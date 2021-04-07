  1. Home
Karnataka reports, 6,976 new covid cases, 35 deaths; Bengaluru alone reports nearly 5K

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Karnataka added 6,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731, the Health department said.

A large chunk of fresh cases was reported from Bengaluru, where prohibitory orders were issued earlier today to curb the Covid-19 spread. Bengaluru recorded 4,991 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths.

Today is the second consecutive day the state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases after the 6,150 on Tuesday.

A total of over 2,22,14,842 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,390 were tested on Wednesday alone. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases.

The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 7 evening, cumulatively 10,33,560 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,731 deaths and 9,71,556 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 49,254 active cases, 48,901 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 353 are in ICU.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases today, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, Tumakuru 204, Dakshina Kannada 112, Belagavi 101, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,60,016, followed by Mysuru 57,169 and Ballari 40,182.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,19,508, followed by Mysuru 54,647 and Ballari 39,092.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Custom officials of Mangalore international Airport on Friday seized gold worth Rs 57,14,940 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Official sources said that a case was registered against passenger Ismail Ahamad Kallar, hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai by Spicejet flight.

The gold was in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in his undergarments and gold in form crude chains totalling 1.23 Kgs in net valued Rs 57,14,940.

The operation was led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by K Shrikanth, Nagesh Kumar, Naveen who are all Superintendent rank officers.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 24,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 24: Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy on Wednesday said that the Health Department is putting emphasis on vaccinating the elderly population and those with co-morbidities in the new Covid-19 clusters across the district.

“People above 60 years and those between 45-59 years with co-morbidities residing near the newly identified Covid-19 clusters will be eligible for Covid vaccination. They need to get the first vaccine dose immediately to develop antibodies and in turn, reduce the mortality rate,” he added.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Mr Bairy said that the vaccines are administered free of charge in 66 Primary Health Centres, 12 urban health centres, six community health centres, four taluk hospitals and district hospitals.

More clusters are being formed in the district, especially on college campuses. Meanwhile, 10 students from Mangalore University had tested positive during the past few days.

Similarly, one more nursing college on Falnir Road has reported more than 10 cases and measures have been initiated to seal down the campus. The department is mulling on declaring the blocks where students had tested positive as containment zones, the DHO said.

He said that steps had been initiated to test the swabs of those arriving from Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh and from foreign countries without RT-PCR Covid negative certificate at the Airport.

We could not strictly enforce RT-PCR negative certificates from the travellers in trains as TTE were asked to collect certificates while examining the tickets, which is a challenging task. The buses arriving from Mumbai are checked at Uttara Kannada and Belagavi for Covid-19 negative report,” he added.

The DHO clarified that the students from Kerala attending colleges in Mangaluru are not stopped at Talapady outpost for checking negative certificates. Principals have been asked to make arrangements for tests in schools/colleges.

In fact, there is no accurate data on the number of students from Kerala and other parts of the state studying in the district.

