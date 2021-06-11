  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 8,249 fresh covid cases and 159 deaths

Karnataka reports 8,249 fresh covid cases and 159 deaths

News Network
June 11, 2021

Bengaluru, June 11: Karnataka has reported 8249 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic so far to 2747539 on Friday.

According to official sources, in the last 24-hours as many as 159 persons had succumbed to the pandemic, taking the total number of fatalities due to the covid-19 to 32644.

The sources said that the Bengaluru urban district, reports highest COVID-19 deaths of 44 persons, followed by Mysuru 20, Haveri 10, Ballari and Dharwad 9 each and Shivamogga 7.

In the last 24-hours as many as 14975 COVID-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals after being completely cured from the pandemic disease and there are 203769 active cases across the state.

The sources also informed that the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.86 per cent in the state and the case fatality rate accounted for 1.92 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 506 fresh covid cases and 3 deaths while Udupi reported 215 cases and 1 death in past 24 hours. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2021

New Delhi, June 9: The government has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of Covid-19 among children in which Remdesivir has not been recommended and rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

The guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the health ministry also said that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection.

The DGHS recommended steroids only in hospitalised moderately severe and critically ill Covid-19 cases under strict supervision.

"Steroids should be used at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration. Self-medication of steroids must be avoided," it said.

The guidelines also said Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) is not recommended in children.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said.

The guidelines suggested rational use of High-resolution CT (HRCT) for seeing the extent and nature of lung involvement in patients with Covid-19.

"However, any additional information gained from HRCT scan of the chest often has little impact on treatment decisions, which are based almost entirely on clinical severity and physiological impairment.

"Therefore, treating physicians should be highly selective in ordering HRCT imaging of the chest in Covid-19 patients," the guidelines said.

They said Covid-19 is a viral infection, and antimicrobials have no role in the prevention or treatment of uncomplicated Covid-19 infection.

For asymptomatic and mild cases, the guidelines said antimicrobials are not recommended for therapy or prophylaxis while for moderate and severe cases antimicrobials should not be prescribed unless there is clinical suspicion of a superadded infection.

Hospital admission increases the risk of healthcare-associated infections with multidrug-resistant organisms.

For asymptomatic infection among children, the guidelines recommended no specific medication and promoted Covid-appropriate behaviour (mask, strict hand hygiene, physical distancing) and suggested giving nutritious diet.

The guidelines said that for mild infection paracetamol 10-15mg/kg/dose may be given every 4-6 hours for fever and throat soothing agents and warm saline gargles in older children and adolescents have been recommended for cough.

In case of moderate infection, the guidelines suggested initiating immediate oxygen therapy.

"Corticosteroids are not required in all children with moderate illness; they may be administered in rapidly progressive disease and anticoagulants may also be indicated," the guidelines said.

For severe Covid-19 among children, the guidelines said if Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) develops, necessary management to be initiated.

"In case shock develops, necessary management should be initiated. Antimicrobials to be administered if there is evidence/strong suspicion of superadded bacterial infection.  May need organ support in case of organ dysfunction, e.g. renal replacement therapy," it said.

The guidelines also recommended a six-minute walk test for children above 12 years under the supervision of parents/guardians.

"It is a simple clinical test to assess cardiopulmonary exercise tolerance and is used to unmask hypoxia.  Attach a pulse oximeter to his/her finger and ask the child to walk in the confines of their room for six minutes continuously," it said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2021

Bengaluru, June 9: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) formed by the State government has recommended a gradual unlocking of activities across Karnataka, as the Covid-battered state gets ready to take small steps towards normalcy after June 14, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The committee — which submitted its recommendations to the government on the unlock process on Monday — suggested the chief minister allow shops, malls, hotels to open for four hours initially. But it recommended against opening up places of worship, swimming pools and others till the end of June.

Members also suggested restricting movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones and a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the entire year. Cautioning against allowing all activities at once, the committee recommended opening up activities on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

The chief minister is expected to discuss these recommendations with his Cabinet colleagues in a day or two.

According to the committee’s report, “Markets shall initially be open for four hours and gradually increased to 10 hours per day.”

The same recommendation has been made for neighbourhood shops, malls and shopping streets. The committee listed activities within a closed environment as a high-risk category and recommended only 50 per cent occupancy in places like pubs, bars and restaurants and closed market areas.

Referring to public gatherings like marriage and functions, the TAC said, “The ceremonies will have only 100 to 200 people maximum with passes till December 2021. A distance of 3.25 sq mtrs has to be maintained between two persons.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Covid-19 patient discharges are outstripping new cases being found daily, with officials describing the development as a sign of the state’s recovery from the second wave.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the highlights of the Covid-19 bulletin, which reported 25,659 discharges, double the cases (12,209) found on the day.

The trend first began on May 22 in Bengaluru Urban, where the number of discharges has generally been exceeding new cases by a factor of between three and five.

Dr Sudhakar said the state conducted 1.58 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, with Karnataka’s test positivity rate (TPR) falling by two points in a day to 7.71 per cent.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said even though graded unlocking may happen over the course of the next two months, it did not mean, for example, that a person could go to a pub for a drink anytime soon.

“There may be a reduced sense of fear of Covid-19 now, but the public will have to stay vigilant. It took a significant amount of effort, including large-scale collaborations by officers, officials, medical staff and the public to bring the surge under control,” he said.

He added that testing would also be maintained at high levels. “The thumb rule is about 10,000 tests per 1,000 cases. To be on the safer side, we would increase the number of tests to 20,000 tests per 1,000 cases. So, if we had 2,000 cases daily, we would be conducting about 40,000 tests,” he said.

Despite the pandemic’s downward trend, an analysis by the independent Jeevan Raksha analysis think-tank found that Bengaluru Urban continues to have the highest death moving growth rate among major cities in India.

 “This indicates a shorter doubling period and increase in average daily number of deaths. On the contrary, the average daily caseload has decreased by over 80%. This pattern is possible due to inadequate and timely testing,” a Jeevan Raksha report released on Sunday stated.

Furthermore, the city’s actual active caseload continues to be slightly higher than normal as per projections carried out internally by the BBMP War Room and by independent data modelers.

As per a mathematical model developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the decline of the active caseload has not been adequate enough to show effective containment.  
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.