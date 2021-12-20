Karnataka reports 5 more Omicron cases; state tally 19

  1. Home
December 20, 2021

Karnataka on Monday, Dec 20, reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the state's tally to 19.

State's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the five cases are from Dharwad (54-year-old male), Bhadravathi (20-year-old woman), Udupi (82-year-old male and 73-year-old female) and Mangaluru (19-year-old woman).

So far, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi, and Shivamogga have reported Omicron cases.

December 13,2021

Belagavi, Dec 13: Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader K.J. George on Monday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is planning to table the anti-conversion bill with an "ulterior motive", claiming the population of Christians in the southern state has come down.

"The population of the Christian community has come down in the state. I request the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai), and the government not to bring a legislation in this regard (anti-conversion)," he said.

"This law will encourage immoral policing (rowdyism). Hinduism is strong in the country. Even after the arrival of Mughals and Portuguese, the population of Hindus is more in the country," he said.

George further said "the Constitution is very clear on forceful conversions. It does not give room for it. It also provides opportunity for those who want to get converted to another religion", adding: "We also oppose forceful conversions."

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that his party (Congress) does not support the proposed Anti-Conversion bill.

"The BJP's intentions are cruel and political. There is no necessity to bring the law at this juncture. The party is targeting one community. We will oppose the bill," he said.

Reacting to this, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah has made it a habit to oppose everything.

"The anti-conversion law will be introduced in the session. Such laws are already in place in many states. Even Congress leaders are appreciative and supporting the bill," he said.

He further stated that he welcomed energy minister Sunil Kumar's statement on bringing new law prohibiting so called "Love Jihad".

December 13,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the ruling BJP would bring in laws that are good for the people and in the larger interest of society.

While interacting with media, Bommai said that a decision on anti-conversion bill, which is before the scrutiny committee of the law department, will be taken today (Monday). Once it gets clearance from the committee, it will come to the cabinet. After discussion, the new legislation would be tabled before the state Assembly.

Every law will have pros and cons and there will be discussions. "But, what is good for the people would be made as a law. We are ready to discuss the new law in the session," he said.

Asked about the ruling BJP's take on so called 'Love jihad', Bommai said, "let the scrutiny committee take a call first and then we will see what can be done."

"We are ready to face the opposition parties on all issues including new legislation. We want to discuss and take decisions on pro-people issues. Especially north Karnataka region development issues would be focused. We are ready and prepared. The answers in session would be given on realistic grounds, he stated. 

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth lost his life in a motorbike accident at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of Manglauru today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Kaif, aged around 20 years. 

The tragedy occurred when Kaif was riding his motorbike towards Mangaluru from Ullal on some work.

It is learnt that he died on the spot when the motorbike he was riding rammed into an electric pole.

Personnel from the Naguri traffic police station visited the spot and registered a case.

