  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 6,150 new covid cases, 39 deaths

Karnataka reports 6,150 new covid cases, 39 deaths

News Network
April 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 6: Karnataka logged over 6,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 39 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.26 lakh and the toll to 12,696, the Health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 3,487 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 6,150 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 4,266 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Cumulatively 10,26,584 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,696 deaths and 9,68,762 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 45,107 active cases, 44,756 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 351 are in Intensive Care Units. Among 39 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Dharwad 3, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Kolar and Mandya. Kalaburagi, with 261 cases, was behind Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru had 237, Bidar 167, Tumakuru 157, Hassan 110, Mandya 102, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,55,025, followed by Mysuru 56,926 and Ballari 40,133. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,17,726, followed by Mysuru 54,603 and Ballari 39,032. A total of over 2,20,89,452 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,02,021 were done on Tuesday alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

satishj.jpg

Belagavi, Mar 26: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Satish Jarkiholi as party candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka’s Belagavi parliamentary constituency, where BJP has registered four consecutive victories.

KPCC working president, 59-year-old Jarkiholi is sitting MLA from Yamakanmardi in Belagavi district. 

He has won two elections to the state Council and three to the Assembly so far, besides having rich experience in handling important portfolios in various state cabinets. 

Powered by his leadership capabilities, the Congress could win elections to several assembly seats in North Karnataka in the past two decades. Many believe he played an instrumental role in the victory of former CM Siddaramaiah in Badami in the last assembly election.

The Jarkiholi family, with three sitting MLAs, has considerable influence on voters in the region, where he is seen as a future chief minister of Karnataka. Jarkiholi started his political career in 1992 by winning as director of Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank. He won as MLC from the local bodies constituency in 1997 as a Janata Dal candidate from Belagavi, and retained the seat in the 2004-05 MLC election when he contested on a JDS ticket. He served as Textile Minister in the Congress-JDS cabinet.

After Yamakanmardi assembly segment in Chikkodi LS seat was marked as “reserved for SCs’’, following delimitation in 2008, Jarkiholi won all three assembly elections from this constituency (in 2008, 2013, 2018) on Congress ticket.He was Excise minister in 2013, and Minor Irrigation minister in 2014. He was Forests minister in the Congress-JDS government in 2018.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 1,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 1: Terming the allegations made by senior Minister K S Eshwarappa against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as "serious" and evidence for collapse of administration in the state, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged the Governor to intervene and recommend President's rule.

The senior Congress leader also demanded that the Chief Minister be sacked.

Eshwarappa, who is Rural Development Minister in Yediyurappa's cabinet, on Wednesday had complained to the Governor against the Chief Minister alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

He had met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a five-page letter on "serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration" by the Chief Minister.

"Eshwarappa has provided evidence for the allegations of corruption, nepotism and illegalities against the BJP that I have been making as the leader of opposition. He should not bow down to any pressure and stick to his statement," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

Stating that Eshwarappa for the first time in his political career has done a good job, he said, "I congratulate him for considering the interest of the state as important over his personal interest."

Corruption, nepotism and illegalities were not restricted to only Rural Development Department, he said, it was there in every department of this government.

"The BJP leadership should not attempt to shut Eshwarappa's mouth and provide opportunity to other Ministers to share their opinion freely."

Eshwarappa, in his letter, has listed out instances like the Chief Minister sanctioning huge funds on the request of MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department ignoring him, works worth Rs 460 crore sanctioned by bypassing him.

He has also alleged Rs 65 crore was directly sanctioned on the basis of a letter by the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat president, who according to him is a "close relative" of Yediyurappa's family, while pointing out that annual allocation for the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat is just Rs 1.17 crore.

Noting that Ehwarappa has not only complained against the Chief Minister to the Governor, but also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President, Siddaramaiah demanded that they should react to the allegations immediately and uphold internal democracy.

"Eshwarappa through his research has made it public that it is the corruption virus which has infected this government and not coronavirus that is responsible for the state treasury getting empty," he said.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2018 assembly polls campaign had alleged his administration as "10 per cent commission government", the former Chief Minister asked him to give a corruption rating to the state government after examining its "horoscope" sent to him by his own party minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, change your world famous slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it), to 'Main bhi Khaunga, Tum bhi Kaho' (I will also indulge in corruption, you too indulge)," he chided.

Referring to Karnataka High Court vacating the stay on investigation against Yediyurappa and others for allegedly offering bribe to JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur's son Sharanagouda in 2019, Siddarmaiaah said, "this proves our allegation that the BJP government in the state is an illicit child from an immoral act called 'Operation Kamala."

He demanded for an detailed investigation into the crores of rupees that were allegedly used for 'Operation Kamala' which was the main reason for the BJP government's existence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 6: Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada district have arrested four more people, including the alleged kingpin of the notorious ’D’gang of Kerala 'in connection with opening fire at Kerala and Karnataka police recently.

Police said on Tuesday that the arrested are Abdul Rehman alias Rahim (25) of Miyapadavu in Kasargod district, said to be the kingpin of the gang, Rakesh Kishore Baviskar alias Rocky of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Mohammad Fayaz alias Koova Fayaz (22) of Kadambar and Hyder Ali alias Hyder (20) of Mangalpady.

Police have seized three 7.65 mm pistols, a country made gun, 13 live bullets and a car from the accused. All four have been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.

The accused had opened fire at a club at Uppala in Kasargod on March 25, against members of a rival gang and had escaped. They had even fired at Kerala police who chased them and had rushed towards Vittal on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Here also they fired at Vittal Police when cops tried to apprehend them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.