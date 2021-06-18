  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 5783 fresh covid cases and 168 deaths

Karnataka reports 5783 fresh covid cases and 168 deaths

News Network
June 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Jun 18: Karnataka has reported 5783 fresh cases of the covid-19 disease, in the last 24-hours taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic so far to 2796121 on Friday.

According to official sources as many as 168 persons had succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 disease to 33602.

The sources said that as many as 15290 persons got discharged from various hospitals across the state after being completely cured from the disease.

While as many as 142498 persons had undergone the COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hours there are 137050 active cases in the state.

The Bengaluru urban district recorded the highest number of 39 deaths in the last 24-hours followed by 14 each in Ballari and Dakshina Kannada district, 15 in Mysuru and 10 in Davanagere districts on Friday, the sources added.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 1006 cases. Udupi recorded 188 cases and 3 deaths. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2021

New Delhi, June 12: The GST Council on Saturday decided to cut tax rates on a number of items crucial in the fight against Covid-19. These include essential medicines, oxygen generation equipment, pulse oximeters and diagnostic and testing machine kits.

These GST cuts were recommended by the Group of Ministers (GoM), formed after the last GST Council meet on May 28, to deliberate on possible reductions in Covid-related items.

Briefing reporters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the recommendations of the GoM had been accepted.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, along with finance ministers and senior officials of the states and Union Territories.

Here are 10 key points you need to know about the revised rates:

> No tax will be levied on Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, the medicines used to treat black fungus.

> GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir -- a drug used for treating Covid-19 -- reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent

> Tax on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP machines and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

> GST on electric furnaces and temperature-checking equipment brought down to 5 per cent

> GST on ambulances reduced to 12 per cent.

> Tax on Covid testing kits has been brought down to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

> Pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers to be charged 5 per cent lower tax

> The GST Council decided to retain 5 per cent GST on Covid vaccines.

> The new rates will be valid till September.

> Centre will buy 75 per cent vaccines, as planned, and pay GST too. Additionally, 70 per cent of income from GST will be shared with states.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 11,2021

New Delhi, June 11: A group of public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members from the national taskforce on Covid-19, have said that mass, indiscriminate and incomplete vaccination can trigger emergence of mutant strains and recommended that there is no need to inoculate those who had documented coronavirus infection.

In their latest report, the experts from Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE) said vaccinating the vulnerable and those at risk, instead of mass population-wide inoculation including children, should be the aim at present.

"The present situation of the pandemic in the country demands that we should be guided by the logistics and epidemiological data to prioritise vaccination rather than opening vaccination for all age groups at this stage.

"Opening all fronts simultaneously will drain human and other resources and would be spreading it too thin to make an impact at the population level," the experts said in the report which has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting that vaccination of young adults and children is not supported by evidence and would not be cost effective, they said unplanned inoculation can promote mutant strains.

"Mass, indiscriminate, and incomplete vaccination can also trigger emergence of mutant strains. Given the rapid transmission of infection in various parts of the country, it is unlikely that mass vaccination of all adults will catch up with the pace of natural infection among our young population," they said in the report.

There is no need to vaccinate people who had documented Covid-19 infection. These people may be vaccinated after generating evidence that vaccine is beneficial after natural infection, the recommendations stated.

Evidence-based flexibility in vaccine schedules may need to be considered for areas or populations experiencing surge on account for specific variants; for example, a reduced interval for the second dose of Covishiled for areas with surge due to the delta variant.  

"Vaccine is a strong and powerful weapon against the novel coronavirus. And like all strong weapons it should neither be withheld nor used indiscriminately; but should be employed strategically to derive maximum benefit in a cost-effective way," they said. 

While it makes perfect sense to vaccinate all adults, the reality is that the country is in the midst of an ongoing pandemic with limited availability of vaccines, the report said.

In this scenario the focus should be to reduce deaths, majority of which are among older age groups and those with co-morbidities or obesity. Vaccinating young adults, given the present constraints, will not be cost-effective, they stated. 

