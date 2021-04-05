  1. Home
  Karnataka reports over 5K new covid-19 cases, 32 deaths in a day

Karnataka reports over 5K new covid-19 cases, 32 deaths in a day

April 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Karnataka clocked over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases and 32 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.20 lakh and the toll to 12,657, the Health department said on Monday. The day also saw 1,856 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 5,279 fresh cases reported on Monday, 3,728 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. Cumulatively 10,20,434 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,657 deaths and 9,65,275 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 42,483 active cases, 42,138 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 345 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of deaths (18), Mysuru 3, Kalaburagi 2 and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban logged 3,728, Bidar 264, Kalaburagi 181, Mysuru 165, Tumakuru 139, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,50,759, followed by Mysuru 56,689 and Ballari 40,046. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,15,309, followed by Mysuru 54,458 and Ballari 39,010. A total of over 2,19,87,431 samples have been tested so far, out of which 97,829 were on Monday alone.

March 23,2021
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23:  The Karnataka Government is currently facing vaccine shortage with many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) running out of stock while a few districts having stock that could last for one or two days.

Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that this shortage will be there for two days and that requests for additional supplies have already been made to the Centre. In a meeting with all district health officers Akhtar instructed them to redistribute vials from PHCs that have stock to those where stocks have dried up.

He said, “Vaccine shortage will be there for two days. We have already requested the Government of India for supplies and they have also allocated. We are waiting for the consignments to come. Right now, the districts have been instructed to shift vaccines from centres where consumption is less to the places where the requirement is more. Locally, we have asked them to manage.”

"We have not received any tentative date on when the next tranche will be sent. We are pressing for early supplies,” he added. State has so far received 37 lakh doses of vaccine.

Widening of the time gap between Covishield’s first dose and second dose from four weeks to eight weeks, as allowed by the Centre on Monday, will help as this will enable the state to prioritise the first dose, he added.

Agencies
March 29,2021

evergreen.jpg

Nearly a week after a giant cargo ship—Ever Given remained stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, salvage teams have finally succeeded in freeing it from the busiest waterway in the world, said a report. The Ever Given is 400m-long (1,312ft) and weighs 200,000 tonnes, with a maximum capacity of 20,000 containers. It is currently carrying 18,300 containers. 

A Bloomberg report said, “While the ship is floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the logjam of more than 450 ships stuck, waiting and en route to the Suez that have identified it as their next destination.” Also Read - Dia Mirza 'Makes Memories' With Vaibhav Rekhi And Daughter Samaira in Stunning Pics From Maldives

A large container ship, ‘Ever Given’ remains stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, the busiest waterway in the world. The ship which is is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall, a vessel named the ‘Ever Given’, ran aground after strong winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. The ship was en route to the Dutch point of Rotterdam when it was knocked off course, CNN reported. Also Read - Banke Bihari, Mathura to Shiva Temple in Ujjain: Here's How India is Celebrating Holi

The Suez Canal accounts for about 30 per cent of global container ship traffic each day. The report said if the Ever Given isn’t freed soon, the logjam could impact the oil market, shipping and container rates, leading to a rise in the cost of everyday goods.

BBC reported that a giant container ship remains stuck across Egypt’s Suez Canal after attempts to dislodge it on Saturday’s high tide failed.

Canal officials said, however, that some progress had been made, and that they hoped the ship could be afloat again by Sunday evening.

The Ever Given has been wedged in the canal — one of the world’s busiest trade routes — since Tuesday, BBC said. More than 300 ships are stuck on either side of the blockage. Some vessels have had to reroute around Africa.

On why the Suez Canal is so important, BBC said about 12 per cent of global trade passes through the 193 km (120-mile) canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

An alternative route, around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa, can take two weeks longer.

According to data from Lloyd’s List, the blockage is holding up an estimated $9.6 billion of goods each day — or $400m an hour.

BBC reported that on Saturday about 20,000 tonnes of sand was dredged, and 14 tugboats pulled and pushed the Ever Given in order to try to dislodge it.

Although strong tides and winds complicated efforts to free the ship, the tugboats managed to move it 30 degrees in two directions.

General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said that water had started running underneath the vessel.

“We expect that at any time the ship could slide and move from the spot it is in,” he told a press conference.

Initial reports said the 400m-long (1,300ft), 200,000-tonne vessel ran aground due to high winds and a sandstorm that affected visibility.

However, Rabie said weather conditions were “not the main reasons” for the ship’s grounding.

“There may have been technical or human errors,” he told reporters, without giving details. “All of these factors will become apparent in the investigation”, BBC reported.

The Ever Given is operated by the Taiwanese firm Evergreen Marine and owned by Shoei Kisen of Japan. Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen, said on Friday that the ship did not appear to be damaged.

BBC said if digging the sand away and pulling the ship with tugs fails to move it, Rabie said rescue teams might have to remove some containers.

John Denholm, president of the UK Chamber of Shipping, earlier told the BBC that transferring the cargo to another vessel or the canal bank would involve bringing in specialist equipment, including a crane that would need to stretch more than 60m (200ft) high.

“If we go through the lightering process, I suspect we’re talking weeks,” he said.

March 23,2021
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23: After over a four-month gap, Karnataka reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.73 lakh and the toll to 12,449, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases.

Out of the 2,010 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 1,280 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 677 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,73,657 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,449 deaths and 9,45,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 15,595 active cases,15,459 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals and, while 136 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the five deaths reported on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for three and Hassan and Kalaburagi, one each. Kalaburagi came behind Bengaluru Urban in number of cases with 129 infections, Mysuru had 100, Bidar 76, Dakshina Kannada 74, Tumakuru 40, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,19,838, followed by Mysuru 54,972 and Ballari 39,532. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,04,515, followed by Mysuru 53,514 and Ballari 38,792. A total of over 2,05,66,120 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,733 were tested on Tuesday alone.

