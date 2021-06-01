Karnataka reports 464 covid deaths, 14,304 new cases; active caseload falls below 3L

  1. Home
June 1, 2021

Bengaluru, June 1: The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the three lakh mark, as the state on Tuesday reported a further decline in fresh infections at 14,304 and 464 fatalities.

While the total number of cases stood at 26,18,735, the toll was 29,554. The day also saw 29,271 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the 14,304 new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,418 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,483 discharges and 276 deaths. Cumulatively 26,18,735 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,554 deaths and 22,90,861 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases is 2,98,299. While the positivity rate stood at 12.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.24 per cent.

Of the 464 deaths reported on Tuesday, 276 were from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi (19), Mysuru (15), Ballari (14), Shivamogga (13), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (11), followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,418, Mysuru 1,153, Hassan 1,127, Belagavi 891, Tumakuru 769, Udupi 735, Dakshina Kannada 536, followed by others. While DK recorded five deaths, Udupi reported three deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,66,647, followed by Mysuru 1,43,968 and Tumakuru 1,04,134. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,09,322, followed by Mysuru 1,27,723 and Tumakuru 91,392.

A total of over 2,98,53,184 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,224 were done on Tuesday alone. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 23,2021

Mangaluru, May 23:  A fishing boat accidentally hit the shore at Kodi near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district in the wee hours of Sunday after which 10 fishermen were rescued by the locals.

Police said the boat ‘Azaan’ had left for fishing from Mangalore Old Port at 1.30 am. The boat belongs to Ashraf and Farooq from Ullal.

There were 10 fishermen including five from Kanyakumari on board and a few of them were in an inebriated condition.

The mishap took place when the captain of the boat handed over the boat to another fisherman on board. Local people said that after the boat hit the shore, a few of the fishermen vomited.

Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

News Network
May 21,2021

aqsa.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 21: Scores of Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque squares wherein thousands of people had gathered after Juma prayers today. 

The storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli police was unexpected and reflects how fragile the ceasefire can be, said an observer. 

“The Israeli police says that some of the youth that were at the complex of Al Aqsa were throwing stones at the Israeli police. However, Palestinians are saying that they had been harassed since the very early hours when they were arriving towards the mosque. They were surrounded by the police and they felt a lot of pressure,” a reporter said.

“I think this is just telling about how things are going to go ahead and how fragile the ceasefire can be, in the sense that Hamas clearly said that it has gotten guarantees that there wouldn’t be anymore tensions around the Al Aqsa mosque compound or in Sheikh Jarrah. That hasn’t materialised so far.” He added. 

News Network
May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka has registered the highest single-day death in the Last 24 hours when as many as 626 people had succumbed to the Covid-19 on Sunday.

According to the official sources with the fresh 626 deaths, the number of fatalities due to the pandemic in the state so far has surged to 25,282.

Among the districts where the highest number of casualties the Bengaluru urban district accounted for 362 followed by Bengaluru Rural 30, Ballari 18, Kalaburagi 15, Hassan, Mysuru 22, Uttarakannada 17, Shivamogga 13.

The sources said that in the last 24 hours Karnataka reported fresh cases, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic disease to 24,24,904.

The sources also informed that in the last 24 hours as many as 35,773 Covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals after being completely cured of the pandemic disease.