The report suggested implementing repeated local level serosurveys in real time at the end of the second wave to map the vulnerability at district level to guide vaccination strategy and long term follow up of the cohort of recovered Covid-19 patients to document re-infection, severity and outcome to provide evidence base on duration of immunity after natural infection.

Ongoing research on vaccine effectiveness under field conditions by following cohorts of vaccinated and unvaccinated in different age strata should be prioritised.

Stating the current wave is largely attributable to multiple variants, the experts pointed out that India has done genome sequencing of less than 1 per cent of its positive samples and also lags behind other high incidence countries in another crucial measure, sequence per 1,000 cases.

Achieving a target of genomic sequencing of 5 per cent positive samples looks challenging at the moment, but all efforts should be made to reach at least 3 per cent mark, they recommended while appreciating setting up of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) of 10 national laboratories timely and addition of 17 more laboratories.

The molecular epidemiology investigations need to be accelerated with INSACOG scientists, field epidemiologists and clinical specialists working in synergy to delineate the epidemiological features of the variants with specific reference to transmissibility and fatality. 
 
Genetic sequences need to be tracked to delineate virus transmission both across the community and in health care settings. It can detect outbreaks that may otherwise be missed by traditional methods, the experts pointed out.

They also recommended that syndromic management approach should be rolled out in a planned manner after sensitisation of healthcare staff, along with the optimum utilisation of laboratory testing.

There is an acute shortage of testing facilities for SARS-CoV-2 in rural and peri-urban areas. 

The sensitivity of RAT is quite low; there are chances that some truly positive cases would remain unidentified and thus continue to spread the disease.

"Timely testing of each and every symptomatic patient is not possible and will put a huge burden on the health system and will delay the isolation and treatment. The optimal solution in such a situation is to adopt a syndromic management approach. It should put focus on making diagnosis based on clinical symptoms and epidemiologically linked suspects," they said.

They further recommended that the vaccination status of all individuals tested for Covid-19 must be entered into the sample referral form in the RTPCR app both for individuals tested by RTPCR and RAT. 

The collected information must be analysed periodically to know the status of vaccinated individuals with regards to Covid-19 and its severity including mortality.

As way forward, the experts said that district level sero surveillance may be planned with the methodology of EPI cluster sampling.

" If the seroprevalence at district level, is more than 70 per cent (on account of a combination of natural infection and vaccination,) there should not be any lockdown and return to normalcy should be attempted. 

"This will also help in prioritizing the districts for vaccination i.e. districts with lower seroprevalence should be given priority for vaccination. A fine balance is needed to be maintained between life and livelihood."

The experts also said that if very large number of individuals are vaccinated at a fast pace with limited resources for monitoring of adverse events following immunization (AEFI), some adverse events and deaths will be missed. Also, while some of these AEFI may be coincidental, it may end up contributing to vaccine hesitancy. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2021

Lucknow, June 13: A woman was allegedly gangraped while she was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the state capital of Lucknow.

The daughter of the 40-year-old victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, told Union Minister Smriti Irani, who represents the constituency in Lok Sabha, that her mother had told her that she had been 'gang-raped and 'assaulted' by the staff at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

While the officials ordered a probe into the matter after Irani's intervention, the victim died late on Saturday night while being shifted to another hospital in Lucknow.

The daughter of the victim said that her mother had been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on June 7 after being referred from the district hospital in Amethi.

''I was not allowed to meet my mother by the staff... after much persuasion, I met her a few days later and found her in a critical condition... she told me then that she had been gangraped and beaten by the staff,'' she said.

The victim was discharged on Friday without assigning any reason even though she was still unconscious, she further alleged.

Officials informed that a committee has been formed to investigate the allegations.

The Lohia hospital management, however, refuted the allegations and said that no such complaint was lodged with it by the daughter of the victim.

The incident comes close on the heels of another alleged gang rape with a patient inside the operation theatre of a hospital in Prayagraj. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.