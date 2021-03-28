  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports over 3K daily covid cases after four months

Karnataka reports over 3K daily covid cases after four months

News Network
March 28, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 28: After a gap of four months, Karnataka logged over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 12 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.87 lakh and the toll to 12,504, the Health department said on Sunday.

The state had last reported over 3,000 fresh cases on November 5, 2020, with 3,156 cases.

Out of the 3,082 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 2,004 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 1,285 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,87,012 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,504 deaths and 9,51,452 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 23,037 active cases, 22,833 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 204 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban headed the list in number of deaths, accounting for seven, followed by Mysuru (2), while Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Udupi logged one each

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban logged 2,004, Udupi 115, Mysuru 114, Dakshina Kannada 68, Hassan 65, Bidar 63, Dharwad 60, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,28,173, followed by Mysuru 55,447 and Ballari 39,682.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,07,709, followed by Mysuru 53,815 and Ballari 38,842.

A total of over 2,11,08,544 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,328 were tested on Sunday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 16,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 16: Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has said that RT-PCR negative reports of not older than 72 hours are mandatory for everyone entering the district from Kerala.

Rapid Antigen Test Report will not be considered.

In an emergency video conference held with regard to special surveillance measures for those arriving from other states, he said students coming from other states must be subject to mandatory screening and should submit their Covid negative reports once in 15 days.

People must voluntarily seek medical assistance if they notice any Covid symptoms like fever, cold, cough, throat pain and breathing problem.

He said that a Task Force has been formed at the Gram Panchayat level to keep an eye on people having Covid symptoms.

Comments

Irfan
 - 
Thursday, 25 Mar 2021

Sir I'm all round right hand batman & medium fast bowler is number call kare sir plz plz sir jahan bhi trials ho

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 14: In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases again in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that there was no proposal for a lockdown or curfew in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa noted that case numbers had spiked again and sought cooperation from the public to prevent stringent measures such as curfews or lockdown to contain the pandemic. 

"People should wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly," Yediyurappa said, assuring that the government would take measures to control the pandemic without resorting to another lockdown.

Yediyurappa said that the government was mulling to regulate the entry of people at state borders, considering the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Maharastra.

The CM is also scheduled to chair a meeting of officials and experts on Monday, to discuss strategies to reduce the caseload. Increasing the number of vaccinations administered per day and special focus to control cases in districts with high caseloads are among the issues likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 19,2021

New Delhi, Mar 19: India saw 39,726 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,14,331, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data stated. 

The daily rise in infections (39,726) was the highest recorded in 110 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 29.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,83,679, while the case fatality rate has further to 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,13,70,546 samples have been tested up to March 18 with 10,57,383 samples being tested on Thursday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.