Karnataka reports highest single-day spike of 14,859 covid cases; 9,917 from Bengaluru alone

April 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka today reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,859 fresh coronavirus cases and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.24 lakh and the death toll to 13,190, the Health Department said.

4,031 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after they recovered from covid-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 10,03,985. The number of active cases in the state is currently at 1,07,315. The positivity rate stands at 11.11% while the case fatality rate is at 0.52%.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 14,738 cases yesterday.

Out of the 14,859 fresh cases reported on Friday, 9,917 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone and it also reported 57 deaths due to covid-19.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related restrictions like "corona curfew" that are in place will continue and the government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on April 20, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.  

News Network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The High Court of Karnataka today directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.  

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.

News Network
April 9,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Railways have announced that the special train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Kunigal, which runs on four days a week now, will run on all days from April 11.

The special express train No. 06515/06516 between the city and Bengaluru leaves Bengaluru at 9.30 PM and reaches Mangaluru central at 7.55 AM.

In the return trip, the train leaves from here at 8.10 PM and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 AM.

A special train between Yeshwantpur and Karwar (06513/14) will leave Yeshwantpur station at 11.45 AM on April 9 and reach Karwar at 3.40 PM the next day.

The return train leaves at 4.40 PM on April 10 and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.45 AM the next day.

The special reserved Madgaon-Mangaluru train No.07107/08 will start to operate between Mangaluru central and Madgaon stations from April 12 onward. 

News Network
April 16,2021

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) board exams amid Coronavirus surge in the country, in line with CBSE’s decision. 

Notably, the Council will announce the fresh dates for ICSE Board class 10 and class 12 board exams in the first week of June. The announcement is a breather for students who have been demanding postponement of ICSE Board exams amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus surge.

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” the board said in a statement.

As per initial schedule released by the CISCE, the ICSE or Class 10 exam were supposed to start on May 4, while ISC or Class 12 exam were slated to be conducted on April 8. However, after the board’s recent decision, the final dates for ICSE, ISC Board exams will be announced in the first week of June.

Prior to this, the CBSE had cancelled the Class 10th board exams and postponing the exams for class 12th due to the raging pandemic situation in the country. Announcing the decision, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that a decision on fresh dates for CBSE Class 12 board exams will be taken on June 1. Following the announcement, students of other boards had taken to social media requesting cancellation/postponement of exams.

