

News Network
April 30,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 30: Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-45 will not begin from May 1 in Bengaluru and rest of Karnataka as earlier announced, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar told reporters here on Friday. 

He asked those aged between 18 to 44 years to register on the Co-WIN portal and wait for the government to inform them once stocks arrive.

"Out of around 99.5 lakh doses, more than 95 lakh doses have been administered. Our vaccine wastage percentage is only 1.4 per cent. Yesterday, four lakh doses have arrived. I've been informed that we have around six lakh doses with us," he said.

While Serum Institute of India manufactures 5-6 crore vaccine doses, Bharat Biotech manufactures 1-1.25 crore doses a month. Russia's Sputnik V, which will be manufactured by Dr Reddy's, is yet to come.

"I've been getting calls and messages asking where to go for vaccination tomorrow. Please don't visit hospitals tomorrow. We've not got information from Serum on when vaccines will be supplied," he added.

