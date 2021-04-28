  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports over 39K covid cases, 229 deaths; 22,596 in Bengaluru Urban alone

coastaldigest.com news network
April 28, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Karnataka reported a new all-time record on Wednesday with 39,047 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 14.39 lakh, the health department said.  The state also reported 229 covid related deaths today.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22, 596 of the total number of cases even as its health infrastructure is bursting at the seams amid a deluge of cases.

Karnataka has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

The Karnataka High Court has called the situation in Bengaluru "alarming" where the number of beds available to coronavirus patients was not proportional to the demand.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of infections.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pointed out that the number of beds available to coronavirus patients in the state capital Bengaluru was not proportional to the demand and called the situation "alarming".

"The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Yediyurappa tweeted.

A 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka on Tuesday night to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was imposed on the day the state reported over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Karnataka had reported over 31,000 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the State Government has placed orders for One Crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination of population in the age group of 18-44 years.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 years will be rolled out in Karnataka once the schedule of supplies is received from the manufacturers.  

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 22: Two boys who sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them while playing outside their house at Indiranagar in Haleyangadi on the outskirts of the city died in hospital.

Nihan (5), son of Mansoor from Hejamady and Maruti (6), son of Durgappa from Gangavati are the victims. 

The young boys were playing in front of their houses on April 20 when the lightning struck injuring both of them. Luckily none of the other children who were playing with the two boys was hurt.

The injured boys were initially admitted to a private hospital at Mukka were later rushed to another private hospital in Mangaluru.

Both the boys had been put on artificial respiration as the lightning strike had impaired their brain functioning.

While Nihan breathed his last Tuesday, Maruti passed away today without responding to any treatment. 

Agencies
April 20,2021

The 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case on Monday was closed for good, with a metropolitan court allowing applications of two accused Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers including former special director Rajinder Kumar challenging issuance of summons against them.

The court had issued summons against them for taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them. 

The duo challenged the summons on the ground that since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), their cadre-controlling authority, denied sanction to prosecute them, the summons were illegal.

The metropolitan court while allowing their pleas ordered that case was being disposed of.

"The court allowed the applications of the two remaining accused and ordered that the case was being disposed of," special public prosecutor, CBI, R C Kodekar said.

With the relief to two officers, the case of Ishrat Jahan encounter stands closed as all accused including seven Gujarat policemen, one of the them died last year, and two other IB officers, getting dropped from the case. The seven policemen included former Director General of Polce P P Pandey, who was discharged, while cases against ex IPS officer D G Vanzara, ex Superintendent of Police N K Amin, Inspector General of Police G L Singhal, ex Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot and SRP commando Anaju Chaudhary were dropped for want of government sanction. The seventh accused J G Parmar passed away last year. The CBI has told the court in writing that it accepted all orders and won't challenge them.

The Gujarat high court monitored CBI investigation had found that 19 years old Ishrat Jahan, her friend Pranesh Pillai alias Javed Sheikh and two alleged Pakistani nationals- Amjadali Rani and Zeeshan Johar in the killed in fake encounter in a joint operation of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch and officials of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau which was then headed by Rajinder Kumar. However, the sessions court while deciding applications seeking dropping of the case for want of sanction that "there was not enough evidence that they were not terrorists and "there is no question of any fake encounter on the part of any such police officers."

Apart from Kumar, his three juniors- Rajiv Wankhede, T Mittal and Mukul Sinha were also involved in the operation. Kumar along with Gujarat policemen were accused of conspiracy, murder, abduction, illegal confinement and sections of arms acts while the three IB officials, who were then Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO), were chargesheeted for conspiracy, abduction and illegal confinement.

The case was dropped against all the accused persons from state police and IB on the ground that government refused to grant sanction under section 197 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC) to prosecute them. The section mandates prior approval of government before prosecuting government servants. Only former DGP PP Pandey was discharged on merit of the case and want of sanction.  

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against the four IB officers in February 2014 before the metropolitan court and since then it remained pending for cognizance. In 2015, MHA denied sanction to CBI for prosecuting them. The chargesheet was never committed to trial (sessions) court, as the law prescribes, and remained with the metropolitan court. The court had summoned two other accused IB officers who challenged them and was quashed by a sessions court.

News Network
April 28,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Hours after the 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka to contain Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of infections.

"The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Roads in urban areas wore a deserted look while the bustling markets fell silent as the lockdown came into force on Tuesday night. The government has allowed sale of essential goods and continuity of essential services.

It has allowed the sale of essential products such as vegetables, grocery, milk supply, medical stores, and hospitals to operate. These measures have been taken after the daily Covid-19 cases in the state climbed to more than 30,000. The state has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

